  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. House Republicans probe NBC over Beijing Olympics coverage

01/25/2022 | 12:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logos are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan in New York

(Reuters) -U.S. Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Comcast Corp NBCUniversal executives on Tuesday raising concerns asking "about the level of influence the Chinese Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee has in NBC's 2022 Winter Olympics programming."

The letter was addressed to NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell and NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel. It was made public on Tuesday by Republican leaders of the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee Republican leaders.

The United States and other governments have announced a diplomatic boycott of the games, citing the Chinese government's treatment of the Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups, which the United States has deemed genocide. China denies the allegations of human rights abuses.

NBCUniversal, which paid $7.65 billion for the rights to air the Olympics through 2032, said last week https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/nbcuniversal-says-will-cover-geopolitical-issues-during-beijing-olympics-2022-01-19 its broadcast coverage would include "geopolitical" issues, but the stories of athletes would remain the centerpiece of its coverage.

Human rights groups had pressured the media company to cover China's alleged abuses during its broadcast. The Congressional-Executive Commission on China also addressed a letter to NBCUniversal in December urging it discuss China's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong during the event.

Asked for comment, NBCU pointed to a presentation last week when it said its Olympics coverage "will provide perspective on China's place in the world."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 14 026 M - -
Net Debt 2021 87 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float -
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 50,07 $
Average target price 63,14 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.52%228 766
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-11.25%250 241
VIACOMCBS INC.7.85%21 195
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-9.56%15 196
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.78%13 349
ITV PLC-2.89%5 783