Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36 2022-07-18 pm EDT
40.74 USD   -0.40%
12:49pU.S. Senate Democrats plan bill aiming to restore 'net neutrality'
RE
07/14Magnite Falls After Netflix Partners With Microsoft to Develop Ad-Supported Subscription Service
MT
07/14FreeWheel Announces Katy Loria as its New U.S. Chief Revenue Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Senate Democrats plan bill aiming to restore 'net neutrality'

07/18/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Wyden at a Senate Finance Committee hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Senate Democrats active in internet issues are working on a bill to restore landmark "net neutrality" rules that would bar telecommunications companies from blocking or throttling traffic or offering paid fast lanes.

Senators Edward Markey and Ron Wyden plan to introduce a bill this summer that would put broadband under the umbrella of a telecommunications service, which means that providers would be subject to stricter Federal Communications Commision (FCC) oversight, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. Representative Doris Matsui is working on a companion House version.

Markey's office in a statement said "it is more clear than ever that broadband internet is an essential utility" and the FCC's "authority should reflect that, so it can fulfill its obligations to the public by reinstating net neutrality rules."

The Washington Post was first to report the potential bill.

Telecommunications companies, who are also major internet providers, have been battling net neutrality efforts for more than a decade, while major technology firms like Alphabet's Inc Google and Meta's Facebook strongly back net neutrality protections.

The FCC under former President Barack Obama adopted net neutrality rules in 2015. They were overturned in 2017 by the FCC under former President Donald Trump. California's legislature responded by adopting a state law requiring net neutrality in August 2018, which was on hold pending lawsuits.

The U.S. broadband industry ended its legal challenge to California's net neutrality law in May, with a group of industry associations that represents major internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications and Comcast Corp dismissing their 2018 legal challenge.

The FCC remains divided 2-2 because Joe Biden's nominee for the final commission seat, Gigi Sohn, has not been approved and faces an uncertain path to confirmation.

Supporters of net neutrality rules argue that the protections ensure a free and open internet. Broadband groups contend that the rules' legal basis from the pre-internet era is outdated and discourages investment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.64% 110.89 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.38% 40.73 Delayed Quote.-18.74%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 3.29% 169.95 Delayed Quote.-51.03%
NETFLIX, INC. 4.34% 197.44 Delayed Quote.-68.61%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
12:49pU.S. Senate Democrats plan bill aiming to restore 'net neutrality'
RE
07/14Magnite Falls After Netflix Partners With Microsoft to Develop Ad-Supported Subscriptio..
MT
07/14FreeWheel Announces Katy Loria as its New U.S. Chief Revenue Officer
BU
07/12Goldman Sachs Lowers Comcast's Price Target to $49 From $53, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/11AMC ENTERTAINMENT, IMAX LOG PROFITAB : Love and Thunder'
MT
07/06Comcast Advertising Names James Rooke President
BU
07/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J Sainsbury, Foxconn, JPMorgan, Comcast, Tesla...
07/05Vertical Research Downgrades Comcast to Mixed From Positive
MT
07/05COMCAST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01Comcast's Shares Rise After Daiwa Securities Initiates Coverage
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 14 667 M - -
Net Debt 2022 87 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 40,90 $
Average target price 53,21 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-18.74%183 233
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-38.54%173 405
VIACOMCBS INC.-17.16%16 352
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.66%13 731
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.10%12 170
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-15.38%4 485