Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
40.64 USD   -1.36%
05:06pCommunications Services Shares Slide; Gannett Sues Google -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:00pUS FCC proposes to force cable TV operators to disclose full pricing
RE
03:01pComcast to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US FCC proposes to force cable TV operators to disclose full pricing

06/20/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FCC commissioners testify before U.S. Congress in Washington

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday proposed a rule that would require cable TV and broadcast satellite operators to disclose to consumers the full pricing for video programming services in promotional materials and on their bills - a plan quickly endorsed by President Joe Biden.

The FCC's proposal is intended to force these companies to make clear the "all-in" cost to consumers rather than concealing the true price by hitting subscribers with various taxes, fees and surcharges excluded from the promoted pricing.

The plan would require providers to disclose the total cost of video programming service - including broadcast retransmission consent, regional sports programming and other programming-related fees - as a prominent single line item on bills and in promotional materials.

Major cable TV companies include Comcast Corp, Cox Communications, Charter Communications and others. Satellite providers include Dish Network.

Biden said in a statement that too often "these companies hide additional junk fees on customer bills disguised as 'broadcast TV' or 'regional sports' fees that in reality pay for no additional services."

The Democratic president has criticized fees in a number of industries including airlines, credit card providers, concert ticket websites and others, saying businesses use "junk fees to hide true costs from families, who end up paying more as a result."

"The 'all-in' pricing format we propose (on Tuesday) would allow consumers to make informed choices by letting them more easily comparison shop among competing providers and evaluate programming costs against alternative programming providers, including streaming services," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

The proposal now faces a 90-day public comment period before going to a vote before the full FCC.

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, an industry group representing the major cable TV companies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ACA Connects, which represents smaller video providers, said its members "are committed to transparency in their sales and billing practices." The group said these providers want to "ensure that any new requirements do not have the unintended effect of making video prices more opaque or confusing for subscribers."

The Democratic-led Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday plans to hold a hearing on Biden's nomination of attorney Anna Gomez to the FCC. Democrats had been stymied by Senate Republicans since Biden took office in January 2021 from gaining a majority on the five-member telecommunications regulatory agency.

The FCC in November finalized rules to require U.S. broadband internet providers to display information similar to nutrition labels on food products to help consumers shop for broadband internet services.

The rules require broadband providers to display, at the time of sale, labels that show prices, speeds, fees and data allowances. The labels were first unveiled by the FCC as a voluntary step in 2016. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham Editing by Will Dunham and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -2.75% 331.86 Delayed Quote.0.63%
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.36% 40.64 Delayed Quote.17.82%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 2.47% 6.63 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2283.85 Delayed Quote.21.08%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
05:06pCommunications Services Shares Slide; Gannett Sues Google -- Communications Services Ro..
DJ
05:00pUS FCC proposes to force cable TV operators to disclose full pricing
RE
03:01pComcast to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/16Comcast Welcomes Veteran External Affairs Director Back to Southwest Florida
BU
06/15Comcast NBCUniversal Named One of America's Most Community-Minded Companies
AQ
06/13S.Africa's MultiChoice posts rise in profit but withholds dividend
RE
06/13Disney's Pixar seeks return of box office magic with 'Elemental'
RE
06/12Comcast Business Partners With Uchiwa Ramen Restaurant to Deliver an Elevated Dining Ex..
AQ
06/09Declaration of Voting Results by Comcast Corporation
CI
06/09Declaration of Voting Results by Comcast Corporation
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 14 175 M - -
Net Debt 2023 91 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 41,20 $
Average target price 45,55 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Chief Diversity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION17.82%171 756
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.17.33%7 595
SES S.A.-19.61%2 332
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-17.29%1 994
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY1.60%1 687
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-14.08%1 624
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer