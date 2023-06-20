US FCC proposes to force cable TV operators to disclose full pricing

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday proposed a rule that
would require cable TV and broadcast satellite operators to
disclose to consumers the full pricing for video programming
services in promotional materials and on their bills - a plan
quickly endorsed by President Joe Biden.
The FCC's proposal is intended to force these companies to
make clear the "all-in" cost to consumers rather than concealing
the true price by hitting subscribers with various taxes, fees
and surcharges excluded from the promoted pricing.
The plan would require providers to disclose the total cost
of video programming service - including broadcast
retransmission consent, regional sports programming and other
programming-related fees - as a prominent single line item on
bills and in promotional materials.
Major cable TV companies include Comcast Corp, Cox
Communications, Charter Communications and others.
Satellite providers include Dish Network.
Biden said in a statement that too often "these companies
hide additional junk fees on customer bills disguised as
'broadcast TV' or 'regional sports' fees that in reality pay for
no additional services."
The Democratic president has criticized fees in a number of
industries including airlines, credit card providers, concert
ticket websites and others, saying businesses use "junk fees to
hide true costs from families, who end up paying more as a
result."
"The 'all-in' pricing format we propose (on Tuesday) would
allow consumers to make informed choices by letting them more
easily comparison shop among competing providers and evaluate
programming costs against alternative programming providers,
including streaming services," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel
said in a statement.
The proposal now faces a 90-day public comment period before
going to a vote before the full FCC.
NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, an industry
group representing the major cable TV companies, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
ACA Connects, which represents smaller video providers, said
its members "are committed to transparency in their sales and
billing practices." The group said these providers want to
"ensure that any new requirements do not have the unintended
effect of making video prices more opaque or confusing for
subscribers."
The Democratic-led Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday
plans to hold a hearing on Biden's nomination of attorney Anna
Gomez to the FCC. Democrats had been stymied by Senate
Republicans since Biden took office in January 2021 from gaining
a majority on the five-member telecommunications regulatory
agency.
The FCC in November finalized rules to require U.S.
broadband internet providers to display information similar to
nutrition labels on food products to help consumers shop for
broadband internet services.
The rules require broadband providers to display, at the
time of sale, labels that show prices, speeds, fees and data
allowances. The labels were first unveiled by the FCC as a
voluntary step in 2016.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham
Editing by Will Dunham and Chris Reese)