Universal Studios Beijing says close contacts of COVID patients visited park

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Beijing's Universal Studios
theme park boosted health monitoring and tested all staff after
it was informed by health authorities that close contacts of
COVID-19 cases visited the resort on Oct. 24, it said in a
social media post on Saturday.
The close contacts are under close monitoring and in
isolation, and have tested negative for COVID-19, the theme park
said in a post on its official Weibo account.
State media reported on Friday citing the Beijing government
that the resort would enter "emergency pandemic prevention
status".
"Out of prudent consideration for the health and safety of
visitors, we are fully cooperating with the disease control and
prevention department to notify those who visited the park on
Oct. 24 to undergo nucleic acid tests and necessary health
monitoring," Universal Studios said in the post.
The Beijing resort said it had tested all staff and
environmental sampling had shown no traces of the coronavirus.
Mainland China recorded its highest number of daily local
new COVID-19 infections in more than six weeks on Friday, as the
country battles an outbreak concentrated mainly in its northern
provinces.
