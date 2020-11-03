Walmart, Comcast in talks to develop and distribute smart TVs - WSJ

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc and Comcast Corp
are in talks to develop and distribute smart TVs, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Under the terms being discussed by the companies, Walmart
would promote TV sets running Comcast software and get a share
of recurring revenue from Comcast in return, according to the
report. (https://on.wsj.com/3jVRVcL)
Comcast, which is competing with Netflix and Apple Inc's
Apple TV+ for a share in the crowded streaming landscape, would
be able to promote its new streaming service, Peacock, in the
smart TVs, the Journal added.
Walmart's vice-president of electronics, Ryan Peterson, said
the retailer is "constantly having conversations with current
and new suppliers about innovation and new products" but said
the company does not share details on the ongoing discussions.
Comcast declined to comment.
Earlier this year, Walmart said its video-on-demand service,
Vudu, would be bought by Comcast-owned movie ticketing service
Fandango Media.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)