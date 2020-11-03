Log in
Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/03 04:03:23 pm
41.64 USD   +0.58%
Walmart, Comcast in talks to develop and distribute smart TVs - WSJ

11/03/2020 | 03:22pm EST

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc and Comcast Corp are in talks to develop and distribute smart TVs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the terms being discussed by the companies, Walmart would promote TV sets running Comcast software and get a share of recurring revenue from Comcast in return, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3jVRVcL)

Comcast, which is competing with Netflix and Apple Inc's Apple TV+ for a share in the crowded streaming landscape, would be able to promote its new streaming service, Peacock, in the smart TVs, the Journal added.

Walmart's vice-president of electronics, Ryan Peterson, said the retailer is "constantly having conversations with current and new suppliers about innovation and new products" but said the company does not share details on the ongoing discussions.

Comcast declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Walmart said its video-on-demand service, Vudu, would be bought by Comcast-owned movie ticketing service Fandango Media. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.98% 110.9051 Delayed Quote.48.16%
COMCAST CORPORATION 3.38% 42.745 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.98% 488.27 Delayed Quote.49.62%
WALMART INC. 2.11% 143.32 Delayed Quote.18.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B - -
Net income 2020 8 931 M - -
Net Debt 2020 91 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 189 B 189 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,93 $
Last Close Price 41,40 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.94%189 418
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-16.94%217 083
VIACOMCBS INC.-29.47%18 295
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.00%12 069
FORMULA ONE GROUP-21.59%8 289
RTL GROUP S.A.-24.10%5 962
