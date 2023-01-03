Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44 2023-01-03 am EST
35.15 USD   +0.51%
10:01aXfinity Introduces “free This Week” : Unlocks Access to Premium Networks and Streaming Services Every Week of the Year
BU
01/03COMCAST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Comcast Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Xfinity Introduces “Free This Week”: Unlocks Access to Premium Networks and Streaming Services Every Week of the Year

01/03/2023 | 10:01am EST
New Year, New Resolutions, New Ways to Support 2023 Goals with Free Content from Gaia, The Great Courses, Sweat Factor and More During January

New Data Shows Most Networks and Streaming Services Double Viewing Hours When Participating in Xfinity Content Ungates

Comcast today announced, “Free This Week,” a new year-long program that will deliver Xfinity customers more value by unlocking a new selection of free content each week from top streaming services and premium networks, no strings attached. “Free This Week” programming will be available for Xfinity customers and curated into one simple to navigate destination available on X1 and Flex. A selection of “Free This Week” programming will also be available on the Xfinity Stream app and Xumo’s XClass TV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005149/en/

Xfinity Introduces "Free This Week" (Photo: Business Wire)

Xfinity Introduces "Free This Week" (Photo: Business Wire)

“Free This Week” comes ten years after Xfinity’s inaugural free content sampling, Watchathon Week, and represents an evolution of the company’s free programming strategy providing customers with something free to watch, every week of the year. New data released by Xfinity shows viewership typically doubles during the time a network or streaming service participates in a content sampling such as “Free This Week.”

"At Xfinity, we strive to deliver the best entertainment experience to our customers and make it easy for them to access all the programming they subscribe to, and also discover new programming that might be of interest to them,” said Sophia Ahmad, EVP and CMO, Comcast Cable. “With Free This Week, we are offering customers a no-strings-attached chance to discover something new every week of the year, building on the great success previously established with events like Watchathon Week and Free TV Week.”

Helping ensure customers start the new year on the right foot, the first two weeks of “Free This Week” will feature free access to top wellness apps such as The Great Courses, Gaia, One Day University, Gaiam TV, Sweat Factor and FitFusion by Jillian Michaels. Future participating networks and streaming services include HBO Max, SHOWTIME®, REVOLT, HISTORY Vault, Lifetime Movie Club and more.

To access “Free This Week” programming and look ahead to what content is going to be unlocked in future weeks, customers can simply say “Free This Week” into their voice remote.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 B - -
Net income 2022 5 429 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 34,97 $
Average target price 42,17 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION0.00%151 190
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.00%6 458
SES S.A.-12.65%2 928
GLOBALSTAR, INC.0.00%2 395
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS2.51%1 891
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY1.20%1 681