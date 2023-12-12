Official COMCAST CORPORATION press release

Powered by Comcast’s EntertainmentOS, Xumo’s New 4K Streaming Box Brings Together the Best of Live TV and Streaming in One Simple, Intuitive Experience Now Available to Xfinity Internet Customers

Starting today, Xfinity Internet customers have a new way to enjoy streaming entertainment in the home with the launch of Xumo Stream Box. Available at no additional monthly cost, Xumo Stream Box is powered by EntertainmentOS, Comcast’s latest entertainment experience that makes it easy for customers to find and watch the content they love.

Xumo Stream Box is now available to new Xfinity Internet and NOW TV customers.

“Finding something to watch across streaming apps can be frustrating and time consuming for customers,” said John Dixon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment. “Xumo Stream Box helps simplify streaming so customers can spend less time searching and more time watching with key features like live TV at start-up, leading voice search, an integrated guide, and all the most popular apps preloaded and ready to watch.”

With Xumo Stream Box from Xfinity, customers can:

Spend more time watching, less time searching:

Customers can search for a show or movie by saying its name into the included voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will search across available apps and services to find it.

Xumo Stream Box uses both AI-driven personalization and an in-house editorial team to surface content recommendations within the experience, helping customers find something to watch without having to jump in and out of apps.

Access Xfinity Stream channels quickly and easily:

Live channels from Xfinity Stream are always front and center on Xumo Stream Box, making it easy for broadband customers to find something to watch among the app’s 20+ FAST channels, and for NOW TV customers to quickly access and enjoy their 40+ streaming channels from A&E, AMC, Hallmark, Warner Bros. Discovery, and more.

New features like the “currently playing” tile that shows what’s airing on the last Xfinity Stream channel the customer watched, and the built-in channel guide makes browsing Xfinity Stream channels a seamless part of the experience.

Instant app access, with more ways to personalize than ever:

Xumo Stream Box comes preloaded with hundreds of streaming apps, no need for customers to download before they watch. They can simply say the name of the streaming service into the voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will find and launch it.

For the first time, Xfinity customers will be able to build personalized viewing lists for every member of the family with “My List.” With just one click, customers can add any show or movie available on Xumo Stream Box to a specific list, giving them a quick way to find what to watch next.

Xumo Stream Box joins Sky Glass and Sky Stream as the latest device powered by EntertainmentOS, Comcast’s new entertainment experience that combines an intuitive UI, a robust metadata platform, and award-winning voice technology into a scalable experience. EntertainmentOS is built upon the same RDK-powered global technology platform that delivers nearly five billion entertainment streams per week to customers across Comcast, Sky, Xumo and its syndication partners, and processes 15 billion entertainment-related voice commands a day through its award-winning voice search technology. As a result, Xumo Stream Box offers all the same search and discovery features Xfinity customers love about X1 and Flex within a new user experience that makes it even easier for them to navigate between their favorite live, on-demand or streaming content.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company is defined by three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise.

Powered by Comcast’s global technology platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

