Clark Participates in New Installment of Xfinity’s “Real Deal” Campaign – timed with the Women’s NCAA Tournament

Xfinity is teaming up with basketball star Caitlin Clark on a number of joint marketing opportunities, social media activations, and engagement through Xfinity Rewards – Xfinity’s customer appreciation program. At the tip-off of the collaboration, Clark participates in Xfinity’s latest installment of its “Real Deal” marketing campaign that kicked off with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery in February 2024.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Xfinity,” said Clark. “It’s so important for people to stay connected through a powerful Internet service, and Xfinity provides those connections to homes across the country.”

The “real deal” campaign spotlight now transitions from the gridiron to the hard court where the Iowa Hawkeye guard demonstrates her skills while inspiring a City Planner who shares her name. The contest spans three challenges designed to test each Caitlin’s speed, reliability, and power – echoing the hallmark features of Xfinity’s Internet service. Through a blend of fun and competition, Caitlin’s namesake is invited to emulate Caitlin’s skills, illustrating Xfinity’s message that while names might be the same, the game certainly isn’t.

"Caitlin is a household name and an inspiration to millions across the country, and we couldn’t imagine a better ambassador for the Xfinity brand,” said Matt Lederer, vice president of Brand Partnerships, Comcast. “She’s the model of consistency, reliability, speed, and power. Those are the qualities of a world-class athlete, exactly what march madness fans need, and what Xfinity provides.

Clark is one of the top players in college basketball history, recently breaking the record in points scored for men’s and women’s college basketball with 3,685 career points, passing Pete Maravich’s previous collegiate record of 3,667. She recently declared for the 2024 women’s professional basketball draft. The real deal spot featuring Clark will run on Xfinity’s social channels inclusive of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts, and will air on TV throughout the months of March and April.

Learn more about Xfinity here and Xfinity Rewards here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms, we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325664675/en/