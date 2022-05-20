DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

YWCA AND COMCAST OPEN DIGITAL COMMUNITY LEARNING SPACE FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES OF COLOR IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY



Comcast Washington and YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish announced the opening of a new Lift Zone Lab: Digital Community Learning Space, which offers free WiFi access, at YWCA?s Somerset Village Apartments in Lynnwood, Washington. Comcast contributed free internet connectivity, a $76,000 investment, and a state-of-the-art technology makeover for the lab.

YWCA's Somerset Village Apartments is a 64-unit complex of affordable, permanent housing for families earning 60% and below the area's median income. Residents also have access to case management, support services, community services, and referrals to health care, job training, and employment resources. The Digital Community Learning Space enhances these services by making technology available to help residents attain life and job skills through training, education, computer classes, internships, and job placement. The technology equipment installed includes a 3D printer, Oculus VR, projector and screen, omnidirectional microphone and speakers, camera, Chromebooks, a gaming computer, and more.

?We are overjoyed to open the doors to the new digital learning space and give the women and families in our community access to free high-speed WiFi and cutting-edge technology," said Mary Anne Dillon, YWCA?s executive director, Snohomish County.

Cena Conteh, YWCA?s Community Center coordinator for the Somerset Village Apartments adds, "The connectivity and access the lab provides our community addresses the digital equity gap women and youth face in Snohomish County.?

"We greatly respect the powerful work YWCA does to support women and families who are experiencing homelessness, especially women of color," said Rodrigo Lopez, region senior vice president, Comcast Washington. ?We are proud of the Lift Zone Lab we have partnered with YWCA to open in Lynnwood and are excited to watch it make a difference in the lives of the people in the community which YWCA serves.?

"I am so impressed to learn all the mission driven and value added services that YWCA of Snohomish County is providing to our community; it is certainly transforming lives,? said Amit B. Singh, President of Edmonds College. ?I am looking forward to our partnership, so that Edmonds College could also contribute to such a great cause."

Comcast is providing the lab with free WiFi as part of the company's effort to roll out its "Lift Zones" program in local community centers throughout Washington and across the nation. In collaboration with cities, community organizations, and local nonprofit partners, Comcast has now installed free WiFi in more than 90 community centers statewide.

The Lift Zone Lab includes an artistic mural created in a collaboration between YWCA, local nonprofit organization Urban ArtWorks, and Comcast?s Women?s Network Employee Resource Group. The mural?s message, ?Keep Going, Keep Growing,? communicates YWCA?s goal of helping women and families go from surviving to thriving and transition into professional and social success.

This effort is part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. Project UP is Comcast's company-wide initiative to advance digital equity, which includes Internet Essentials, the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program.

Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of more than 56,000 low-income residents in Snohomish County to broadband internet at home, the overwhelming majority of whom were not signed up before. Internet Essentials? comprehensive design addresses three significant barriers to broadband adoption. This includes access to free digital literacy training in print, online, and in-person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax.

For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast?s commitment to education and digital equity, please visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish. For more information about Comcast?s comprehensive connectivity program for low-income Americans visit https://corporate.comcast.com/values/internet-essentials

Comcast is also proud to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households a credit of up to $30/month towards internet and mobile services. For more information, visit https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/acp

