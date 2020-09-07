Log in
Xetra  >  Comdirect bank AG

COMDIRECT BANK AG

(COM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Xetra - 09/04 11:36:23 am
13.86 EUR   +0.14%
COMDIRECT BANK : August 2020 monthly figures
PU
COMDIRECT BANK : Monthly figures July 2020
PU
COMDIRECT BANK : July 2020 monthly figures
PU
comdirect bank : August 2020 monthly figures

09/07/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Quickborn, 07.09.2020

comdirect bank AG: 3.335 million orders were executed

In August, customers of comdirect bank AG executed 3.335 million orders (July: 3.952 million). The number of customers in August stood at 2.940 million (July: 2.928 million). At the end of August, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.782 million (July: 1.771 million). Assets under control in August amounted to €92.28bn (July: €88.08bn). Of this figure, €59.64bn is attributable to portfolio volume (July: €55.43bn) and €32.64bn to deposit volume (July: €32.65bn).

Disclaimer

comdirect bank AG published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 06:04:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 494 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2020 148 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 1 957 M 2 309 M 2 316 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 135
Free-Float 9,71%
Chart COMDIRECT BANK AG
Duration : Period :
comdirect bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMDIRECT BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,77 €
Last Close Price 13,86 €
Spread / Highest target 2,45%
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frauke Hegemann Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jochen Sutor Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Schmittroth Member-Supervisory Board
Sandra Persiehl Member-Supervisory Board
Verena Pausder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMDIRECT BANK AG6.62%2 309
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%315 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%240 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.65%229 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.17%177 314
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.08%133 013
