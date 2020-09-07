comdirect bank : August 2020 monthly figures

Quickborn, 07.09.2020

comdirect bank AG: 3.335 million orders were executed

In August, customers of comdirect bank AG executed 3.335 million orders (July: 3.952 million). The number of customers in August stood at 2.940 million (July: 2.928 million). At the end of August, the number of custody accounts amounted to 1.782 million (July: 1.771 million). Assets under control in August amounted to €92.28bn (July: €88.08bn). Of this figure, €59.64bn is attributable to portfolio volume (July: €55.43bn) and €32.64bn to deposit volume (July: €32.65bn).