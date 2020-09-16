Come Sure : Environmental, Social And Governance Report 2020 0 09/16/2020 | 05:00am EDT Send by mail :

Environmental, Social And Governance Report 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS REPORT 1 CORPORATE PROFILE 3 OUR APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY 5 SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING 9 RESPONSIBLE MANUFACTURER 18 LAWS AND REGULATIONS COMPLIANCE 29 PERFORMANCE DATA SUMMARY 30 HKEX ESG GUIDE CONTENT INDEX 33 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report ABOUT THIS REPORT Come Sure Group Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "Come Sure") along with its subsidiaries (the "Group") is pleased to present its fourth standalone Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report ("this Report"). This Report is prepared in compliance with the "Comply or Explain" provision of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (the "ESG Reporting Guide") under Appendix 27 of the Main Board Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). This Report focuses on the Group's corrugated paperboards and cartons manufacturing businesses at Come Sure Packing Products (Shenzhen) Company Limited (the "Plant"). Located in Shenzhen, China, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group and contributes a significant portion to the Group's economic, environmental, and social impact. Unless otherwise specified, this Report covers our financial year from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 (the "Reporting Period"). The purpose of this Report is to provide stakeholders with an overview of the Group's efforts regarding ESG impacts arising from its corrugated paperboards and cartons manufacturing business. All information is prepared and published based on existing policies, practices, and official documents or reports in an accurate, genuine, and transparent manner. 1 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Our board of directors of the Company (the "Board") upholds the overall responsibility for our ESG strategies and reporting. The Board is committed to managing and improving our sustainability performance by disclosing our ESG performance on an annual basis and adhering to the following reporting principles: We welcome reader to provide valuable opinions and suggestions on the content of this Report and our approach to sustainability. If you have any comments or suggestions, please contact the investor relations company of the Group, DirectIR Limited. For further information regarding our corporate governance and financial performances, please refer to our Annual Report 2019. 2 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report CORPORATE PROFILE Come Sure is a major player in the manufacturing and sales of corrugated paperboards, printed corrugated cartons, moulded pulp packaging products and other paper products, flexo printing and offset-printed products. Our production bases in Shenzhen, Huizhou, and Fujian can support an annual production capacity of up to 500 million square metres of corrugated paperboards and 410 million pieces of paper packaging materials. Guided by our corporate philosophy of "Customer first, Market-oriented", progressive management, product integration and resources servicing, we are committed to the optimisation of packaging design, application of eco-friendly materials, provision of equal opportunity of self- enhancement among employees, as well as more value-added services for our customers. In demonstrating our commitment to social responsibility on both product quality and environmental protection, the Plant strives to ensure our products meet the following international standards: 1 1 The Certificate of Conformity for IECQ QC 080000 Hazardous Substance Process Management ("HSPM") is applicable to the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances ("RoHS") and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment ("WEEE"). 3 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report We take pride in the development of a heritage of excellence built on the principles of workmanship and innovation. With an approximately 30-year history of manufacturing tailor- made printing solutions, Come Sure has successfully established long-term partnerships with over 250 clients from different industries around the globe, ranging from electronic appliances, food and beverage, furniture, pharmaceuticals, and audio-visual products. During the Reporting Period, the Plant has been recognised locally as a trusted strategic partner in the packaging industry. Come Sure has grown from a small workshop-style cardboard processing factory into a modernised and professional group, capable of handling a variety of orders and offering professional advice to its clientele. Moving forward, the Group will continue to ride on our success and forge strategic partnerships with quality brands, provisioning high-quality and integrated packaging solutions. 4 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report OUR APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY At Come Sure, sustainability is achieved through the integration of economic and social principles into our business development, without compromising the environment that helps to support our growth. We embody the concept of business circularity and rely on the respectful use of both natural resources and human resources. We acknowledge the importance of involving stakeholders in the participation of the Group's risks and opportunities identification, as well as the decision-making processes. Stakeholder Engagement Come Sure strives to ensure that transparent and interactive channels are in place for communication purposes. We follow a multi-channel strategy to enable constructive interaction, and to keep stakeholders updated on the Group's activities and directions. This allows different views to be examined and managed, so that we can better align policies and actions with respect to stakeholders' interests and expectations. The table below lists the channels through which we interact with our stakeholders: During the Reporting Period, an independent sustainability consultancy was commissioned to assist in managing and reviewing ESG-related policies and material issues. Through peer benchmarking and understanding the Group's business development and ESG practices, we can identify material ESG issues and structure this Report accordingly into two major sections - "Sustainable Manufacturing" and "Responsible Manufacturer". 5 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Moving forward, the Group shall continue to communicate our ESG-related initiatives and performance in an accurate and honest manner. The Group shall also consider practising an ESG- specific stakeholder engagement exercise to provide a more holistic view and help prioritise ESG issues based on their level of concern. Where appropriate, the Group shall also disclose ESG targets, future plans, and relevant strategies in the pursuit of continuous sustainability improvement. 6 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Risk Management When pursuing sustainability beyond compliance, it is essential to identify sustainability-related risks and opportunities which have impacted, and those which may impact the Group. During the Reporting Period, our management reviewed and discussed all risks faced and anticipated by the Group. In practising regular and effective risk management, it is our goal to safeguard our assets, shareholders' investment, and manage non-financial risks, to achieve sustainable profitability amid uncertainties. The China-US Trade War (the "Trade War") The ongoing tension of the Trade War has resulted in a softer global demand, leading to a downward pressure on manufacturing activities of China, and retail sales in general. In addition, the issuance of higher tariff and quality requirements on imported paper implies an increase in paper manufacturing costs, thus affecting consumer spending demand. Adopting E-Commerce in Domestic Market Riding on the momentum of online shopping among consumers in China that fosters the growth of paper packaging market demand, the Group has shifted its target customer group to those in the domestic market. This helps to compensate for the slowdown in export business growth. Moving forward, we will continue to strategically carry out our marketing strategy to expand domestic sales channels. Leveraging Existing Customer and Supplier Base With stricter environmental regulations and rising customer expectations, industry leaders with proven quality production capabilities and diversified product mix have experienced enhanced customer retention and brand loyalty and are presented with more business opportunities to increase market share. Over the years, Come Sure has built trustful relationships with our existing customers through commitment to quality assurance. We are thus able to secure export orders from these customers to regions outside the United States, such as Europe. By broadening our horizons, we aim to achieve sustainable revenue growth. Moving forward, the Group will continue to maintain close relationships with our existing suppliers and persist with our diversified sourcing strategy by sourcing raw materials domestically and from overseas. We believe this can help to ensure stable, high quality, and cost- efficient supply. 7 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report The Outbreak of COVID-19 The outbreak of coronavirus disease in 2019 ("COVID-19"), which is still ongoing, has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths around the globe. It has prompted different countries and regions to adopt social distancing and lockdown approaches. Mainland China has implemented a series of prevention and control measures, including extending the Lunar New Year holidays nationwide and imposing certain degrees of restrictions on travel and transportation. Thus, it has put a halt to the manufacturing industry, and has disrupted various supply chains. Application for early resumption of production To minimise disruption to manufacturing and product delivery, the Plant adhered to the Guidelines for the Pandemic Prevention Control and Resumption of Work and Production in Shenzhen (《深圳市企業復工復產疫情防控工作指引》 ). With approval from the regional regulatory body, the Plant was granted permission to resume manufacturing in early February 2020. The pandemic did not impose significant impact on our manufacturing orders. Safeguarding Personal and Environmental Hygiene The Group acknowledges the health and safety risks associated with the pandemic. We have immediately formulated the Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Team and implemented the White Paper on Epidemic Prevention and Control (《疫情防控白皮書》) for the Plant. Masks are distributed to staff every day. Before entering into the office area, staff and visitors are required to undergo body temperature checks by utilising a forehead digital thermometer at reception. Control measures are also outlined for back office staff and kitchen staff to reference. We understand the COVID-19 has brought detrimental impacts to our business activities. The Group believes that with the trust, support, and cooperation from our stakeholders, we can navigate through the hard times together. 8 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING Come Sure strives to consolidate its position as a "One-stop Green Packaging Partner" by determining what can be controlled in our activities, products and services, with consideration of environmental factors and impacts from a life cycle perspective. We strive to collaborate with suppliers on sourcing sustainable resources and to reduce indirect impacts to the environment. We also take into consideration and closely monitor the direct environmental impact resulting from our manufacturing process. Through these, we hope to extend the lifespan of goods and materials being bought, sold, used and discarded, so as to curb extraction and pollution. A Life Cycle Perspective Embodying a life cycle perspective in Come Sure means incorporating circularity into every aspect of our business from cradle to grave. It also means that we are missioned to sustain a restorative cycle by promoting the well-being of products along their journey, from resource selection, to design, manufacturing, sales, transportation and distribution, usage, end-of-life collection, resale, recycling, and back again to life. The "Control Procedures for Identification and Evaluation of Environmental Factors" (《環境因素識別與評估控制程序》) assigns each division to identify relevant environmental factors arising from their work responsibilities and formulate responsive measures to risks and opportunities. It is their duty to ensure that resources and tools used in manufacturing processes are being cared for, collected, resold, recycled, and reutilised. 9 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Sourcing Responsibly Material selection is the very first step in securing high quality and sustainable material and is essential as it determines the life of the products manufactured by Come Sure. Our goal is to source sustainable materials that promote circularity whenever possible. Outlined in the "Procurement Procedures" ( 《 採 購 控 製 程 序 》 ), the materials and responsibilities for procurement are subdivided into: Use of FSC Certified Materials Every paper products industry is highly reliant on the supply of wood pulp. This underlines an immense amount of environmental pressure imposed on forests. Come Sure is committed to supporting sound forestry and sourcing wood pulp from sustainable forest sources. By obtaining the FSC Certification, we ensure that the products we use and sell fulfil the requirements under the FSC Chain of Custody standards. We have set forth the requirement, process and control principles regarding our commitments, organisation structure, responsibilities, accessibilities and the correlation between divisions and employees directly associated with the control. The control principles illustrate the stages of procurement, manufacturing, sales and services of all FSC certified products. We ensure that all employees carry out the control principles, and are dedicated to the planning, management, and provision of relevant training. Supply Chain Management Procurement Our paper inventory control is governed by our "Procurement Control Procedure" (《採購控制 程 序 》 ). Currently, the Group sources raw paper from two major suppliers in Guangdong Province. 90% of our paper inventory is recycled paper, while virgin paper is only used upon individual client's request. 10 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Apart from raw paper, we ensure that all purchased products comply with our production needs and environmental requirements during the material acquisition phase. All suppliers and products must be selected from our "Approved Suppliers List" (《認可供應商清單》) and "Environmental Material List" (《環境材料清單》). We also ensure suppliers are familiar with our expectations on paper grade, paper quality, quantity, delivery date, quality requirements, as well as acceptance criteria by outlining them on the agreement. Assessment and Evaluation Our supply chain management is governed by our "Supplier Management Procedure" (《供應商 管理程序》). The process for raw paper and starchy flour supplier evaluation and selection are standardised based on their ability to meet our quality and environmental requirements. In order to determine the status of existing and potential suppliers within our Approved Suppliers List, we conduct an annual assessment to evaluate the manufacturer's size, capacity, quality and ability to meet relevant environmental requirements, product price, and industry reputation. We conduct both annual assessment and monthly performance appraisals for high-risk material suppliers who provide material and substances that meet one of the following conditions: Examples of high-risk material are ink paper lamination adhesive, caustic soda, and borax. Suppliers are required to provide material safety data sheets for respective materials and the Plant shall arrange environmental testing for each batch of materials. When we receive orders that specify Hazardous Substances Free ("HSF") requirements, the purchasing team will communicate closely with HSF suppliers to ensure that the entire production process is hazardous-free. The material safety data is regularly updated and tested for effective management. Monitoring Manufacturing Process Come Sure is committed to effective management of the entire manufacturing process to minimise the impacts generated by our business activities. 11 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Use of Resources Our operation is concerned with the use of resources, including energy, water, oil, paper and other materials, as well as their impact. The Plant follows the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System requirements, which involves the formulation, implementation, and monitoring of a series of environmental management procedures. The Plant adheres to its "Energy Saving and Consumption Reduction Control Procedures" (《節能降耗控制程序》 ), "Environmental Checklist" (《環境檢查表》), as well as "Regulations on the Management of Raw Paper" (《原紙倉管理規定》) when consuming resources. The main forms of resources and key measures to minimise consumption are listed below: Oil and Gas Electricity Water 12 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Paper The Group did not encounter any problems in sourcing resources, as well as other materials that are fit for purpose. During the Reporting Period, the Plant has recorded a reduction of consumption in oil and gas, electricity, as well as water as compared with the previous year as a result of the implementation of the above measures. Emissions Come Sure is aware of the environmental impacts associated with our business operations. We have established the "Control Procedures for Noise, Wastewater and Exhaust Gas" (《噪聲、廢 水、廢氣控制程序》), "Sewage Treatment Operational Guidelines" (《污水處理作業指引》), and "Management Procedures for Supervision and Measurement" (《監視與測量管理程序》) in monitoring: Externally, we engage a qualified third-party to inspect our Plant quarterly or annually and provide verification reports with respect to wastewater, exhaust gases and noise. Internally, the administration division conducts measurement and analysis of the management process based on our "Environmental Checklist" (《環境檢查表》) on a random basis. If the test results exceed regulatory requirements or internal targets, the responsible division shall take appropriate corrective measures to eliminate the non-compliant items in accordance with the "Management Procedures for Corrective and Preventive Measures" (《糾正預防措施管理程序》). Such actions should be documented in detail and made knowledgeable by the management. 13 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Wastewater Air 14 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report During the Reporting Period, the Plant's air emissions were mainly generated from the use of two stationary boilers powered by natural gas, as well as the use of the five company- owned vehicles powered by petroleum and diesel. Upon installation and main usage of the smaller boiler, the emission of nitrogen oxides content and sulphur oxides have significantly reduced. Noise Greenhouse Gas The Plant follows the "Management Procedures for Quantification and Report of Greenhouse Gases" (《溫室氣體量化和報告管理程序》) to quantify greenhouse gas emissions under a systematic greenhouse gas verification process. To complete the internal quantification and reporting procedures, responsible personnel from respective divisions shall complete 8+ hours of professional training. We have also commissioned an external accredited party for the calculation of carbon emissions for the financial year of 2019. The quantification methodology is based on the "Organisation Greenhouse Gas Emission Quantification and Reporting Specifications and Guidelines" (《組織的溫室氣體排放量化和報告規範及指南》 ) issued by the regional government. The Plant's greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions mainly derived from Scope 2 - indirect greenhouse gas emissions from electricity purchased from the grid. The electricity was used to support powering of manufacturing machinery, as well as dormitories and canteens, which represented around 59.39%. Followed by Scope 1 - direct GHG emissions from natural gas combustion for heating, as well as petroleum and diesel combustion for five company-owned vehicles, representing approximately 40.61% of the total emissions. 15 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report During the Reporting Period, GHG emissions of all aspects had significantly reduced due to decreased usage of fuel gas and electricity. Moving forward, the Group will continue to record, assess, and disclose our GHG emissions data annually in a transparent manner. We will also consider setting emission reduction targets and monitor the effectiveness in the future. End-Of-Life Management Embodying the concept of circularity in the paper manufacturing industry means continuously considering ways to extend the useful life of our resources, and to handle those entering the grave with care and responsibility. Recyclables Recyclable material includes metal parts generated from equipment maintenance, wastepaper, wooden boxes, glass, plastics and paper. Come Sure has dedicated effort in recycling paper, the most essential resource that supports our business activities. Our Plant has established a conveyor belt that collects and transports scrap paper to a centralised processing facility. Wastepaper is segregated, packaged, and resold to our raw paper suppliers for reprocessing, recycling and reusing. During the Reporting Period, the Plant recycled 4.80 tonnes of recyclable waste and sold approximately 7,349.77 tonnes of scrap paper. Moving forward, the Group shall strengthen the data management system for recyclables by detailing the record breakdown by category. 16 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Non-Recyclables Hazardous The innovative product solutions that are appreciated by our customers often involve mechanical and chemical processing. The Group is aware of the by-product generated in the process and is committed to upholding social responsibility. By taking approaches to monitor and improve our production processes, our goal is to ensure that all inputs, processes, and outputs are safe for the environment and our people. Our commitment is evidenced by the participation in the HSF programme and adherence to the policy requirements. The Plant strives to manufacture, sell, and promote products with non- hazardous materials. We obtain labels with the hazardous-substance-free mark for our products. The HSF mark printed on the package provides customers the confidence that our products were manufactured under the control of HSF management system, which has been certified as being compliant with the IECQ QC 80000 HSPM specification, as well as the RoHS and WEEE directives. The Plant has detailed information of hazardous substances on a safety data sheet. Employees are reminded to remain vigilant when storing, handling and disposing of such substances, including but not limited to hazardous chemicals, such as organic oil and cleaning agents, oxygen bottles and acetylene bottles. The Plant is equipped with adequate firefighting facilities that are regularly assessed and managed. It has also designated an area in the Plant as the warehouse for hazardous chemicals. Emergency drills and training are also arranged for all employees. These ensure that prompt and proper actions shall be taken in the unlikely event of environmental, health or safety- related incidents. Other hazardous wastes include used fluorescent tubes, batteries, ink cartridges, waste oil, waste paint and bitumen, residual pesticides, and contaminated containers of any of the above material. The Plant ensures the collected wastes are securely and separately stored from all other waste materials for collection and treatment by qualified third-party subcontractors. The containers must be waterproof, sealed, labelled, and covered properly. Other Non-Recyclables Non-recyclable,non-hazardous wastes generated from the Plant include construction waste, food waste and household waste. Four coloured bins are set up at different locations within the Plant's production ground. They are clearly labelled, and serve to practise waste separation into hazardous, non-recyclable, recyclable and household categories. Employees at the manufacturing division are reminded to handle, store, use and dispose of various types of wastes mindfully. During the Reporting Period, total hazardous waste collected amounts to 11.17 tonnes, whilst non-recyclable waste and household waste collected amount to 82.00 tonnes. During the Reporting Period, the Group is not aware of any material non-compliance with relevant environmental laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Group in relation to air and GHG emissions, water and land discharge, and the generation of hazardous and non-hazardous. Moving forward, the Group shall further investigate the waste profile of non- recyclable non-hazardous wastes, and uncover the feasibility to enhance recycling rate. 17 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report RESPONSIBLE MANUFACTURER When striving for sustainability, the social well-being of all Come Sure's employees are equally as important as the planet and natural resources. We have taken concrete steps to build strong relationships with our customers by monitoring the quality and safety of our products throughout the entire life cycle, from design, manufacturing to after-sale. We have also taken concrete steps to create an inclusive, safe and supportive environment for our employees. Forging Healthy Relationships with Customers Come Sure is committed to cultivating and nurturing customer relationships, whose loyalty and trust are essential to the Group's prosperity. It is our ongoing focus to provide innovative, comprehensive, and caring solutions and services that match their needs. Integrated Packaging Solutions Come Sure commits to the philosophy of a one-stop centralised packaging service. We proactively integrate product and service resources with an aim to establish stable strategic partnerships with our customers in the long run. To achieve the concept of one-stop centralised packaging, we rely on the collaboration between our experienced design team and the packaging team. The Group's design team consists of over 10 professional designers, who have been engaged in the packaging design field for over 10 years. Optimal packaging solutions in terms of product packaging, processing technique, cost, and green packaging are recommended to customers. For the past few years, the design team has actively incorporated 3D solutions with software such as Solidworks, Creo, and AutoCAD, as well as adopted various materials including paper-based materials, polystyrene ("EPS"), polypropylene plastic foaming material ("EPP"), foamed polyethylene ("EPE"), foamed polystyrene polyethylene mixture ("EPO") and moulded pulp in the provision of integrated packaging services. The design team will also take into consideration the packaging size, container loading quantity, and transportation cost control for our customers. Upon agreement on packaging design, our experienced packaging team will develop the packaging products to the design specification, with the use of corrugated paperboard, printed corrugated carton, paper pulp moulding, tympan sheet, corrugated board corner protector, stickers, plastic bags, styrofoam, handle, sealing glue and strapping. When it comes to manufacturing, the Group takes pride in the application of enterprise resource planning ("ERP") systems in the paper packaging industry. From procurement, taking orders to logistics, and further extended to financial management, we are able to monitor and track such data on each stage. This allows for more comprehensive information flow and enhanced transparency and data management. 18 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Product Responsibility and Quality Assurance Adhering to our quality policy, the Group remains vigilant in the selection of suppliers, incoming raw materials procurement and inspection, storage, usage, manufacturing, testing, packaging, storage of finished products, loading, transportation, delivery, as well as after-sales service. To ensure the production of high- quality products and services, we also emphasise employee participation across different divisions. Quality Control The Plant has its own professional testing team who applies systematic and scientific testing methods to provide accurate and reliable data for conformity assessments. With our advanced testing facilities, we can monitor products and manufacturing processes effectively. Such assessment results are documented for reference and proof, whenever applicable. Incoming Material We adhere to the "Operational Guidelines for Incoming Inspection" (《進料檢驗作業指引》) and "Product Inspection Control Procedure" ( 《 產 品 檢 驗 控 制 程 序 》 ) in the inspection of all incoming materials. Aspects such as appearance, structure and material are being tested before accepting the materials. Subpar materials shall be returned to the respective supplier. Manufactured Products Our testing team observes the "Product Inspection Control Procedure" (《產品檢驗控制程序》) throughout the manufacturing process, to closely monitor the quality of our manufactured products. The inspection and testing procedures ensure that the materials and machinery used for manufacturing comply with our quality policy and standards. For finished products ready to be shipped, the testing team will inspect the quality based on records of work orders and drawings. For finished paperboard products, an independent inspection is conducted in accordance with the "Operational Guidelines on Inspection for Corrugated Paperboard Process" (《瓦楞紙板工序檢驗作業指引》). 19 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report On the rare occasion that there is a problem with the quality of the products, the non-conforming products shall be disposed. For nonconforming products that have been shipped or delivered, recall and disposal of such products would be arranged by the Plant. The whole process is to be followed closely with reference to the "Operational Guidelines for Return Processing" (《退貨處 理作業指引》). To ensure products and services are up to standard across all stages, we rely on the collaborative effort of various responsible divisions: During the Reporting Period, the Group has no such case where products sold or shipped are subject to recalls for safety and health reasons. Customer Satisfaction Customer satisfaction is essential to indicate our ability to retain customer loyalty. Our Sales Division observes the "Customer Satisfaction Management Procedure" (《客戶滿意度管理程 序 》 ) and encourages all customers to fill in the biannual customer satisfaction surveys (《客户滿意度調查表》). The survey provides us with feedback regarding our service efficiency, service quality, delivery service, overall competitiveness, as well as products' satisfaction to environmental requirements. During the Reporting Period, we scored an overall average of 92.5/100 (annual average target: >85). Moving forward, the Group will continue to value and take customers' invaluable feedback to heart. 20 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Come Sure takes every complaint seriously. We have established the "Customer Complaint Handling Guidelines" (《客訴處理作業指引》) with an aim to standardise the handling of all complaint types. We strive to ensure timely address customer misunderstandings or dissatisfactions and maintain good relationships. In order to handle complaints with due care, responsibilities to conduct investigation processes are delegated thoroughly among different divisions: Business Ethics As we regard business ethics as the key cornerstone in guiding our business activities, a stringent approach is taken to ensure our operational practices align with our values and expectations. These practices include anti-corruption, customer privacy and confidentiality, labour standards, as well as intellectual property rights. Anti-Corruption The Group adopts a zero-tolerance policy on acts of corruption in any form, including bribery, extortion, fraud, and money laundering. We observe and follow the "Business Ethics Standard Management System" (《商業道德規範管理制 度》) that aims to regulate the professional behaviour of all employees. It provides detailed guidelines in facing and handling corrupt issues. The anti-corruption measures adopted by the Group have been proven effective. During the Reporting Period, we were not aware of any material non-compliance with the relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Group relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. 21 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Privacy Protection Come Sure respects and strives to secure the protection of data privacy. Our Plant follows the "Business Ethics Standard Management System" ( 《 商 業 道 德 規 範 管 理 制 度 》 ) and takes preventive measures against the leakage of the Group's commercial and trade secrets, such as: Detailed guidelines are stipulated in the "Employees Handbook" (《員工手冊》) for employees' access and reference. All of our employees are required to comply with the policy and are prohibited from disclosing any customer data or other confidential matters in public or private settings. If there is any violation of the rules or policies, remedial measures shall be taken immediately and corresponding disciplinary actions may be exercised, depending on the severity of the circumstances. During the Reporting Period, no case of leakage of company secrets or violation of data privacy were discovered or reported. Labour Standards The Plant Come Sure is committed to the ethical use of labour. By implementing the "Child and Underage Labour Protection Management System" (《童工及未成年工保護管理制度》. In accordance with regulatory requirements, we perform identification checks before employment to ensure that no child labour or underage labour is hired. If such cases are found, the child shall be compensated in full and shall be escorted back to the original place of residency. The Plant shall pay for the tuition fee of any child workers who are escorted back, if it is identified that they need to go to school and there are difficulties in the family, so as to ensure that they continue to receive compulsory education. The Plant strictly adheres to its "Non-Forced Labour Management System" (《非強迫勞工管理制度》) to ensure a healthy, safe, peaceful, stable, happy and voluntary working environment for all our employees. The Plant prohibits mandatory labour systems and measures and has established appropriate channels that allows employees to freely reflect their opinions. In accordance with the principle of equality and voluntariness, the Plant does not allow employees to be forced into work by means of violence, threats or any illegal restrictions to personal freedom. Suppliers The Plant prohibits the hiring of prison labour or any personnel who have been sentenced to suspended trial execution. We also do not consider any prison factory as a supplier or contractor. All suppliers are regulated once they have signed the "Supplier Social Responsibility Confirmation" 22 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (《供應商社會責任確認書 》). As an approved supplier, they are expected to review and comply with all requirements. Intellectual Property Rights Come Sure respects and preserves all forms of intellectual properties rights, including trademarks, patents, copyright, and designs. Our intellectual property rights protection committee is responsible for overseeing all relevant works, formulating relevant policies, and researching and solving major issues. Under close supervision of the committee, all our employees are prohibited to disclose, publish, use, authorise others to use or transfer the intellectual property rights of the Group. Currently, the Group holds 10 approved utility model patents and 5 pending patent applications for utility model patents. As our technological capabilities advance, we shall fully utilise our intellectual property rights to safeguard the Group's interests. Guaranteeing a Productive Workplace Come Sure recognises the importance of our human capital, as our continued success is highly dependent on their commitment, enthusiasm, and professionalism. We are committed to advocating a harmonious, respectful, and safe working environment that stimulates communications, collaboration and cooperation among employees. Inclusivity and Equality Come Sure strives to ensure that employees in our company are not discriminated against due to differences in ethnicity or race, religious beliefs, age, disability, gender, marital status, pregnancy, social inclination, or others. Our anti-discrimination practices are governed by our "Anti- Discrimination Management System" (《非歧視性管理制 度》). Employment We rely on our administrative division for the fair and open recruitment of personnel. Identification and relevant documents are required to confirm the suitability and capability of potential candidates prior to employment. For job positions that require the possession of professional skills and knowledge, prior to employment, the Group will request candidates to provide vocational qualification certifications appraised by agencies approved by the government. 23 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report We have formulated and regularly reviewed the "Employee Handbook" (《員工手冊》), which stipulates the legitimate rights and interests of both Come Sure and our employees. Our remuneration package is performance-based and takes into account business performance, market practice and competitive market conditions. Regardless of social differences, employees who possess the same set of skills, education background and experience shall receive the same amount of starting salary for the same position. Employees are hired, promoted, and managed by their skill sets and work merits. With reference to the "Management System for Working hours, Wages and Benefits" (《工時、工資、福利控制管理制度》), the distribution of work, rights to holidays, subsidies and welfare benefits shall accord to employees' performance, ability and attitude in a fair manner. Women's Rights At Come Sure, we strongly believe that female workers are entitled to the same opportunities as their male co-workers with regards to learning, thriving, and advancing in their jobs. We attach great importance to safeguard the rights of our female employees by implementing the "Management System for the Protection of Female Employees During Pregnancy and Lactation Period" (《女職員在孕期和哺乳期的保護管理制度》). It is our goal to enhance the physical and mental well-being of all our pregnant employees. During the Reporting Period, the Group is not aware of any material non-compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Group relating to equal opportunity, recruitment and promotion, compensation and dismissal, anti-discrimination, working hours, and other benefits and welfare. Health and Safety A safe and hazards-free workplace is essential to retain a committed workforce. The Plant has in place the "EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) Management System" (《EHS （環境、健康、 安全）管理制度》) as well as a "Management System on Investigation of Production Safety and Hidden Peril Governance" (《安全生產檢查與隱患治理制度》) with the intention to minimise potential risks arising from our daily operations. 24 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Chaired by the management representatives from each division, the EHS Management Committee and Machinery Safety Committee play a vital role in promoting occupational health and safety. They are also responsible to ensure that our environmental and safety initiatives are in line with regulatory requirements. Hazardous Energy Control The Plant has formulated the "Management System for Hazardous Energy Operation" (《危險能 源作業管理制度》) and the "Management System for Limited Space Operation Safety" (《有限空 間作業安全管理制度》) as the guiding reference for our employees whose work responsibilities involve the use of energy types that contain potential hazardous risks. Relevant employees working in these divisions are reminded that gas cylinders and gas valves always have to be secured, and all cylinders should be clearly labelled for identification. Those containing flammable gas shall not exceed 51°C and shall be 7.5 metres away from open flames or ignition sources. They shall also be distanced from electrical appliances. Employees whose responsibilities involve working in limited spaces, such as an underground space or confined space, are reminded to assess and ensure that limiting oxygen concentration ("LOC"), flammability limits and carbon monoxide ("CO") concentration are up to safety standard before entering. They shall also assess and record the gas type they are working with, and the time and location their works commence and end. They shall also be equipped with lighting kits, communication equipment, personal protective equipment, as well as emergency rescue equipment, such as gas masks, respirators, and safety ropes. 25 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Emergency Handling It is a known fact that climate change influences and causes higher atmospheric temperature, that increases the risks of fire hazards. It also induces extreme climate events such as typhoons and heavy rainstorms that prompt flooding in low-rise areas. Come Sure is aware of such potential risks and is prepared for the unlikely event of such emergencies. Fire Accident Typhoon Flooding The Plant has commissioned a third-party auditor in performing the annual assessment and evaluation of our environmental risks. The results of the Identification and Evaluation of Environmental Risk Factors have been discussed and confirmed by the EHS Committee during the annual EHS meeting. Among all factors, fire risk was regarded as the risk factor that requires immediate corrective action to avoid potential occurrences: Anti-Abuse Come Sure respects the legal rights of all employees and has established a labour system that demonstrates our commitment as a responsible and ethical employer. The "Management System of Anti-Mental and Physical Abuse" (《反精神及肉體虐待管理制度》) restricts any form of corporal punishment, physical contact, mental coercion or verbal abuse. It also outlines that employees' freedom shall not be restricted by any threatening behaviour or abusive language, violence, threats, illegal search, detention or other means. 26 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report During the Reporting Period, the Group is not aware of any material non-compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Group relating to occupational health and safety issues. Nurturing Our People Come Sure strives to attract talented and motivated personnel, as they are vital to our success. As a people-oriented employer, we aspire to grow and progress together with our employees. The production in our Plant requires a large pool of dedicated individuals, including but not limited to professional and technical personnel, as well as high-quality management personnel. Realising Potential We place great emphasis on training and development of our employees to realise their potential. Following the "Employee Training Management Regulations" (《 員工 培訓 管理 規定》 ), we organise orientation training, on-the-job training, and special post training on an annual basis, subject to employees' training needs. We have introduced the "Project Hope Training Room" (「希望工程培訓室」) which provides a wide range of staff training programmes. Production Safety Training To maintain effective and safe production, prevent casualties, and reduce occupational hazards, education and training programmes are organised among different divisions in accordance with the "Production Safety Education and Training Management System" (《安全生產教育培訓制 度》). We arrange annual safety training programmes and safety management programmes for our management representatives, in compliance with national standards. 27 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report The table below lists out our Plant's training focus for different divisions during the Reporting Period: Engaging Our People and Community Upholding a pragmatic and enterprising spirit, Come Sure is committed to the principle of combining economic and social benefits while developing a modernised community with diversified businesses. Our Plant dormitories consist of electronic entertainment rooms, libraries, sports activity rooms, basketball courts, badminton courts and a community garden for recreational and study purposes. We also actively participate in the development of the country and provide assistance to financially inhibited students to fulfil their learning needs. 28 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report LAWS AND REGULATIONS COMPLIANCE Come Sure strives to observe national and regional laws to protect the interests of the environment, our shareholders, employees, customers, as well as suppliers. Our Audit Committee and the Board are responsible to review and confirm the regulatory risks identified by the management, and the effectiveness of internal control systems in response to such risks. The Group also assigns accountability to relevant personnel to monitor compliance within their identified responsibilities. The following table sets out the relevant environmental and social laws and regulations that Come Sure rigorously adhered to, within our value chain, environment, and our people and community. Environmental Class II criteria of the second period specified in Emission Limits of Air Pollution of Guangdong province (DB44/27-2001)

(DB44/27-2001) Emission Standard of Air Pollutants for Boilers of Guangdong province (DB44/765-2010)

(DB44/765-2010) Emission Standard of Volatile Organic Compounds for Printing Industry (DB44/815-2010)

(DB44/815-2010) Class II criteria of the second period specified in Discharge Limits of Water Pollutants of Guangdong province (DB44/26-2001)

(DB44/26-2001) Type III standard under Standard of Noise for Industrial Enterprises at Boundary (GB12348-2008)

(GB12348-2008) The Notice of the State Council on the Issuance of the Work Plan for Greenhouse Gas Emission Control during the 12th Five-Year Period

Five-Year Period Notice of the General Office of the National Development and Reform Commission on Implementation of Carbon Emission Rights Trading Pilot Programme

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Promotion of Clean Production

Environmental Protection Law of the People's Republic of China

EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive

European Restrictions of Hazardous Substances

EU Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive Social Interim Provisions of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone on Enterprises Wage Administration

Labour Law of the People's Republic of China

Provisions of the State Council on Working Hours of Workers and Staff

Regulations on Paid Annual Leave for Employees

Implementation Measures for Paid Annual Leave for Employees of Enterprises

Regulations of the Shenzhen Municipality on the Wage Payment to Employees

Regulations on Public Holidays for National Annual Festivals and Memorial Days

Provisions of Guangdong Province on Labour Rights Protection of Employees

Special Rules on the Labour Protection of Female Employees

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Women's Rights and Interests

Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China

Work Safety Law of the People's Republic of China

Fire Control Law of the People's Republic of China

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Occupational Diseases

Regulations on Safety, Labour and Health of Guangdong Province

Production Safety Regulations of Guangdong Province

Standards and Procedures of Safety Equipment Management for Each Labour Unit

Management Measures on Heatstroke Prevention

Regulations on Supervision of Classification for Dust Hazards

Guideline for Risk Management of Noise Occupational Hazard

Law on Protection of Minors of the People's Republic of China

Patent Law of the People' s Republic of China 29 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report PERFORMANCE DATA SUMMARY Description Unit 2018/19 2019/20 Environmental Exhaust Air Emissions Nitrogen Oxides kg 77.86 28.56 Sulphur Oxides kg 4.43 2.70 Particulate Matter kg 12.23 17.52 GHG Emissions GHG Emission (Scope 1) - Stationary tCO2e- 2,089.92 1,892.58 GHG Emission (Scope 1) - Mobile tCO2e- 169.17 151.72 GHG Emission (Scope 2) - Industrial tCO2e- 2,768.48 2,606.59 GHG Emission (Scope 2) - Domestic tCO2e- 394.86 383.27 Total GHG Emission (Scope 1 & 2) tCO2e- 5,422.43 5,034.16 GHG Emission Intensity By Revenue2 tCO2e- /RMB'000 0.01 0.01 GHG Emission Intensity By GFA3 tCO2e- /m2 0.12 0.11 GHG Emission Intensity By Production Volume4 tCO2e- / Pieces'000 0.21 0.19 Energy Electricity Usage - Industrial kWh 2,917,564.00 2,746,960.00 Electricity Usage - Domestic kWh 416,119.00 403,910.00 Natural Gas Usage m3 949,961.70 860,264.21 Petroleum Usage L 9,575.55 7,927.96 Diesel Usage L 45,552.00 41,475.00 Total Energy Usage MJ 51,129,619.46 46,800,390.84 Energy Intensity By Revenue MJ / RMB'000 93.12 78.00 Energy Intensity By GFA MJ / m2 1,099.56 1,006.46 Energy Intensity By Production Volume MJ / Pieces'000 1,942.61 1,746.28 Water Water Consumption - Usage m3 67,171.87 50,897.44 Water Consumption - Sewage m3 60,205.55 40,863.00 Total Water Consumption m3 127,377.42 91,760.44 All intensity calculations relating to revenue references revenue due to the Plant's production only, as consistent with the data. During the Reporting Period, the Plant has generated a total revenue of RMB 600,000,000. The Plant has a gross floor area of 46,500 m 2 . The Plant has recorded an annual paper products production volume of 26,800,000 pieces during the Reporting Period. 30 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Description (Continue) Unit 2018/19 2019/20 Water Consumption Intensity By Revenue m3 / RMB'000 0.23 0.15 Water Consumption Intensity By GFA m3/ m2 2.74 1.97 Water Consumption Intensity By Production Volume m3 / Pieces'000 4.84 3.42 Waste Hazardous Waste Tonnes 24.44 11.17 Hazardous Waste Intensity By Production Volume kg / Pieces'000 0.93 0.42 Non-hazardous Waste Tonnes 88.00 82.00 Non-hazardous Waste Intensity By Production Volume kg / Pieces'000 3.34 3.36 Recyclable Waste Tonnes 5.00 4.80 Use of Material and Packaging Material Finished Products Production - Raw Paper Tonnes 52,461.00 52,573.00 Finished Products Production - Starch Tonnes 854.00 1,469.00 Finished Products Production - White Emulsion Tonnes 49.48 49.00 Finished Products Production - Stitching Wire Tonnes 17.66 21.00 Finished Products Production - Ink Tonnes 57.89 57.00 Total Material Used for Finished Products Production Tonnes 53,440.03 54,169.00 Finished Products Material Intensity by Production Volume kg / Pieces'000 2,030.40 2,021.23 Product Packaging - Pallet Film Tonnes 28.89 26.68 Product Packaging - Packaging Strap Tonnes 18.20 14.22 Total Material Used for Product Packaging Tonnes 47.09 41.10 Packaging Material Intensity By Production Volume kg / Pieces'000 2.03 2.02 Material Used for Finished Products Production : Material Tonne : kg 1 : 0.88 1 : 0.76 Used for Product Packaging Social Total Workforce Person 513 457 Workforce by Gender Male Person 379 348 Female Person 134 109 Ratio of Male to Female Employee - 2.83 : 1 2.92: 1 Workforce by Age Group <30 Person 105 39 30-40 Person 170 149 41-50 Person 200 195 31 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Description (Continue) Unit 2018/19 2019/20 >50 Person 38 74 Workforce by Employment Category Executives Person 1 1 Senior Management Person 17 19 Middle Management Person 61 57 General Employee Person 434 380 Percentage of New Employees % 12.09 1.75 Staff Turnover Rate % 23.78 9.80 Training Total Trained Employees Person 513 457 Percentage of Trained Employees % 100 100 Total Training Hours Hour 29,780.00 10,968.00 Average Training Hours per Employee Hour 58.05 24 Work Injury Number of Work Injury Case 2 2 Lost Days due to Work Injury Day 132 72 Percentage of Lost Days due to Work Injury % 0.09 0.05 Work-related Fatality Case 0 0 32 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report HKEX ESG GUIDE CONTENT INDEX Aspects, Description Relevant Chapter or General Disclosures Explanation and KPIs A. Environmental Aspect A1: Emissions General Disclosure Information on: Sustainable Manufacturing - A (a) the policies; and Life Cycle Perspective, (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a Monitoring Manufacturing significant impact on the issuer relating to air and greenhouse Process, Laws and Regulations gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of compliance hazardous and non-hazardous waste. KPI A1.1 The types of emissions and respective emissions data. Sustainable Manufacturing - A Life Cycle Perspective, Monitoring Manufacturing Process, Performance Data Summary KPI A1.2 Greenhouse gas emissions in total (in tonnes) and, where Sustainable Manufacturing - A appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per Life Cycle Perspective, facility). Monitoring Manufacturing Process, Performance Data Summary KPI A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where Sustainable Manufacturing - A appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per Life Cycle Perspective, facility). Monitoring Manufacturing Process, End-Of-Life Management, Performance Data Summary KPI A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where Sustainable Manufacturing - A appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per Life Cycle Perspective, facility). Monitoring Manufacturing Process, End-Of-Life Management, Performance Data Summary KPI A1.5 Description of measures to mitigate emissions Sustainable Manufacturing - A and results achieved. Life Cycle Perspective, Monitoring Manufacturing Process, End-Of-Life Management, Performance Data Summary KPI A1.6 Description of how hazardous and nonhazardous Sustainable Manufacturing - A wastes are handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved. Life Cycle Perspective, Monitoring Manufacturing Process, End-Of-Life Management, Performance Data Summary Aspect A2: Use of Resources General Disclosure Policies on the efficient use of resources, including energy, water Sustainable Manufacturing - A and other raw materials. Life Cycle Perspective, Monitoring Manufacturing Process KPI A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type (e.g. Sustainable Manufacturing - A electricity, gas or oil) in total (kWh in '000s) and intensity (e.g. Life Cycle Perspective, per unit of production volume, per facility). Monitoring Manufacturing Process, Performance Data Summary 33 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report KPI A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity (e.g. per unit of Sustainable Manufacturing - A production volume, per facility). Life Cycle Perspective, Monitoring Manufacturing Process, Performance Data Summary KPI A2.3 Description of energy use efficiency initiatives and results Sustainable Manufacturing - A achieved. Life Cycle Perspective, Monitoring Manufacturing Process, Performance Data Summary KPI A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water that Sustainable Manufacturing - A is fit for purpose, water efficiency initiatives and results Life Cycle Perspective, achieved. Monitoring Manufacturing Process KPI A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished products (in tonnes) Sustainable Manufacturing - A and, if applicable, with reference to per unit produced. Life Cycle Perspective, Monitoring Manufacturing Process, Performance Data Summary Aspect A3: The Environment and Natural Resources General Disclosure Policies on minimising the issuer's significant impact on the Sustainable Manufacturing - A environment and natural resources. Life Cycle Perspective, Monitoring Manufacturing Process, End-Of-Life Management KPI A3.1 Description of the significant impacts of activities on the Sustainable Manufacturing - A environment and natural resources and the actions taken to Life Cycle Perspective, manage them. Monitoring Manufacturing Process, End-Of-Life Management B. Social Employment and Labour Practices Aspect B1: Employment General Disclosure Information on: Responsible Manufacturer - (a) the policies; and Guaranteeing a Productive (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a Workplace, Laws and significant impact on the issuer relating to compensation and Regulations Compliance dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare. KPI B1.1 Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group and Responsible Manufacturer - geographical region. Guaranteeing a Productive Workplace, Performance Data Summary KPI B1.2 Employee turnover rate by gender, age group Responsible Manufacturer - and geographical region. Guaranteeing a Productive Workplace, Performance Data Summary Aspect B2: Health and Safety General Disclosure Information on: Responsible Manufacturer - (a) the policies; and Guaranteeing a Productive (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a Workplace, Laws and significant impact on the issuer relating to providing a safe Regulations Compliance working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. 34 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report KPI B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities. Nil KPI B2.2 Lost days due to work injury. Responsible Manufacturer - Guaranteeing a Productive Workplace, Performance Data Summary KPI B2.3 Description of occupational health and safety measures adopted, Responsible Manufacturer - how they are implemented and monitored. Guaranteeing a Productive Workplace Aspect B3: Development and Training General Disclosure Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills for Responsible Manufacturer - discharging duties at work. Description of training activities. Guaranteeing a Productive Workplace KPI B3.1 The percentage of employees trained by gender and employee Responsible Manufacturer - category (e.g. senior management, middle management). Guaranteeing a Productive Workplace, Performance Data Summary KPI B3.2 The average training hours completed per employee by gender Responsible Manufacturer - and employee category Guaranteeing a Productive Workplace, Performance Data Summary Aspect B4: Labour Standards General Disclosure Information on: Responsible Manufacturer - (a) the policies; and Business Ethics, Laws and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a Regulations Compliance significant impact on the issuer relating to preventing child and forced labour. KPI B4.1 Description of measures to review employment practices to Responsible Manufacturer - avoid child and forced labour. Business Ethics KPI B4.2 Description of steps taken to eliminate such practices when Responsible Manufacturer - discovered. Business Ethics Operating Practices Aspect B5: Supply Chain Management General Disclosure Policies on managing environmental and social risks of the Sustainable Manufacturing - A supply chain. Life Cycle Perspective, Sourcing Responsibly KPI B5.1 Number of suppliers by geographical region. Not disclosed for the Reporting Period. KPI B5.2 Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers, number For details regarding practices of suppliers where the practices are being implemented, how relating to engaging suppliers, they are implemented and monitored. and how they are implemented and monitored, please refer to section "Sustainable Manufacturing - Sourcing Responsibly". We shall disclose the number of suppliers engaged in the following year. Aspect B6: Product Responsibility General Disclosure Information on: Responsible Manufacturer - (a) the policies; and Forging Health Relationship (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a with Customers, Laws and significant impact on the issuer relating to health and safety, Regulations Compliance advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress. 35 Come Sure Group Holdings Limited 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report KPI B6.1 Percentage of total products sold or shipped subject to recalls for Not disclosed for the Reporting safety and health reasons. Period. KPI B6.2 Number of products and service related complaints received and Not disclosed for the Reporting how they are dealt with. Period. KPI B6.3 Description of practices relating to observing and protecting Responsible Manufacturer - intellectual property rights Business Ethics KPI B6.4 Description of quality assurance process and recall procedures. Responsible Manufacturer - Forging Health Relationship with Customers KPI B6.5 Description of consumer data protection and privacy policies, Responsible Manufacturer - how they are implemented and monitored. Business Ethics Aspect B7: Anti-corruption General Disclosure Information on: Responsible Manufacturer - (a) the policies; and Business Ethics, Laws and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a Regulations Compliance significant impact on the issuer relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. KPI B7.1 Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt practices Nil brought against the issuer or its employees during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 08:59:09 UTC

