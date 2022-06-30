Comepay : 2022-06-30 Information and Disclosure with Financial Statements

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines COMEPAY INC. 10-8707 Dufferin Street Suite #308, Vaughn, Ontario L4J 0A6 Canada _______________________________ Telephone: (954) 607-2296 Website: N/A Email: info@comepayinc.com SIC: 7389 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 78,619,532(1)(2) As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 78,619,532(1)(2) As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 78,619,532(1)(2) Includes 67,064,761shares pending cancelation upon receipt of satisfactory stock powers from the holders. Includes 18,750 shares administratively issued as to 15,000 shares on December 31, 2020 and 3,750 on March 31, 2021 under the terms of a consulting contract, but unissued at the date of this report Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. June 14, 1995 to August 22, 2006 - Dragon Environmental Corporation August 22, 2006 to June 25, 2008 - Symposium Productions Corporation June 25, 2008 to September 18, 2009 - Feed Global Corporation September 18, 2009 to February 16, 2010 - Symposium Productions Corporation February 16, 2010 to August 19, 2020 - Gradient Wind Technologies, Inc. August 19, 2020 to December 28, 2011 - Grid Cloud solutions, Inc. December 28, 2011 to January 17, 2012 - Great Rock Development Corporation January 17, 2012 to present - Comepay, Inc. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The issuer has been incorporated in the State of Florida since inception. The issuer is currently active. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: Not Applicable List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: N/A The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 10-8707 Dufferin Street, Suite #308, Vaughn, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: CMPY Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 20036M107 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 750,000,000as of date: July 8, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 78,619,532* as of date: July 8, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 7,966,313* as of date: July 8, 2022 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

Total number of shareholders of record: 307* as of date: July 8, 2022 *Includes cumulative 18,750 shares administratively issued to one shareholder as to 15,000 in fiscal 2020 and 3,750 during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 pending book entry by the Company's transfer agent. Also includes 67,064,761 shares pending cancelation upon receipt of satisfactory stock powers from the holders. All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Not Applicable Transfer Agent Name: Action Stock Transfer Corporation Phone: (801) 274-1088 Email: action@actionstocktransfer.com Address: 2469 E. Fort Union Blvd, Suite 214, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date December 31, 2019 Common: 78,600,782 Preferred: Nil Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares the Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued shares issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per issued (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at at a have individual -OR- returned to Issuance discount with voting / Nature of treasury) to investment Services market control Provided price at disclosed). the time of issuanc e? (Yes/No) March 1, 2020 New 3,750(1) Common $0.085 No Lilja Services Restricted Reg S Issuance Khamidullina June 1, 2020 New 3,750(1) Common $0.031 No Lilja Services Restricted Reg S Issuance Khamidullina 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

September 1, New 3,750(1) Common $0.095 No Lilja Services Restricted Reg S 2020 Issuance Khamidullina December 1, New 3,750(1) Common $0.031 No Lilja Services Restricted Reg S 2020 Issuance Khamidullina March 1, 2021 New 3,750(2) Common $0.0285 No Lilja Services Restricted Reg S Issuance Khamidullina Shares Outstanding on June 30, 2022 Ending Balance: Common 78,619,532 Preferred: NIL Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: There shares are treated as administratively issued in fiscal 2020, and pending issuance as of this filing. There shares are treated as administratively issued in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and pending issuance as of this filing. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount at Accrued ($) Date (e.g. pricing (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance Issuance ($) mechanism for individual with voting Loan, Services, determining / investment control etc.) conversion of disclosed). instrument to shares) Convertible into Rosa Shimonov Loan 12/31/2015 1,779 4,779 - 11/1/2017 shares at fixed rate of $0.008 per share Convertible into Ilya Aharon Loan 12/31/2015 5,000 5,000 - 11/1/2017 shares at fixed rate of $0.008 per share Convertible into Spartak Kanayev Loan 8/1/2017 1,763 3,763 - 5/1/2016 shares at fixed rate of $0.008 per share Convertible into Ioulia Chpilevskaia Loan 8/1/2017 4,000 4,000 - 5/1/2016 shares at fixed rate of $0.008 per share Convertible into Care Providers Co. Loan 12/11/2017 1,107,890 1,002,000 105,890 (2) 12/11/2018 shares at fixed rate of Inc. (1) $0.57 per share Convertible into Care Providers Co. Loan 2/6/2018 470,625 400,000 70,625(3) 2/6/2019 shares at fixed rate of Inc. (1) $0.57 per share Convertible into Care Providers Co. Loan 6/30/2018 255,190 193,294 61,896 6/30/2019 shares at fixed rate of Inc. (1) $0.57 per share