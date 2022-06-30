Comepay : 2022-06-30 Information and Disclosure with Financial Statements
08/14/2022 | 11:53am EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
COMEPAY INC.
10-8707 Dufferin Street
Suite #308, Vaughn, Ontario L4J 0A6
Canada
Telephone: (954) 607-2296
Website: N/A
Email: info@comepayinc.com
SIC: 7389
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
78,619,532(1)(2)
As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
78,619,532(1)(2)
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
78,619,532(1)(2)
Includes 67,064,761shares pending cancelation upon receipt of satisfactory stock powers from the holders.
Includes 18,750 shares administratively issued as to 15,000 shares on December 31, 2020 and 3,750 on March 31, 2021 under the terms of a consulting contract, but unissued at the date of this report
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
June 14, 1995 to August 22, 2006
-
Dragon Environmental Corporation
August 22, 2006 to June 25, 2008
-
Symposium Productions Corporation
June 25, 2008 to September 18, 2009 -
Feed Global Corporation
September 18, 2009 to February 16, 2010 -
Symposium Productions
Corporation
February 16, 2010 to August 19, 2020 -
Gradient Wind Technologies, Inc.
August 19, 2020 to December 28, 2011 -
Grid Cloud solutions, Inc.
December 28, 2011 to January 17, 2012 -
Great Rock Development
Corporation
January 17, 2012 to present -
Comepay, Inc.
The issuer has been incorporated in the State of Florida since inception. The issuer is currently active.
Not Applicable
N/A
10-8707 Dufferin Street, Suite #308, Vaughn, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
N/A
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
CMPY
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
20036M107
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
750,000,000as of date: July 8, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
78,619,532*
as of date: July 8, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
7,966,313*
as of date: July 8, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
307*
as of date: July 8, 2022
*Includes cumulative 18,750 shares administratively issued to one shareholder as to 15,000 in fiscal 2020 and 3,750 during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 pending book entry by the Company's transfer agent. Also includes 67,064,761 shares pending cancelation upon receipt of satisfactory stock powers from the holders.
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Not Applicable
Transfer Agent
Name:
Action Stock Transfer Corporation
Phone:
(801) 274-1088
Email:
action@actionstocktransfer.com
Address: 2469 E. Fort Union Blvd, Suite 214, Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date December 31, 2019
Common: 78,600,782
Preferred: Nil
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
the
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
shares
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
issued
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
at a
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
discount
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
to
investment
Services
market
control
Provided
price at
disclosed).
the time
of
issuanc
e?
(Yes/No)
March 1, 2020
New
3,750(1)
Common
$0.085
No
Lilja
Services
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Khamidullina
June 1, 2020
New
3,750(1)
Common
$0.031
No
Lilja
Services
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Khamidullina
September 1,
New
3,750(1)
Common
$0.095
No
Lilja
Services
Restricted
Reg S
2020
Issuance
Khamidullina
December 1,
New
3,750(1)
Common
$0.031
No
Lilja
Services
Restricted
Reg S
2020
Issuance
Khamidullina
March 1, 2021
New
3,750(2)
Common
$0.0285
No
Lilja
Services
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Khamidullina
Shares Outstanding
on June 30, 2022
Ending Balance:
Common 78,619,532
Preferred: NIL
There shares are treated as administratively issued in fiscal 2020, and pending issuance as of this filing.
There shares are treated as administratively issued in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and pending issuance as of this filing.
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued ($)
Date
(e.g. pricing
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Issuance ($)
mechanism for
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
determining
/ investment control
etc.)
conversion of
disclosed).
instrument to
shares)
Convertible into
Rosa Shimonov
Loan
12/31/2015
1,779
4,779
-
11/1/2017
shares at fixed rate of
$0.008 per share
Convertible into
Ilya Aharon
Loan
12/31/2015
5,000
5,000
-
11/1/2017
shares at fixed rate of
$0.008 per share
Convertible into
Spartak Kanayev
Loan
8/1/2017
1,763
3,763
-
5/1/2016
shares at fixed rate of
$0.008 per share
Convertible into
Ioulia Chpilevskaia
Loan
8/1/2017
4,000
4,000
-
5/1/2016
shares at fixed rate of
$0.008 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
12/11/2017
1,107,890
1,002,000
105,890 (2)
12/11/2018
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
2/6/2018
470,625
400,000
70,625(3)
2/6/2019
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
6/30/2018
255,190
193,294
61,896
6/30/2019
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
7/30/2018
602,657
458,463
143,794
7/30/2019
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
8/7/2018
1,223,808
932,858
290,950
8/7/2019
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
8/17/2018
654,849
500,000
154,849
8/17/2019
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
8/23/2018
55,535
40,000
15,535
8/23/2019
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
9/20/2018
121,359
93,192
28,167
9/20/2019
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
12/31/2018
52,304
40,866
11,438
12/31/2019
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
3/31/2019
10,176
8,075
2,101
3/31/2020
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
6/30/2019
12,588
10,150
2,438
6/30/2020
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
12/31/2019
5,999
5,000
999
12/31/2020
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Convertible into
Care Providers Co.
Loan
12/31/2020
7,547
6,740
807
12/31/2021
shares at fixed rate of
Inc. (1)
$0.57 per share
Beneficial Owner of Care Providers Co. Inc is Ilya Aharon.
The Company allocated paid interest accrued of $259,112.06 on this note paid during fiscal 2019
The Company allocated paid interest accrued of $70,000 on this note paid during fiscal 2019.
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
The Accounting Connection - Manager: Li Shen, CA
Title:
Accountant
Relationship to Issuer:
N/A
