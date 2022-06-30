Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Comepay, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMPY   US20036M1071

COMEPAY, INC.

(CMPY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:33 2022-08-09 pm EDT
0.005200 USD    0.00%
11:53aCOMEPAY : 2022-06-30 Information and Disclosure with Financial Statements
PU
2019Comepay, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Chek-online, Announces Expansion of Cooperation With Bosch (Russia) for Fiscal Cash Registers in Its Data Center
GL
2019Comepay, Inc. Announces Expansion of Cooperation with Bosch for Fiscal Cash Registers in Its Data Center
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comepay : 2022-06-30 Information and Disclosure with Financial Statements

08/14/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

COMEPAY INC.

10-8707 Dufferin Street

Suite #308, Vaughn, Ontario L4J 0A6

Canada

_______________________________

Telephone: (954) 607-2296

Website: N/A

Email: info@comepayinc.com

SIC: 7389

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

78,619,532(1)(2)

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

78,619,532(1)(2)

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

78,619,532(1)(2)

  1. Includes 67,064,761shares pending cancelation upon receipt of satisfactory stock powers from the holders.
  2. Includes 18,750 shares administratively issued as to 15,000 shares on December 31, 2020 and 3,750 on March 31, 2021 under the terms of a consulting contract, but unissued at the date of this report

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

June 14, 1995 to August 22, 2006

-

Dragon Environmental Corporation

August 22, 2006 to June 25, 2008

-

Symposium Productions Corporation

June 25, 2008 to September 18, 2009 -

Feed Global Corporation

September 18, 2009 to February 16, 2010 -

Symposium Productions

Corporation

February 16, 2010 to August 19, 2020 -

Gradient Wind Technologies, Inc.

August 19, 2020 to December 28, 2011 -

Grid Cloud solutions, Inc.

December 28, 2011 to January 17, 2012 -

Great Rock Development

Corporation

January 17, 2012 to present -

Comepay, Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The issuer has been incorporated in the State of Florida since inception. The issuer is currently active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

Not Applicable

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

N/A

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

10-8707 Dufferin Street, Suite #308, Vaughn, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

CMPY

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

20036M107

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

750,000,000as of date: July 8, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

78,619,532*

as of date: July 8, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

7,966,313*

as of date: July 8, 2022

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

Total number of shareholders of record:

307*

as of date: July 8, 2022

*Includes cumulative 18,750 shares administratively issued to one shareholder as to 15,000 in fiscal 2020 and 3,750 during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 pending book entry by the Company's transfer agent. Also includes 67,064,761 shares pending cancelation upon receipt of satisfactory stock powers from the holders.

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Not Applicable

Transfer Agent

Name:

Action Stock Transfer Corporation

Phone:

(801) 274-1088

Email:

action@actionstocktransfer.com

Address: 2469 E. Fort Union Blvd, Suite 214, Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date December 31, 2019

Common: 78,600,782

Preferred: Nil

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

the

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

shares

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

issued

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

at a

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

discount

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

to

investment

Services

market

control

Provided

price at

disclosed).

the time

of

issuanc

e?

(Yes/No)

March 1, 2020

New

3,750(1)

Common

$0.085

No

Lilja

Services

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Khamidullina

June 1, 2020

New

3,750(1)

Common

$0.031

No

Lilja

Services

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Khamidullina

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

September 1,

New

3,750(1)

Common

$0.095

No

Lilja

Services

Restricted

Reg S

2020

Issuance

Khamidullina

December 1,

New

3,750(1)

Common

$0.031

No

Lilja

Services

Restricted

Reg S

2020

Issuance

Khamidullina

March 1, 2021

New

3,750(2)

Common

$0.0285

No

Lilja

Services

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Khamidullina

Shares Outstanding

on June 30, 2022

Ending Balance:

Common 78,619,532

Preferred: NIL

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

    1. There shares are treated as administratively issued in fiscal 2020, and pending issuance as of this filing.
    2. There shares are treated as administratively issued in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and pending issuance as of this filing.
  2. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued ($)

Date

(e.g. pricing

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance ($)

mechanism for

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

determining

/ investment control

etc.)

conversion of

disclosed).

instrument to

shares)

Convertible into

Rosa Shimonov

Loan

12/31/2015

1,779

4,779

-

11/1/2017

shares at fixed rate of

$0.008 per share

Convertible into

Ilya Aharon

Loan

12/31/2015

5,000

5,000

-

11/1/2017

shares at fixed rate of

$0.008 per share

Convertible into

Spartak Kanayev

Loan

8/1/2017

1,763

3,763

-

5/1/2016

shares at fixed rate of

$0.008 per share

Convertible into

Ioulia Chpilevskaia

Loan

8/1/2017

4,000

4,000

-

5/1/2016

shares at fixed rate of

$0.008 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

12/11/2017

1,107,890

1,002,000

105,890 (2)

12/11/2018

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

2/6/2018

470,625

400,000

70,625(3)

2/6/2019

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

6/30/2018

255,190

193,294

61,896

6/30/2019

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

7/30/2018

602,657

458,463

143,794

7/30/2019

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

8/7/2018

1,223,808

932,858

290,950

8/7/2019

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

8/17/2018

654,849

500,000

154,849

8/17/2019

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

8/23/2018

55,535

40,000

15,535

8/23/2019

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

9/20/2018

121,359

93,192

28,167

9/20/2019

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

12/31/2018

52,304

40,866

11,438

12/31/2019

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

3/31/2019

10,176

8,075

2,101

3/31/2020

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

6/30/2019

12,588

10,150

2,438

6/30/2020

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

12/31/2019

5,999

5,000

999

12/31/2020

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Convertible into

Care Providers Co.

Loan

12/31/2020

7,547

6,740

807

12/31/2021

shares at fixed rate of

Inc. (1)

$0.57 per share

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

    1. Beneficial Owner of Care Providers Co. Inc is Ilya Aharon.
    2. The Company allocated paid interest accrued of $259,112.06 on this note paid during fiscal 2019
    3. The Company allocated paid interest accrued of $70,000 on this note paid during fiscal 2019.
  2. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

The Accounting Connection - Manager: Li Shen, CA

Title:

Accountant

Relationship to Issuer:

N/A

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Comepay Inc. published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMEPAY, INC.
11:53aCOMEPAY : 2022-06-30 Information and Disclosure with Financial Statements
PU
2019Comepay, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Chek-online, Announces Expansion of Cooperation With Bosch ..
GL
2019Comepay, Inc. Announces Expansion of Cooperation with Bosch for Fiscal Cash Registers i..
CI
2019Comepay, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Chek-Online, and Russian Payment System, KoronaPay, Part of..
GL
2019Volkswagen Russia is the Most Recent Subscriber to the Fiscal Data Center Services Prov..
GL
2019Comepay, Inc. Announces Volkswagen Russia Enter into Agreements for the Rental of Fisca..
CI
2019Comepay, Inc. Subsidiary, Chek-online, Announces Partnership with Large Russian Gas Dis..
GL
2019Comepay, Inc. Subsidiary, Chek-Online, Announces Asus as Newest Client Using Fiscal Cas..
GL
2019Comepay, Inc. Subsidiary, Chek-Online, Announces Volvo Russia Signs Up to Use Fiscal Ca..
GL
2018Comepay, Inc. Subsidiary, Chek-Online, Announces Recently Signed Agreements With Bosch ..
GL
More news
Chart COMEPAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comepay, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Dmitry Solomovich President, CEO, CFO & Secretary