Comer, Eagles Oak announce discontinuation of management and coordination

(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa on Friday disclosed that as part of the listing process on Euronext Milan, Eagles Oak Srl, the owner of 51.05 percent of the company's share capital, announced that as of the date when trading of Comer Industries' shares on Euronext Milan begins, it will cease exercising direction and coordination over Comer Industries itself.

Comer closed veenday in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR32.90 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.