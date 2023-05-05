Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Comer Industries S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COM   IT0005246191

COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(COM)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-05 am EDT
32.90 EUR   +0.30%
01:52pComer, Eagles Oak announce discontinuation of management and coordination
AN
06:08aEuropeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
03:40aEuropeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comer, Eagles Oak announce discontinuation of management and coordination

05/05/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa on Friday disclosed that as part of the listing process on Euronext Milan, Eagles Oak Srl, the owner of 51.05 percent of the company's share capital, announced that as of the date when trading of Comer Industries' shares on Euronext Milan begins, it will cease exercising direction and coordination over Comer Industries itself.

Comer closed veenday in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR32.90 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
01:52pComer, Eagles Oak announce discontinuation of management and coordination
AN
06:08aEuropeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
03:40aEuropeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
05/04Comer Industries, revenues up 11 percent in quarter
AN
04/20From Comer shareholders proxy to board for EUR30 million capital increase
AN
04/20Stock markets bearish; Stellantis on bottom
AN
04/18Comer Industries S P A : Presentazione Mid & Small Conference - Londra, 18 aprile 2023
PU
04/04Comer Industries approves translisting on Euronext Milan
AN
03/21Comer Industries S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/21Comer Industries, in 2022 revenues to over EUR1 billion; there is dividend
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 203 M 1 325 M 1 325 M
Net income 2023 90,9 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2023 129 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 941 M 1 035 M 1 036 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 808
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Comer Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 32,80 €
Average target price 37,50 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Storchi Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Palmieri Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Camuffo Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Pizzetti Independent Director
Cristian Storchi Vice President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.13.89%1 035
ATLAS COPCO AB19.86%67 339
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.07%41 339
FANUC CORPORATION17.42%33 114
SANDVIK AB8.44%24 954
INGERSOLL RAND INC.9.26%23 103
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer