Reggiolo, 27 March 2024 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Comer Industries SpA (" Company " or " Comer Industries ") which will be held, in single call, on 23 April 2024, the Company announces that the 2023 Annual Financial Report , including the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023, the Management Report and the certifications referred to in art. 154- bis , paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, together with the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Reports of the Independent Auditors, are available to the public at the registered office of the Company in Reggiolo, Via Magellano n. 27, on the Company's website (www.comerindustries.com, "Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" section) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism " eMarket Storage" on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com.

It should also be noted that the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures drawn up pursuant to art. 123- bis TUF and the Report on the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid prepared pursuant to art. 123- ter TUF.

The consolidated non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016, the financial statements and/or summary statements of the subsidiaries and associated companies of Comer Industries pursuant to art. 2429, paragraphs 3 and 4, cod. civil, as well as the accounting situations of the relevant subsidiaries not belonging to the European Union, prepared for the purposes of drafting the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to art. 15 of Consob Market Regulation no. 20249/2017, will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms of the law.

Comer Industries, with registered office in Reggiolo (Reggio Emilia, Italy) and listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext Milan market, is the world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced engineering systems and mechatronic solutions for power transmissions. The company operates in the fields of agricultural machinery, construction, wind power, and electric vehicle motors and transmissions. Founded in 1970, Comer Industries has grown over the years and today has 14 production areas worldwide and around 4,000 employees. Corporate website:www.comerindustries.com.

