PUBLICATION OF THE LISTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Reggiolo, 2 April 2024 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Comer Industries SpA (" Company

or " Comer Industries ") which will be held, in single call, on 23 April 2024, the Company, following what was communicated on 28 and 29 March 2024, announces that the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors which will be submitted to the Assembly, accompanied by the documentation required by current legislation and the related proposals, are available to the public at the registered office of the Company in Reggiolo, Via Magellano n. 27, on the Company's website ( www.comerindustries.com, "Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" section) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism " eMarket Storage" on the website www.emarketstorage.com .

Comer Industries, with registered office in Reggiolo (Reggio Emilia, Italy) and listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext Milan market, is the world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced engineering systems and mechatronic solutions for power transmissions. The company operates in the fields of agricultural machinery, construction, wind power, and electric vehicle motors and transmissions. Founded in 1970, Comer Industries has grown over the years and today has 14 production areas worldwide and around 4,000 employees. Corporate website: www.comerindustries.com.

