Comer Industries S p A : Presentazione Mid & Small Virtual Summer Conference – 05ago 2021

Comer Industries at a glance Key financials
Combination with WPG highlights Market and strategy Shareholders structure Appendix
COMER INDUSTRIES AT A GLANCE
WHO WE ARE
Global supplier of engineered transmission system for major vehicle manufacturers in the global agriculture, industrial and energy sectors.
Focus on end-markets with constant growth in global demand for specialty machinery.
Solid and flexible business model underpinned by diversified product offering and innovation oriented.
Preferred supplier for top manufacturers of agriculture and industrial machinery thanks to long term partnership with customers and suppliers.
Established portfolio of customers providing for visibility on backlog and resilience.
Global presence allowing proximity to customers and market trends.
Excellent financial results paired with solid financial position.
