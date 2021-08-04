Log in
    COM   IT0005246191

COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(COM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comer Industries S p A : Presentazione Mid & Small Virtual Summer Conference – 05ago 2021

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Mid & Small Virtual

Summer Edition

05th August 2021

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by Comer Industries S.p.A ("Comer Industries") for use during meetings with investors and financial analysts and is solely for information purposes. The information set out herein has not been verified by an independent audit company. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, branches, representative offices (the "Group"), as well as any of their directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents (the "Group Representatives") accepts any responsibility for/or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the information set out herein or any other related information regarding the Group, whether written, oral or in visual or electronic form, transmitted or made available. This document may contain forward-looking statements about the Company and/or the Group based on current expectations and opinions developed by the Company, as well as based on current plans, estimates, projections and projects of the Group.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (many of which are outside the control of the Company and/or the Group) which could cause a material difference between forward-looking information and actual future results. The information set out in this document is provided as of the date indicated herein. Except as required by applicable laws and regulations, the Company assumes no obligation to provide updates of any of the aforesaid forward-looking statements. Under no circumstances shall the Group and/or any of the Group Representatives be held liable (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise in connection with the document or the aforesaid forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to Company shares and neither this entire document or a portion of it may constitute a recommendation to effect any transaction or to conclude any legal act of any kind whatsoever. This document may not be reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any person other than the Company. By viewing and/or accepting a copy of this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

COMER INDUSTRIES SPA

www.comerindustries.com

ir@comerindustries.com

AGENDA

01

02

03

04

05

06

Comer Industries at a glance Key financials

Combination with WPG highlights Market and strategy Shareholders structure Appendix

COMER INDUSTRIES AT A GLANCE

WHO WE ARE

Global supplier of engineered transmission system for major vehicle manufacturers in the global agriculture, industrial and energy sectors.

Focus on end-markets with constant growth in global demand for specialty machinery.

Solid and flexible business model underpinned by diversified product offering and innovation oriented.

Preferred supplier for top manufacturers of agriculture and industrial machinery thanks to long term partnership with customers and suppliers.

Established portfolio of customers providing for visibility on backlog and resilience.

Global presence allowing proximity to customers and market trends.

Excellent financial results paired with solid financial position.

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Comer Industries S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 589 M 699 M 699 M
Net income 2021 37,3 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Net Debt 2021 197 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 508 M 602 M 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 143
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Comer Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,60 €
Average target price 28,10 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Storchi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Massimo Bortoluz Director-Finance, Administrative & IR
Arnaldo Camuffo Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Pizzetti Independent Director
Cristian Storchi Vice President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.108.47%602
ATLAS COPCO AB39.16%78 847
FANUC CORPORATION-1.79%43 792
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.59%39 934
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED28.84%33 590
SANDVIK AB11.23%32 626