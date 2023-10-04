PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CALLS THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Reggiolo, October 4, 2023 - The Board of Directors of Comer Industries S.p.A. (Hereinafter "Comer" or, taking into account its subsidiaries, the "Group") - a company listed on Euronext Milan managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and head of a Group that is a global leader in the design and production of advanced engineering systems and mechatronic solutions for power transmission - today resolved to convene the Shareholders' Meeting in ordinary session for November 16, 2023, in a single call, to authorize the purchase and disposal of treasury shares.

For more information on the item on the agenda, see the Board of Directors' explanatory report to the Shareholders' Meeting, which will be published together with the notice of call within the terms and in the manner prescribed by applicable laws and regulations.

This press release is also available on the company's website at www.comerindustries.com,in the Investor Relations section.

Comer Industries, with registered office in Reggiolo (Reggio Emilia, Italy) and listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext Milan market, is the world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced engineering systems and mechatronic solutions for power transmissions. The company operates in the fields of agricultural machinery, construction, wind power, and electric vehicle motors and transmissions. Founded in 1970, Comer Industries has grown over the years and today has 18 production sites worldwide and around 4,000 employees. Corporate website: www.comerindustries.com.

