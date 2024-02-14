(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa announced on Wednesday that it repurchased 3,750 shares between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR26.8750 for a total consideration of EUR100,781.30.

As a result of these purchases, Comer Industries holds 13,094 treasury shares, or 0.04 percent of the share capital.

Comer Industries' stock closed Wednesday at par at EUR26.70 per share.

