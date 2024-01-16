(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa on Monday announced the purchase of 588 shares, which took place between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR27.8947 for a total value of EUR16,402.10.

As a result of these purchases, Comer Industries directly holds 5,975 treasury shares, or 0.02 percent of the share capital.

Comer Industries on Monday ended in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR28.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.