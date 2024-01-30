(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa reported the purchase of 792 shares, which took place between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR26.8790 for a total value of EUR21,288.20.

As a result of these purchases, Comer Industries directly holds 6,894 of its own shares, accounting for 0.02 percent of the share capital.

Comer Industries on Tuesday ended 1.1 percent in the red at EUR27.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

