(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa reported the purchase of 4,524 shares, which took place between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR26.4939 for a total value of EUR119,858.20.

As a result of these purchases, Comer Industries directly holds 19,945 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of the share capital.

Comer Industries on Tuesday finished in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR29.30 per share.

