(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa reported Monday that it bought back 2,464 poprie ordinary shares between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR27.7133, for a total consideration of EUR68,285.60.

To date, the company holds 2,464 of its own shares.

Comer Industries' stock closed Monday down 1.5 percent at EUR26.60 per share.

