(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1,900 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 26 and March 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR28.1237, for a total value of EUR54,435.

As of today, the company holds 21,845 treasury shares, accounting for 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Comer Industries' stock closed Monday down 1.9 percent at EUR31.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

