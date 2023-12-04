December 04, 2023 at 11:12 am EST

(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1,935 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR26.6974, for a total consideration of EUR51,659.50.

To date, the company holds 4,399 treasury shares.

Comer Industries' stock is on par at EUR26.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

