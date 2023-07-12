(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa announced Wednesday that trading of its ordinary shares has begun on the regulated market Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana Spa.

At the same time, Comer Industries' ordinary shares were excluded from trading on the Euronext Growth Milan multilateral trading facility, organized and managed by Borsa

Italiana.

As of today's date, Comer Industries' share capital amounts to EUR18.5 million divided into approximately 28.7 million.

"Following its arrival on Piazza Affari, which took place on March 13, 2019, the company has experienced a steady growth that has led in just a few years to a strengthening of the Group at the financial, dimensional and local and global presence levels," the company specified in a note.

"The move - just four years after the company's arrival on the stock exchange - is now aimed at increasing Comer Industries' visibility in the financial markets and attracting greater interest from institutional investors, resulting in a benefit in terms of the liquidity of the stock - which has grown by more than 300 percent since 2019 - and a better enhancement of the Group, its brand and its competitive positioning," the statement further reads.

"The move to Euronext Milan," comments Matteo Storchi, President and CEO of Comer Industries, "is a further step in our strategic path and will be a source of new energy in view of the further developments that our Group has planned for the years to come. I am proud of the growth of Comer Industries. It was 2019 when we first rang the bell, and today, after only 4 years, we are here again, stronger, more international and with new challenging goals."

Comer Industries' stock is 1.6 percent in the red at EUR31.20 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

