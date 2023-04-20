Advanced search
2023-04-20
32.10 EUR   -2.13%
From Comer shareholders proxy to board for EUR30 million capital increase

04/20/2023 | 10:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa shareholders have granted the board a proxy to increase capital by EUR30.0 million, the company announced Thursday.

Shareholders also approved the 2022 accounts, the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.75 per share, and appointed the members of the board of statutory auditors: the chairman will be Luigi Gesaldi, assisted by Francesca Folloni and Massimiliano Fontani, while the alternates will be Corrado Baldini and Ilaria Pingani.

Comer Industries' stock is down 3.7 percent at EUR31.60 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 201 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
Net income 2022 83,3 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net Debt 2022 161 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 941 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 15,0%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Storchi Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Palmieri Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Camuffo Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Pizzetti Independent Director
Cristian Storchi Vice President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMER INDUSTRIES S.P.A.13.89%1 031
ATLAS COPCO AB4.96%59 030
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.14%41 485
FANUC CORPORATION17.12%32 872
SANDVIK AB19.21%27 269
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.55%23 498
