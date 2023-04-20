From Comer shareholders proxy to board for EUR30 million capital increase

(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa shareholders have granted the board a proxy to increase capital by EUR30.0 million, the company announced Thursday.

Shareholders also approved the 2022 accounts, the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.75 per share, and appointed the members of the board of statutory auditors: the chairman will be Luigi Gesaldi, assisted by Francesca Folloni and Massimiliano Fontani, while the alternates will be Corrado Baldini and Ilaria Pingani.

Comer Industries' stock is down 3.7 percent at EUR31.60 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

