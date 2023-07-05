(Alliance News) - Comer Industries Spa announced Wednesday that Borsa Italiana Spa has arranged for the company's ordinary shares to be listed on Euronext Milan.

The commencement of trading on the new segment of Comer Industries' ordinary shares and the simultaneous exclusion from Euronext Growth Milan will be determined by Borsa Italiana with a subsequent notice, subject to Consob's issuance of clearance for the publication of the prospectus and verification of the sufficient dissemination of the financial instruments within the indicated limit of 16.83 percent as the minimum free float ratio.

Comer Industries' stock closed Wednesday up 1.3 percent at EUR32.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

