Comera Life Sciences Appoints Michael Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today announced the appointment of Michael Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He had served as interim Chief Financial Officer since April 13, 2022 and will continue to oversee Comera’s finance operations, including accounting and reporting, corporate tax, treasury and investor relations.

“We are excited that Michael will continue as our Chief Financial Officer after serving in an interim capacity since April. He brings extensive expertise and leadership in business finance across the medical device and medical diagnostics industries and will be a strong addition to our leadership team as we embark on our new chapter as a public company,” said Jeff Hackman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Comera. “This is an exciting time for Comera with a number of partnerships underway, and we are well-positioned to help maximize the true potential of life-changing biologics by transforming them from intravenous to subcutaneous forms that patients can administer themselves.”

Campbell has over 30 years of financial leadership experience across global public companies, spanning corporate finance, accounting and reporting, investor relations, corporate tax, international business operations and merger and acquisitions. Prior to joining Comera as a consultant through Monomoy Advisors LLC, Campbell held several senior finance leadership roles at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, including serving in the Office of the CFO and as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Head of Global Tax. Campbell held various senior leadership positions within Boston Scientific Corporation, including Vice President of Investor Relations and regional CFO as Vice President of Finance, Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets based in Singapore. While at Boston Scientific, Campbell was actively involved in over 20 acquisitions and more than 100 strategic alliances and oversaw business segments covering more than 40 countries. Early in Campbell’s career, he was a Financial and Information Systems Assurance Manager at Ernst & Young. Campbell received a B.S. degree in Accountancy from Bentley University and is a Certified Public Account.

“I am excited to leverage my experience to help drive the company’s business and financial growth as we execute on our strategic vision,” said Campbell. “I am thrilled to join a mission-driven company that is building a compassionate new era in medicine and I look forward to working with the Comera leadership team as we work to improve patient lives and deliver value for our shareholders.”

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: risks that the recently completed business combination disrupts the Company’s current plans and ability to retain its employees; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; the price of the Company’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which the Company plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business and changes in the capital structure; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which the Company operates; the risk that the Company and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize the Company’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we will be unable to continue to attract and retain third-party collaborators, including collaboration partners and licensors; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that the Company is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the risk that the Company is unable to secure regulatory approval for its product candidates; general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 25, 2022 under “Risk Factors” and in other filings that have been made or will be made with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Comera’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 25, 2022and other documents filed by Comera from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Comera assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Comera can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615006162/en/