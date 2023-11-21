Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.(OTCPK:CMRA) dropped from S&P TMI Index
November 21, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0580 USD
|+36.47%
|-76.80%
|-95.28%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-95.28%
|1 M $
|+64.85%
|39 996 M $
|+0.20%
|37 374 M $
|-21.17%
|29 729 M $
|-56.02%
|29 145 M $
|+39.01%
|22 224 M $
|-30.46%
|20 547 M $
|+5.86%
|18 049 M $
|-17.66%
|10 759 M $
|-12.56%
|9 697 M $