Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.(OTCPK:CMRA) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. The Company applies a knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The Company is engaged in developing an internal portfolio of therapeutic product candidates using its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its proprietary formulation platform, SQore, is designed to transform biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms, optimize current versions of subcutaneous biologics, and produce biosimilar versions of existing subcutaneous products. Its product programs include CLS-001, a preclinical stage bio better for Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis disease, and CLS-002, a preclinical stage bio better for various oncology indications. It also collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applying the SQore platform to its partners? biologic medicines to deliver enhanced SQ formulations.