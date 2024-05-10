DALLAS, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced its plans to release 2025 quarterly financial results and host conference calls on the following dates:

FOURTH QUARTER 2024: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET

FIRST QUARTER 2025:

Friday, April 18, 2025

7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET

SECOND QUARTER 2025:

Friday, July 18, 2025

7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET

THIRD QUARTER 2025:

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET

Additional information for these calls will be provided at a later date. Financial results and the earnings presentations will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates its 175th anniversary. A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, most recently in the Southeast, including North Carolina and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $79.4 billion at March 31, 2024. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated