DALLAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced today it is expanding its regional partnership with the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) to multiple markets within its geographical footprint. This $100,000 investment will provide entrepreneurship education programming to more than 25,000 middle and high school students in under-resourced communities who participate in NFTE's Aspiring Entrepreneurs Program in California, Florida, Michigan and Texas.

Comerica also will serve as a World Series of Innovation Challenge sponsor, which introduces young people to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and gives them an opportunity to explore ideas of social and environmental justice while using entrepreneurial skills to develop solutions to the most serious challenges facing humanity.

"By igniting their entrepreneurial mindset, young people who complete NFTE's program are more likely to engage in learning, achieve their educational and career goals, launch new businesses, have increased lifetime earnings, and feel greater job satisfaction," said LaToya Rowell, Comerica National Community Affairs Manager. "Our increased support of NFTE is an invaluable investment in our future entrepreneurs, innovators, problem-solvers and leaders."

NFTE appointed Rowell to its national board earlier this month for her longtime support of the organization as well as the vital role she has played in leading this regional partnership. Since 2023, nearly 200 Comerica colleagues have served as guest speakers, coaches, and judges, logging more than 600 volunteer hours to help guide 11,000 youth participating in NFTE's programming. In 2022, NFTE named Comerica its South Region Corporate Volunteer of the Year for the bank's support.

"Comerica Bank's extended partnership with NFTE is deeply appreciated," said NFTE president & CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. "The generous financial support not only enables us to fuel the futures of even more diverse entrepreneurial leaders around the world, but also underscore's NFTE's commitment to connecting learners to valuable coaches, mentors, and networks. We are also delighted to extend a warm welcome to LaToya Rowell, recognizing her exceptional leadership and dedication as she joins the NFTE Board of Directors."

In honor National of Volunteer Month, NFTE recognized Comerica as one of its top five corporate partners -- the nonprofit's fourth most-engaged supporter globally this school year.

About Comerica Bank

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates its 175th anniversary. A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas.

Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, most recently in the Southeast, including North Carolina and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $79.4 billion at March 31, 2024. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

