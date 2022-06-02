Log in
    CMA   US2003401070

COMERICA INCORPORATED

(CMA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:04:22 pm EDT
80.77 USD   -2.93%
Comerica Bank Unveils New Logo Signifying the Company's Continued Evolution in a New Era of Banking

06/02/2022 | 06:36am EDT
Comerica.com relaunches today with new look

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) today revealed a refreshed corporate logo treatment that combines its original 30-year design with a new visual icon, along with a refreshed comerica.com site.

The new Comerica logo strongly represents the company's commitment to both its legacy and its vision for the future. It retains the trademark typeface and blue color, but now adds a new design element of three ribbons above the name to visually convey energy and forward motion. The three ribbons represent Comerica's Commercial Bank, Retail Bank and Wealth Management.

Comerica's former trapezoid logo dates back to 1992 with the merger of Comerica Incorporated and Manufacturers National Corporation. That treatment combined elements from each of the Detroit-based financial institutions, employing Manufacturers' blue trapezoid with Comerica's distinguishable name inserted inside.

"As we continue to evolve and adapt to meet the changing landscape of banking, we believe that our brand identity should also reflect this change," said Jim Weber, Comerica's Chief Experience Officer. "We believe this new treatment reflects our commitment to our 173-year legacy as well as our vision for the future."

The new logo is now live on Comerica.com, which is also relaunching today with a new design aesthetic and navigation. Over the course of 2022, the company will begin transitioning its external and internal communications channels to include the new design, including its advertising and sales materials. Exterior signage will also begin to transition to the new logo over the course of the next several years.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-unveils-new-logo-signifying-the-companys-continued-evolution-in-a-new-era-of-banking-301559626.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
