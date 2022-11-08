Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Comerica Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMA   US2003401070

COMERICA INCORPORATED

(CMA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-08 pm EST
71.48 USD   +1.78%
04:16pComerica Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
10/28COMERICA INC /NEW/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/20Truist Adjusts Price Target for Comerica to $84 From $98, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comerica Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

11/08/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 68 cents ($0.68) per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2023, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2022.

The Board also declared a dividend of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Comerica Incorporated, payable Jan. 1, 2023, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2022.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $84.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301672185.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COMERICA INCORPORATED
04:16pComerica Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
10/28COMERICA INC /NEW/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
10/20Truist Adjusts Price Target for Comerica to $84 From $98, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/20Goldman Sachs Trims Comerica's Price Target to $80 From $84, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/20Barclays Adjusts Comerica's Price Target to $87 From $105, Reiterates Underweight Ratin..
MT
10/20Piper Sandler Adjusts Comerica's Price Target to $85 From $94, Reiterates Overweight Ra..
MT
10/20Stephens Lowers Comerica's Price Target to $93 From $100, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/20Argus Upgrades Comerica to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $87
MT
10/20DA Davidson Downgrades Comerica to Neutral From Buy
MT
10/20RBC Cuts Price Target on Comerica to $90 From $95, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMERICA INCORPORATED
More recommendations