  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Comerica Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMA   US2003401070

COMERICA INCORPORATED

(CMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:19:45 2023-04-20 am EDT
46.55 USD   -1.16%
07:15aComerica Incorporated : 1Q23 Comerica Infographic
PU
07:12aComerica Q1 Earnings Rise as Revenue Jumps
MT
06:47aComerica Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comerica Incorporated : 1Q23 Comerica Infographic

04/20/2023 | 07:15am EDT
First Quarter 2023 Overview

Successful execution; strategic investment in the future of our company & community

Earnings Per Share

"We affirmed the strength of our core deposit base by

Average Loans

Noninterest Income

Net Charge-Offs

successfully retaining our relationships. While we saw some

52.4

53.5

278

282

(Recoveries)

$2.39

deposit pressure, it was predominately localized and very

manageable. Our prudent risk management had us well-

prepared. Our effective liquidity strategy allowed us to remain

-0.01%

laser focused on seamlessly supporting customers as we

-0.03%

4Q22

1Q23

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23

opened a significant number of new accounts. We remained

4Q22

($ in billions; Average)

($ in millions)

Net

Income

focused on business as usual, winning new opportunities,

Efficiency Ratio1

Return on Equity2

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

attracting talent, underwriting credit, and expanding

$

324MM

relationships. We believe our strong deposit franchise is now

even more attractive and stable with a lower percentage of

55.53%

24.20%

10.58%

uninsured, excess deposits and less concentration with price

sensitive customers."

Curtis C. Farmer, Comerica Chairman, President & CEO

Diversified Deposit Base

Stronger Profile than Pre-Pandemic

(1Q23 average)

($ in billions)

YE2019

YE2022

3/31/2023

Other 2%

Wealth Management

Deposit Portfolio has better risk

Loan-to Deposit Ratio

88%

75%

85%

7%

characteristics

Total Deposits

$57.3

$71.4

$64.7

Less concentrated in more

(Period-End)

vulnerable businesses

% Uninsured Deposits

Lower price sensitivity

• Lower percent of uninsured &

Per Call Report

60%

64%

54%4

Retail Bank

excess deposits

Commercial Bank

• Retained favorable mix of 53%

37%

Adjusted for Affiliate Deposits3

54%

57%

47%

noninterest-bearing

54%

1Noninterest expenses as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) fr om securities, a derivative contract tied to the conversion rate of Visa Class B shares and changes in the value of shares obtained through monetization of warrants 2Return on average common shareholders' equity. 3Represents uninsured deposits using total deposits at the consolidated level for Comerica Inc. & subsidiaries, which is consistent with the presentation on the consolidated balance sheet, & excludes uninsured deposits eliminated in consolidation. Affiliate deposits represent $4.3B 1Q23, $4.5B 4Q22 & $3.2B 4Q19.43/31/23 is estimated

©2023, Comerica Inc. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "contemplates," "feels," "expects," "estimates," "seeks," "strives," "plans," "intends," "outlook," "forecast," "position," "target," "mission," "assume," "achievable," "potential," "strategy," "goal," "aspiration," "opportunity," "initiative," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "on track," "trend," "objective," "looks forward," "projects," "models" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, as they relate to Comerica or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are predicated on the beliefs and assumptions of Comerica's management based on information known to Comerica's management as of the date of this presentation and do not purport to speak as of any other date. Forward-looking statements may include descriptions of plans and objectives of Comerica's management for future or past operations, products or services, and forecasts of Comerica's revenue, earnings or other measures of economic performance, including statements of profitability, business segments and subsidiaries as well as estimates of credit trends and global stability. Such statements reflect the view of Comerica's management as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Comerica's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include credit risks (changes in customer behavior; unfavorable developments concerning credit quality; and declines or other changes in the businesses or industries of Comerica's customers); market risks (changes in monetary and fiscal policies; fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on deposit pricing; and transitions away from LIBOR towards new interest rate benchmarks); liquidity risks (Comerica's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; reductions in Comerica's credit rating; and the interdependence of financial service companies); technology risks (cybersecurity risks and heightened legislative and regulatory focus on cybersecurity and data privacy); operational risks (operational, systems or infrastructure failures; reliance on other companies to provide certain key components of business infrastructure; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings or determinations; losses due to fraud; and controls and procedures failures); compliance risks (changes in regulation or oversight, or changes in Comerica's status with respect to existing regulations or oversight; the effects of stringent capital requirements; and the impacts of future legislative, administrative or judicial changes to tax regulations); strategic risks (damage to Comerica's reputation; Comerica's ability to utilize technology to efficiently and effectively develop, market and deliver new products and services; competitive product and pricing pressures among financial institutions within Comerica's markets; the implementation of Comerica's strategies and business initiatives; management's ability to maintain and expand customer relationships; management's ability to retain key officers and employees; and any future strategic acquisitions or divestitures); and other general risks (changes in general economic, political or industry conditions; negative effects from inflation; the effectiveness of methods of reducing risk exposures; the effects of catastrophic events, including pandemics; physical or transition risks related to climate change; changes in accounting standards; the critical nature of Comerica's accounting policies; and the volatility of Comerica's stock price). Comerica cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not all-inclusive. For discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, please refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors" beginning on page 13 of Comerica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Comerica does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, assumptions or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For any forward-looking statements made in this presentation or in any documents, Comerica claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations 214.462.6831 | kgage@comerica.com

Disclaimer

Comerica Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
07:15aComerica Incorporated : 1Q23 Comerica Infographic
PU
07:12aComerica Q1 Earnings Rise as Revenue Jumps
MT
06:47aComerica Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
PR
06:45aComerica Incorporated : Q1 2023 Earnings News Release
PU
06:45aComerica Incorporated : FIRST QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $324 MILLION, $2.39 PER SHARE - F..
PU
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Tesla Leads -2-
DJ
04/18Western Alliance deposits stabilize, profits beat, shares rise after hours
RE
04/14Bigger banks rise while regionals slump as Q1 earnings season kicks off
RE
04/13Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest Reveals Top Four Finalists
PR
04/12Comerica Bank's California Index Down Sharply Again in December
PR
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 874 M - -
Net income 2023 1 182 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,32x
Yield 2023 5,99%
Capitalization 6 193 M 6 193 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 7 465
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart COMERICA INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Comerica Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMERICA INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 47,09 $
Average target price 60,70 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curtis Chatman Farmer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Herzog Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Megan D. Crespi Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Kevin Lynch Chief Investment Officer
Megan D. Burkhart Chief Administrative Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMERICA INCORPORATED-33.22%6 193
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.31%413 981
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.24%239 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%233 775
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 447
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.30%158 959
