Comerica Incorporated : 3Q22 Regulatory Capital Disclosures

OVERVIEW

Organization

Comerica Incorporated ("the Corporation") is a financial services company, incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The Corporation has strategically aligned its operations into three major business segments: the Commercial Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management and operates in three primary geographic markets: Texas, California and Michigan, as well as in the states of Arizona and Florida, with select businesses operating in several other states, and in Canada and Mexico. The Corporation operates two U.S. banking subsidiaries: Comerica Bank, a Texas banking association, and Comerica Bank & Trust, National Association, a limited purpose trust bank. At September 30, 2022, the Corporation had total assets of approximately $84.1 billion, total deposits of approximately $73.0 billion, total loans of approximately $51.7 billion and shareholders' equity of approximately $5.1 billion.

Regulatory Capital Standards and Disclosures

The Corporation and its U.S. banking subsidiaries are subject to various regulatory capital requirements administered by federal and state banking agencies under the Basel III regulatory framework (Basel III). This regulatory framework establishes comprehensive methodologies for calculating regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets (RWA). Basel III also set minimum capital ratios as well as overall capital adequacy standards.

Definition of capital

Under Basel III, regulatory capital comprises Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, additional Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital. CET1 capital predominantly includes common shareholders' equity, less certain deductions for goodwill, intangible assets and deferred tax assets that arise from net operating losses and tax credit carry-forwards. Additionally, the Corporation has elected to permanently exclude capital in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) related to debt and equity securities classified as available-for-sale as well as for cash flow hedges and defined benefit postretirement plans from CET1, an option available to standardized approach entities under Basel III. Tier 1 capital incrementally includes noncumulative perpetual preferred stock. Tier 2 capital includes Tier 1 capital as well as subordinated debt qualifying as Tier 2 and qualifying allowance for credit losses.

Risk-weighted assets

The Corporation computes RWA using the standardized approach. Under the standardized approach, RWA is generally based on supervisory risk-weightings which vary by counterparty type and asset class. Under the Basel III standardized approach, capital is required for credit risk RWA to cover the risk of unexpected losses due to failure of a customer or counterparty to meet its financial obligations in accordance with contractual terms. If trading assets and liabilities exceed certain thresholds, an entity is also subject to the market risk provisions of Basel III ("market risk rule") and capital is also required for market risk RWA to cover the risk of losses due to adverse market movements or from position-specific factors.

Disclosures

The qualitative and quantitative disclosures in this report regarding the Corporation's capital structure, capital adequacy, risk exposures, RWA and market risk (if applicable) are based on management's current understanding of Basel III and other factors, which may be subject to change as additional clarification and implementation guidance is received from regulators and the interpretation of the rule evolves over time. The disclosures were reviewed and approved in accordance with the Corporation's regulatory disclosure policy, which has been approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors.

This report should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("2021 Form 10-K"), and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 ("Third Quarter 2022 Form 10-Q"), which includes important information on risk management policies and practices. A disclosure index is provided in Appendix A of this report and specific references have been included herein.

(1)The final U.S. Basel III rules applicable to the Corporation and Comerica Bank are codified in 12 C.F.R. Part 217 (Federal Reserve Board).