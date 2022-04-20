Comerica Incorporated : FIRST QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $189 MILLION, $1.37 PER SHARE - Form 8-K 04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FIRST QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $189 MILLION, $1.37 PER SHARE Broad-based Loan Growth Strong Credit Quality and Expense Control Actively Managing Balance Sheet as Rates Rise "Our first quarter results demonstrate our ability to drive broad-based loan growth while maintaining favorable credit metrics and controlling expenses," said Curt C. Farmer, Comerica Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Average general Middle Market loans increased 4% and Corporate Banking increased 9% relative to the fourth quarter and were offset by a large decrease in Mortgage Banker. Deposits were impacted by seasonality and customers using balances to fund business activity. While we increased our securities and swap portfolios to lock in higher yields, our balance sheet remains well-positioned for the rising rate environment. Noninterest income declined from record levels due to seasonality and normalization of warrant-related activity. We expect fee income to be more robust as we move through the year. Customer sentiment remains good with cautious optimism regarding the economy, which is reflected in our strong pipeline and growing loan commitment levels."

(dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 1st Qtr '22 4th Qtr '21 1st Qtr '21 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net interest income $ 456 $ 461 $ 443 Provision for credit losses (11) (25) (182) Noninterest income 244 289 270 Noninterest expenses 473 486 447 Pre-tax income 238 289 448 Provision for income taxes 49 61 98 Net income $ 189 $ 228 $ 350 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.37 $ 1.66 $ 2.43 Average loans 48,273 47,825 50,589 Average deposits 79,103 84,537 71,392 Return on average assets 0.84 % 0.93 % 1.68 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.10 11.88 18.04 Net interest margin 2.19 2.04 2.29 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (a) 9.93 10.13 11.02 Tier 1 capital ratio (a) 10.47 10.70 11.62 Common equity ratio 7.45 7.93 8.99 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 50.80 $ 57.41 $ 55.58 Tangible common equity per share of common stock (b) 45.86 52.46 50.93 (a)March 31, 2022 ratios are estimated. Ratios for first quarter 2021 reflect deferral of CECL model impact as calculated per regulatory guidance. (b)See Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulatory Ratios.





First Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021 Overview Balance sheet items discussed in terms of average balances unless otherwise noted. Loans increased $448 million to $48.3 billion, including a $354 million decline to $335 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. •Increases of $423 million in general Middle Market, $407 million in Corporate Banking, $363 million in Equity Fund Services and $199 million in National Dealer Services were partially offset by a decrease of $852 million in Mortgage Banker Finance. •Average loan yields decreased 4 basis points to 3.22%, primarily driven by reduced PPP income. Securities increased $721 million to $17.3 billion. •Increase of $1.1 billion in mortgage-backed securities reflected continued deployment of excess liquidity to reduce asset sensitivity as rates increased, partially offset by $389 million of Treasury maturities. •Average yield on securities increased 3 basis points to 1.74% due to higher yields on purchases and reinvestments. Deposits decreased $5.4 billion to $79.1 billion. •Interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $2.9 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively, as customers utilized balances to fund business activities. The decrease in total deposits also included seasonal declines in general Middle Market, Technology and Life Sciences and Wealth Management, as well as a decrease in Corporate Banking. •The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was stable at 5 basis points. Net interest income decreased $5 million to $456 million. •Increased securities and loan volumes as well as the impact of higher short-term rates were more than offset by a $10 million decline in PPP income and two fewer days in the quarter. •Net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 2.19%, primarily due to a decrease in lower-yielding deposits held with the Federal Reserve Bank. Provision for credit losses increased $14 million to a smaller benefit of $11 million. •The allowance for credit losses decreased $19 million to $599 million at March 31, 2022, primarily due to strong credit quality as well as sustained favorable economic forecasts and continued low charge-off levels. As a percentage of total loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.21%, a decrease of 5 basis points. •Net loan charge-offs were $8 million, or 0.06% of average loans. Noninterest income decreased $45 million to $244 million. •Decreases of $14 million in warrant-related income, mostly due to elevated gains on monetization in the fourth quarter 2021, $12 million in deferred compensation asset returns (offset in noninterest expenses), $6 million in commercial lending fees, $5 million in derivative income from market-driven changes in credit valuation adjustments and other smaller changes impacted by seasonality. Noninterest expenses decreased $13 million to $473 million. •Decreases of $6 million in occupancy expense, $4 million each in outside processing fee expense and legal fees and $3 million each in salaries and benefits expense and advertising expense, partially offset by increases of $8 million in operational losses and $3 million in FDIC insurance expense. ◦Salaries and benefits expense was impacted by significant seasonal items including increases of $23 million in annual stock-based compensation and $7 million in payroll taxes, partly offset by decreases of $10 million in staff insurance and $8 million in incentive compensation. Deferred compensation expense (offset in other noninterest income) decreased $12 million. ◦Included $6 million of expenses for severance costs (reported in salaries and benefits) as well as consulting fees and asset impairments (reported in other noninterest expenses) for certain initiatives related to transformation of the retail banking delivery model, alignment of corporate facilities and optimization of technology platform. Provision for income taxes decreased $12 million to $49 million. •Included $3 million in discrete tax benefits from employee stock transactions. Capital position remained solid with a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.93% and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.47%. •Returned a total of $124 million to common shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. ◦Declared dividends of $89 million on common stock and $6 million on preferred stock. 2

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021 Overview Balance sheet items discussed in terms of average balances. Loans decreased $2.3 billion, or 5%. •Decreases in Mortgage Banker Finance, National Dealer Services, Business Banking and Personal Banking, partially offset by increases in Corporate Banking, Equity Fund Services, general Middle Market and Environmental Services. ◦Excluding a $3.2 billion decline in PPP loans, average loans increased $925 million, driven by increases in general Middle Market, Corporate Banking, Equity Fund Services and Environmental Services, partially offset by decreases in Mortgage Banker Finance and National Dealer Services. •Average yield on loans increased 13 basis points, primarily reflecting the impact of a residual value adjustment in the leasing portfolio during first quarter 2021, partially offset by net impact of PPP loans. Securities increased $2.4 billion, or 16%. •Reflects investment of a portion of excess liquidity into mortgage-backed securities, partly offset by maturities of Treasury securities. •Average yield on securities decreased 15 basis points, reflecting lower yields on reinvestments. Deposits increased $7.7 billion, or 11%. •Nearly every business line experienced growth as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits increased $6.1 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, due to customers' solid profitability and capital markets activity as well as the liquidity injected into the economy through fiscal and monetary actions. •Interest-bearing deposit costs decreased 3 basis points, reflecting prudent management of relationship pricing in a low interest rate environment. Net interest income increased $13 million. •Higher volume of earning assets as well as the residual value adjustment in the lease portfolio during first quarter 2021, partially offset by the net impact of PPP loans and reinvestment in lower-yielding securities. Provision for credit losses increased $171 million to a smaller benefit of $11 million. •The allowance for credit losses decreased $208 million, primarily reflecting strong credit quality and sustained improvements in the economic forecast. As a percentage of total loans, the allowance for credit losses decreased 38 basis points. Noninterest income decreased $26 million. •Decreases in warrant-related income, deferred compensation asset returns (offset in noninterest expenses), derivative income and investment banking fees, partially offset by increases in fiduciary income and commercial lending fees. Noninterest expenses increased $26 million. •Increases in operational losses, salaries and benefits expense and consulting fees, as well as smaller increases in various categories. 3



Net Interest Income Balance sheet items presented and discussed in terms of average balances. (dollar amounts in millions) 1st Qtr '22 4th Qtr '21 1st Qtr '21 Net interest income $ 456 $ 461 $ 443 Net interest margin 2.19 % 2.04 % 2.29 % Selected balances: Total earning assets $ 83,570 $ 89,898 $ 78,523 Total loans 48,273 47,825 50,589 Total investment securities 17,327 16,606 14,894 Federal Reserve Bank deposits 17,267 24,849 12,507 Total deposits 79,103 84,537 71,392 Total noninterest-bearing deposits 43,419 45,980 37,361 Medium- and long-term debt 2,767 2,819 3,609 Net interest income decreased $5 million, and net interest margin increased 15 basis points compared to fourth quarter 2021. •Interest income on loans decreased $10 million and reduced net interest margin by 2 basis points, primarily due to the net impact of PPP activity (-$10 million, -4 basis points). An increase in interest income and margin from higher non-PPP loan balances (+$5 million, +1 basis point) was offset by two fewer days in the quarter (-$6 million). Higher short-term rates increased interest income by $4 million and net interest margin by 2 basis points, while the impact of nonaccrual loans reduced interest income by $3 million and net interest margin by 1 basis point. •Interest income on investment securities increased $6 million due to portfolio growth. •Interest income on short-term investments decreased $1 million and improved net interest margin by 17 basis points due to a decrease of $7.6 billion in lower-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve.

4

Credit Quality "Our credit metrics remained excellent in the first quarter, including net charge-offs of only 6 basis points," said Farmer. "Gross charge-offs declined while recoveries decreased from elevated levels of recent quarters. Criticized and nonaccrual loans remained low. Sustained strong credit metrics and a continuing favorable economic forecast, albeit with elements of uncertainty, resulted in a modest reduction in our allowance for credit losses to 1.21% of loans. We are closely monitoring the portfolio, looking for signs of stress from supply chain disruptions, labor constraints and inflation. Overall, our customers are managing through these current challenges, continue to perform well and have maintained strong balance sheets."

(dollar amounts in millions) 1st Qtr '22 4th Qtr '21 1st Qtr '21 Credit-related charge-offs $ 18 $ 20 $ 16 Recoveries 10 24 13 Net credit-related (recoveries) charge-offs 8 (4) 3 Net credit-related charge-offs/Average total loans 0.06 % (0.03 %) 0.03 % Provision for credit losses $ (11) $ (25) $ (182) Nonperforming loans 273 268 316 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) 274 269 325 NPAs/Total loans and foreclosed property 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.64 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ 26 $ 27 $ 60 Allowance for loan losses 554 588 777 Allowance for credit losses on lending-related commitments (a) 45 30 30 Total allowance for credit losses 599 618 807 Allowance for credit losses/Period-end total loans 1.21 % 1.26 % 1.59 % Allowance for credit losses/Period-end total loans excluding PPP loans 1.22 1.27 1.72 Allowance for credit losses/Nonperforming loans 2.2x 2.3x 2.6x (a) Included in accrued expenses and other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. •The allowance for credit losses decreased $19 million to $599 million at March 31, 2022, or 1.21% of total loans, reflecting strong credit quality as well as sustained favorable economic forecasts and continued low charge-off levels, although some measure of uncertainty remains. •Criticized loans increased $74 million to $1.6 billion, or 3% of total loans. Criticized loans are generally consistent with the Special Mention, Substandard and Doubtful categories defined by regulatory authorities. ◦The increase in criticized loans was primarily driven by increases in general Middle Market and Environmental Services, partially offset by a decrease in Entertainment. •Nonperforming assets increased $5 million to $274 million, or 0.55% of total loans and foreclosed property compared to 0.55% in fourth quarter 2021. ◦Nonperforming assets in Energy decreased by $2 million. ◦Nonaccrual business loans declined by $17 million, while nonaccrual retail loans increased by $22 million as temporary legislative relief for COVID-19-related deferrals ended on December 31, 2021. •Net charge-offs totaled $8 million compared to net recoveries of $4 million in fourth quarter 2021, driven by a decrease in recoveries. ◦Energy net charge-offs totaled $6 million, which consisted of $6 million in charge-offs related to legacy energy services.

5

Strategic Lines of Business Comerica's operations are strategically aligned into three major business segments: the Commercial Bank, the Retail Bank and Wealth Management. The Finance Division is also reported as a segment. For a summary of business segment quarterly results, see the Business Segment Financial Results tables included later in this report. From time to time, Comerica may make reclassifications among the segments to reflect management's current view of the segments, and methodologies may be modified as the management accounting system is enhanced and changes occur in the organizational structure and/or product lines. The financial results provided are based on the internal business unit structures of Comerica and methodologies in effect at March 31, 2022. A discussion of business segment year-to-date results will be included in Comerica's First Quarter 2022 Form 10-Q. Conference Call and Webcast Comerica will host a conference call to review first quarter 2022 financial results at 7 a.m. CT Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Interested parties may access the conference call by calling (800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261 (Event ID No. 4860234). The call and supplemental financial information, as well as a replay of the Webcast, can also be accessed via Comerica's "Investor Relations" page at www.comerica.com. Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three major business segments: the Commercial Bank, the Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. This press release contains both financial measures based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Comerica's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. 6

Forward-looking Statements Any statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "contemplates," "feels," "expects," "estimates," "seeks," "strives," "plans," "intends," "outlook," "forecast," "position," "target," "mission," "assume," "achievable," "potential," "strategy," "goal," "aspiration," "opportunity," "initiative," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "on track," "trend," "objective," "looks forward," "projects," "models" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, as they relate to Comerica or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are predicated on the beliefs and assumptions of Comerica's management based on information known to Comerica's management as of the date of this news release and do not purport to speak as of any other date. Forward-looking statements may include descriptions of plans and objectives of Comerica's management for future or past operations, products or services, and forecasts of Comerica's revenue, earnings or other measures of economic performance, including statements of profitability, business segments and subsidiaries as well as estimates of credit trends and global stability. Such statements reflect the view of Comerica's management as of this date with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Comerica's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include credit risks (unfavorable developments concerning credit quality; declines or other changes in the businesses or industries of Comerica's customers; and changes in customer behavior); market risks (changes in monetary and fiscal policies; fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on deposit pricing; and transitions away from LIBOR towards new interest rate benchmarks); liquidity risks (Comerica's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; reductions in Comerica's credit rating; and the interdependence of financial service companies); technology risks (cybersecurity risks and heightened legislative and regulatory focus on cybersecurity and data privacy); operational risks (operational, systems or infrastructure failures; reliance on other companies to provide certain key components of business infrastructure; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings or determinations; losses due to fraud; and controls and procedures failures); compliance risks (changes in regulation or oversight, or changes in Comerica's status with respect to existing regulations or oversight; the effects of stringent capital requirements; and the impacts of future legislative, administrative or judicial changes to tax regulations); strategic risks (damage to Comerica's reputation; Comerica's ability to utilize technology to efficiently and effectively develop, market and deliver new products and services; competitive product and pricing pressures among financial institutions within Comerica's markets; the implementation of Comerica's strategies and business initiatives; management's ability to maintain and expand customer relationships; management's ability to retain key officers and employees; and any future strategic acquisitions or divestitures); and other general risks (impacts from the COVID-19 global pandemic; changes in general economic, political or industry conditions; the effectiveness of methods of reducing risk exposures; the effects of catastrophic events; changes in accounting standards and the critical nature of Comerica's accounting policies; and the volatility of Comerica's stock price). Comerica cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not all-inclusive. For discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, please refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors" beginning on page 13 of Comerica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Comerica does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, assumptions or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For any forward-looking statements made in this news release or in any documents, Comerica claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Media Contacts: Investor Contacts: Nicole Hogan Darlene P. Persons (214) 462-6657 (214) 462-6831 Louis H. Mora Morgan Mathers (214) 462-6669 (214) 462-6731 7

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 PER COMMON SHARE AND COMMON STOCK DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.37 $ 1.66 $ 2.43 Cash dividends declared 0.68 0.68 0.68 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 132,912 132,870 141,072 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.10 % 11.88 % 18.04 % Return on average assets 0.84 0.93 1.68 Efficiency ratio (a) 66.91 64.24 62.59 CAPITAL Common equity tier 1 capital (b), (c) $ 7,169 $ 7,064 $ 7,236 Tier 1 capital (b), (c) 7,563 7,458 7,630 Risk-weighted assets (b) 72,211 69,708 65,649 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (b), (c) 9.93 % 10.13 % 11.02 % Tier 1 capital ratio (b), (c) 10.47 10.70 11.62 Total capital ratio (b) 12.04 12.35 13.86 Leverage ratio (b) 8.25 7.74 9.08 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 50.80 $ 57.41 $ 55.58 Tangible common equity per share of common stock (c) 45.86 52.46 50.93 Common equity ratio 7.45 % 7.93 % 8.99 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 6.77 7.30 8.30 AVERAGE BALANCES Commercial loans $ 28,275 $ 27,925 $ 30,968 Real estate construction loans 2,659 2,968 4,137 Commercial mortgage loans 11,647 11,212 9,952 Lease financing 635 634 592 International loans 1,220 1,177 962 Residential mortgage loans 1,785 1,810 1,809 Consumer loans 2,052 2,099 2,169 Total loans 48,273 47,825 50,589 Earning assets 83,570 89,898 78,523 Total assets 91,150 96,692 84,559 Noninterest-bearing deposits 43,419 45,980 37,361 Interest-bearing deposits 35,684 38,557 34,031 Total deposits 79,103 84,537 71,392 Common shareholders' equity 7,344 7,408 7,746 Total shareholders' equity 7,738 7,802 8,140 NET INTEREST INCOME Net interest income $ 456 $ 461 $ 443 Net interest margin 2.19 % 2.04 % 2.29 % CREDIT QUALITY Nonperforming assets $ 274 $ 269 $ 325 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 26 27 60 Net credit-related charge-offs 8 (4) 3 Allowance for loan losses 554 588 777 Allowance for credit losses on lending-related commitments 45 30 30 Total allowance for credit losses 599 618 807 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.21 % 1.26 % 1.59 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average total loans 0.06 (0.03) 0.03 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and foreclosed property 0.55 0.55 0.64 Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of total nonperforming loans 2.2x 2.3x 2.6x OTHER KEY INFORMATION Number of banking centers 433 433 434 Number of employees - full time equivalent 7,484 7,442 7,653 (a) Noninterest expenses as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding a derivative contract tied to the conversion rate of Visa Class B shares and changes in the value of shares obtained through monetization of warrants. (b) March 31, 2022 ratios are estimated. March 31, 2021 ratios reflect deferral of CECL model impact of $26 million as calculated per regulatory guidance. (c) See Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulatory Ratios. 8

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries March 31, December 31, March 31, (in millions, except share data) 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,466 $ 1,236 $ 1,064 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 12,084 21,443 13,807 Other short-term investments 181 197 176 Investment securities available-for-sale 18,810 16,986 15,595 Commercial loans 29,562 29,366 30,886 Real estate construction loans 2,301 2,948 4,244 Commercial mortgage loans 11,992 11,255 9,993 Lease financing 644 640 577 International loans 1,248 1,208 990 Residential mortgage loans 1,769 1,771 1,799 Consumer loans 2,047 2,097 2,093 Total loans 49,563 49,285 50,582 Allowance for loan losses (554) (588) (777) Net loans 49,009 48,697 49,805 Premises and equipment 444 454 456 Accrued income and other assets 7,171 5,603 5,388 Total assets $ 89,165 $ 94,616 $ 86,291 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 42,677 $ 45,800 $ 38,822 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits 29,746 31,349 29,880 Savings deposits 3,300 3,167 2,934 Customer certificates of deposit 1,854 1,973 2,141 Foreign office time deposits 31 50 30 Total interest-bearing deposits 34,931 36,539 34,985 Total deposits 77,608 82,339 73,807 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,839 1,584 1,480 Medium- and long-term debt 2,682 2,796 2,852 Total liabilities 82,129 86,719 78,139 Fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series A, no par value, $100,000 liquidation preference per share: Authorized - 4,000 shares Issued - 4,000 shares 394 394 394 Common stock - $5 par value: Authorized - 325,000,000 shares Issued - 228,164,824 shares 1,141 1,141 1,141 Capital surplus 2,194 2,175 2,183 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,173) (212) (105) Retained earnings 10,585 10,494 9,975 Less cost of common stock in treasury - 97,435,493 shares at 3/31/22, 97,476,872 shares at 12/31/21 and 88,579,635 shares at 3/31/21 (6,105) (6,095) (5,436) Total shareholders' equity 7,036 7,897 8,152 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 89,165 $ 94,616 $ 86,291 9

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries First Fourth Third Second First First Quarter 2022 Compared to: Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Fourth Quarter 2021 First Quarter 2021 (in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 383 $ 393 $ 411 $ 404 $ 386 $ (10) (3 %) $ (3) (1 %) Interest on investment securities 77 71 70 70 69 6 9 8 13 Interest on short-term investments 9 10 8 5 4 (1) (14) 5 n/m Total interest income 469 474 489 479 459 (5) (1) 10 2 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 4 5 5 5 7 (1) (15) (3) (38) Interest on medium- and long-term debt 9 8 9 9 9 1 6 - - Total interest expense 13 13 14 14 16 - - (3) (17) Net interest income 456 461 475 465 443 (5) (1) 13 3 Provision for credit losses (11) (25) (42) (135) (182) 14 54 171 94 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 467 486 517 600 625 (19) (4) (158) (25) NONINTEREST INCOME Card fees 69 71 72 84 71 (2) (3) (2) (3) Fiduciary income 58 60 58 60 53 (2) (3) 5 9 Service charges on deposit accounts 48 50 50 47 48 (2) (4) - - Commercial lending fees 22 28 31 27 18 (6) (21) 4 26 Derivative income 22 27 20 22 30 (5) (16) (8) (25) Bank-owned life insurance 13 11 12 9 11 2 18 2 12 Letter of credit fees 9 10 10 10 10 (1) (11) (1) (6) Brokerage fees 4 3 3 4 4 1 19 - - Other noninterest income (1) 29 24 21 25 (30) n/m (26) n/m Total noninterest income 244 289 280 284 270 (45) (16) (26) (10) NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and benefits expense 289 292 282 277 282 (3) (1) 7 3 Outside processing fee expense 62 66 65 71 64 (4) (6) (2) (3) Software expense 39 38 40 38 39 1 - - - Occupancy expense 38 44 40 38 39 (6) (12) (1) (1) Equipment expense 11 12 13 13 12 (1) (5) (1) (6) FDIC insurance expense 8 5 4 7 6 3 52 2 19 Advertising expense 7 10 10 9 6 (3) (28) 1 14 Other noninterest expenses 19 19 11 10 (1) - - 20 n/m Total noninterest expenses 473 486 465 463 447 (13) (3) 26 6 Income before income taxes 238 289 332 421 448 (51) (17) (210) (47) Provision for income taxes 49 61 70 93 98 (12) (19) (49) (50) NET INCOME 189 228 262 328 350 (39) (17) (161) (46) Less: Income allocated to participating securities 1 1 1 2 1 - - - - Preferred stock dividends 6 6 6 5 6 - - - - Net income attributable to common shares $ 182 $ 221 $ 255 $ 321 $ 343 $ (39) (18) % $ (161) (47 %) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.69 $ 1.92 $ 2.35 $ 2.46 $ (0.30) (18) % $ (1.07) (44 %) Diluted 1.37 1.66 1.90 2.32 2.43 (0.29) (17) (1.06) (44) Comprehensive (loss) income (772) 223 175 313 181 (995) n/m (953) n/m Cash dividends declared on common stock 89 89 89 92 95 - - (6) (7) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.68 0.68 0.68 0.68 0.68 - - - - n/m - not meaningful 10

ANALYSIS OF THE ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (unaudited) Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries 2022 2021 (in millions) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Balance at beginning of period: Allowance for loan losses $ 588 $ 609 $ 652 $ 777 $ 948 Allowance for credit losses on lending-related commitments 30 30 31 30 44 Allowance for credit losses 618 639 683 807 992 Loan charge-offs: Commercial 15 14 24 7 14 Real estate construction 1 - - - - Commercial mortgage 1 2 - - 1 International - 3 2 - - Consumer 1 1 - 1 1 Total loan charge-offs 18 20 26 8 16 Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial 8 23 22 18 11 Commercial mortgage 1 - - - 1 International - - - 1 - Residential mortgage - 1 1 - - Consumer 1 - 1 - 1 Total recoveries 10 24 24 19 13 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 8 (4) 2 (11) 3 Provision for credit losses: Provision for loan losses (26) (25) (41) (136) (168) Provision for credit losses on lending-related commitments 15 - (1) 1 (14) Provision for credit losses (11) (25) (42) (135) (182) Balance at end of period: Allowance for loan losses 554 588 609 652 777 Allowance for credit losses on lending-related commitments 45 30 30 31 30 Allowance for credit losses $ 599 $ 618 $ 639 $ 683 $ 807 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.21 % 1.26 % 1.33 % 1.36 % 1.59 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans 1.22 1.27 1.35 1.44 1.72 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average total loans 0.06 (0.03) 0.01 (0.09) 0.03

11

NONPERFORMING ASSETS (unaudited) Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries 2022 2021 (in millions) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr SUMMARY OF NONPERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS Nonaccrual loans: Business loans: Commercial $ 163 $ 173 $ 200 $ 221 $ 230 Real estate construction 4 6 6 4 1 Commercial mortgage 27 32 30 31 34 Lease financing - - - - 1 International 5 5 8 - - Total nonaccrual business loans 199 216 244 256 266 Retail loans: Residential mortgage 53 36 35 41 33 Consumer: Home equity 14 12 12 14 15 Other consumer 3 - - - - Total nonaccrual retail loans 70 48 47 55 48 Total nonaccrual loans 269 264 291 311 314 Reduced-rate loans 4 4 4 8 2 Total nonperforming loans 273 268 295 319 316 Foreclosed property 1 1 1 - 8 Other repossessed assets - - - 1 1 Total nonperforming assets $ 274 $ 269 $ 296 $ 320 $ 325 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.55 % 0.54 % 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and foreclosed property 0.55 0.55 0.62 0.64 0.64 Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of total nonperforming loans 2.2x 2.3x 2.2x 2.1x 2.6x Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ 26 $ 27 $ 12 $ 27 $ 60 ANALYSIS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS Nonaccrual loans at beginning of period $ 264 $ 291 $ 311 $ 314 $ 347 Loans transferred to nonaccrual (a) 41 15 55 62 61 Nonaccrual loan gross charge-offs (18) (20) (26) (8) (16) Loans transferred to accrual status (a) (4) - (8) - (17) Nonaccrual loans sold - - (9) - (25) Payments/other (b) (14) (22) (32) (57) (36) Nonaccrual loans at end of period $ 269 $ 264 $ 291 $ 311 $ 314 (a)Based on an analysis of nonaccrual loans with book balances greater than $2 million. (b)Includes net changes related to nonaccrual loans with balances less than or equal to $2 million, payments on nonaccrual loans with book balances greater than $2 million and transfers of nonaccrual loans to foreclosed property. 12

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME (unaudited) Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Average Average (dollar amounts in millions) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Commercial loans (a) $ 28,275 $ 232 3.34 % $ 27,925 $ 240 3.42 % $ 30,968 $ 254 3.33 % Real estate construction loans 2,659 24 3.62 2,968 26 3.52 4,137 34 3.37 Commercial mortgage loans 11,647 84 2.92 11,212 81 2.89 9,952 70 2.85 Lease financing (b) 635 5 2.89 634 5 2.89 592 (12) (8.44) International loans 1,220 9 3.09 1,177 9 3.06 962 8 3.17 Residential mortgage loans 1,785 11 2.51 1,810 14 3.02 1,809 14 3.13 Consumer loans 2,052 18 3.47 2,099 18 3.29 2,169 18 3.40 Total loans 48,273 383 3.22 47,825 393 3.26 50,589 386 3.09 Mortgage-backed securities (c) 14,413 70 1.88 13,303 61 1.85 10,257 51 2.03 U.S. Treasury securities (d) 2,914 7 1.00 3,303 10 1.18 4,637 18 1.58 Total investment securities 17,327 77 1.74 16,606 71 1.71 14,894 69 1.89 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 17,781 9 0.19 25,271 10 0.15 12,869 4 0.10 Other short-term investments 189 - 0.19 196 - 0.21 171 - 0.28 Total earning assets 83,570 469 2.26 89,898 474 2.10 78,523 459 2.37 Cash and due from banks 1,446 1,105 970 Allowance for loan losses (581) (605) (915) Accrued income and other assets 6,715 6,294 5,981 Total assets $ 91,150 $ 96,692 $ 84,559 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 30,506 3 0.04 $ 33,326 4 0.05 $ 29,012 6 0.08 Savings deposits 3,213 - 0.01 3,148 - 0.01 2,800 - 0.02 Customer certificates of deposit 1,921 1 0.19 2,032 1 0.19 2,155 1 0.24 Foreign office time deposits 44 - 0.11 51 - 0.07 64 - 0.09 Total interest-bearing deposits 35,684 4 0.05 38,557 5 0.05 34,031 7 0.08 Short-term borrowings 1 - - 2 - - 3 - 0.05 Medium- and long-term debt 2,767 9 1.27 2,819 8 1.17 3,609 9 0.98 Total interest-bearing sources 38,452 13 0.14 41,378 13 0.13 37,643 16 0.17 Noninterest-bearing deposits 43,419 45,980 37,361 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,541 1,532 1,415 Shareholders' equity 7,738 7,802 8,140 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 91,150 $ 96,692 $ 84,559 Net interest income/rate spread $ 456 2.12 $ 461 1.97 $ 443 2.20 Impact of net noninterest-bearing sources of funds 0.07 0.07 0.09 Net interest margin (as a percentage of average earning assets) 2.19 % 2.04 % 2.29 % (a)Included PPP loans with average balances of $335 million, $689 million and $3.6 billion, interest income of $5 million, $16 million and $31 million and average yields of 6.54%, 8.97% and 3.47% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (b)The three months ended March 31, 2021 included residual value adjustments totaling $17 million, or a 14 basis point impact to average loan yield. (c)Average balances included $(562) million, $(80) million and $157 million of unrealized gains and losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively; yields calculated gross of these unrealized gains and losses. (d)Average balances included $(57) million, $(6) million and $56 million of unrealized gains and losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively; yields calculated gross of these unrealized gains and losses.

13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries Accumulated Nonredeemable Common Stock Other Total Preferred Shares Capital Comprehensive Retained Treasury Shareholders' (in millions, except per share data) Stock Outstanding Amount Surplus Income (Loss) Earnings Stock Equity BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 $ 394 139.2 $ 1,141 $ 2,185 $ 64 $ 9,727 $ (5,461) $ 8,050 Net income - - - - - 350 - 350 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (169) - - (169) Cash dividends declared on common stock ($0.68 per share) - - - - - (95) - (95) Cash dividends declared on preferred stock - - - - - (6) - (6) Purchase of common stock - (0.1) - - - - (3) (3) Net issuance of common stock under employee stock plans - 0.5 - (24) - (1) 28 3 Share-based compensation - - - 22 - - - 22 BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021 $ 394 139.6 $ 1,141 $ 2,183 $ (105) $ 9,975 $ (5,436) $ 8,152 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 $ 394 130.7 $ 1,141 $ 2,175 $ (212) $ 10,494 $ (6,095) $ 7,897 Net income - - - - - 189 - 189 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (961) - - (961) Cash dividends declared on common stock ($0.68 per share) - - - - - (89) - (89) Cash dividends declared on preferred stock - - - - - (6) - (6) Purchase of common stock - (0.4) - - - - (36) (36) Net issuance of common stock under employee stock plans - 0.4 - (9) - (3) 26 14 Share-based compensation - - - 28 - - - 28 BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2022 $ 394 130.7 $ 1,141 $ 2,194 $ (1,173) $ 10,585 $ (6,105) $ 7,036

14

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited) Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries (dollar amounts in millions) Commercial Retail Wealth Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Bank Bank Management Finance Other Total Earnings summary: Net interest income (expense) $ 356 $ 130 $ 36 $ (64) $ (2) $ 456 Provision for credit losses (23) 7 2 - 3 (11) Noninterest income 132 28 72 18 (6) 244 Noninterest expenses 234 164 83 - (8) 473 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 65 (4) 6 (12) (6) 49 Net income (loss) $ 212 $ (9) $ 17 $ (34) $ 3 $ 189 Net credit-related charge-offs (recoveries) $ 9 $ - $ (1) $ - $ - $ 8 Selected average balances: Assets $ 44,882 $ 2,807 $ 4,858 $ 19,235 $ 19,368 $ 91,150 Loans 41,549 2,013 4,713 - (2) 48,273 Deposits 46,040 26,861 5,303 680 219 79,103 Statistical data: Return on average assets (a) 1.71 % (0.14) % 1.21 % n/m n/m 0.84 % Efficiency ratio (b) 47.32 103.82 76.79 n/m n/m 66.91 Commercial Retail Wealth Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Bank Bank Management Finance Other Total Earnings summary: Net interest income (expense) $ 386 $ 138 $ 41 $ (103) $ (1) $ 461 Provision for credit losses (21) 1 (3) - (2) (25) Noninterest income 168 33 72 10 6 289 Noninterest expenses 230 164 85 - 7 486 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 77 - 7 (22) (1) 61 Net income (loss) $ 268 $ 6 $ 24 $ (71) $ 1 $ 228 Net credit-related (recoveries) charge-offs $ (6) $ 1 $ 1 $ - $ - $ (4) Selected average balances: Assets $ 43,548 $ 2,898 $ 4,935 $ 18,460 $ 26,851 $ 96,692 Loans 40,962 2,084 4,794 - (15) 47,825 Deposits 50,816 26,714 5,724 954 329 84,537 Statistical data: Return on average assets (a) 1.95 % 0.07 % 1.61 % n/m n/m 0.93 % Efficiency ratio (b) 41.26 95.17 74.64 n/m n/m 64.24 Commercial Retail Wealth Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Bank Bank Management Finance Other Total Earnings summary: Net interest income (expense) $ 382 $ 133 $ 42 $ (117) $ 3 $ 443 Provision for credit losses (177) 6 (12) - 1 (182) Noninterest income 159 28 67 12 4 270 Noninterest expenses 215 149 76 - 7 447 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 113 - 10 (25) - 98 Net income (loss) $ 390 $ 6 $ 35 $ (80) $ (1) $ 350 Net credit-related charge-offs $ 2 $ 1 $ - $ - $ - $ 3 Selected average balances: Assets $ 44,448 $ 3,463 $ 5,162 $ 16,959 $ 14,527 $ 84,559 Loans 42,904 2,620 5,059 - 6 50,589 Deposits 41,102 24,322 4,826 985 157 71,392 Statistical data: Return on average assets (a) 3.56 % 0.11 % 2.72 % n/m n/m 1.68 % Efficiency ratio (b) 39.70 91.68 69.84 n/m n/m 62.59 (a)Return on average assets is calculated based on the greater of average assets or average liabilities and attributed equity. (b)Noninterest expenses as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding a derivative contract tied to the conversion rate of Visa Class B shares and changes in the value of shares obtained through monetization of warrants. n/m - not meaningful 15

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATORY RATIOS (unaudited) Comerica Incorporated and Subsidiaries Comerica believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and our performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by Comerica to measure the quality of capital and the return relative to balance sheet risk. Common equity tier 1 capital ratio removes preferred stock from the Tier 1 capital ratio as defined by and calculated in conformity with bank regulations. The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity per share of common stock. March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollar amounts in millions) 2022 2021 2021 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (a): Tier 1 capital $ 7,563 $ 7,458 $ 7,630 Less: Fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock 394 394 394 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 7,169 $ 7,064 $ 7,236 Risk-weighted assets $ 72,211 $ 69,708 $ 65,649 Tier 1 capital ratio 10.47 % 10.70 % 11.62 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.93 10.13 11.02 Tangible Common Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 7,036 $ 7,897 $ 8,152 Less: Fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock 394 394 394 Common shareholders' equity $ 6,642 $ 7,503 $ 7,758 Less: Goodwill 635 635 635 Other intangible assets 11 11 14 Tangible common equity $ 5,996 $ 6,857 $ 7,109 Total assets $ 89,165 $ 94,616 $ 86,291 Less: Goodwill 635 635 635 Other intangible assets 11 11 14 Tangible assets $ 88,519 $ 93,970 $ 85,642 Common equity ratio 7.45 % 7.93 % 8.99 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.77 7.30 8.30 Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 6,642 $ 7,503 $ 7,758 Tangible common equity 5,996 6,857 7,109 Shares of common stock outstanding (in millions) 131 131 140 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 50.80 $ 57.41 $ 55.58 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 45.86 52.46 50.93 (a)March 31, 2022 ratios are estimated. March 31, 2021 ratios reflect deferral of CECL model impact of $26 million as calculated per regulatory guidance. 16 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

