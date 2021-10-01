Log in
Summary

Comerica Incorporated : Gomerica Receives Warm Welcome from Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce

10/01/2021
NAPLES, Fla. September 30, 2021 - The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce celebrated the arrival of gomerica, Comerica's first mobile bank bus, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The mobile bank bus, located in the rear parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County (7500 Davis Blvd.) offers most traditional banking services and features a Banker Connect Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) on the outside of the vehicle.

"The Greater Naples Chamber welcomes Comerica's gomerica mobile bank - an innovative new offering in our market," said Michael Dalby, Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. "Comerica is already proving to be a great community partner, and we look forward to working with them to grow economic opportunity in our region."

"It was great receiving positive feedback about gomerica from local community leaders," said David Kunik, Comerica Bank Florida Market President. "Their continued support will be vital to our success in the Naples market as we strive to make financial tools and resources more readily accessible and convenient to a larger demographic - the fully banked, underbanked and unbanked."

Comerica representatives presented gomerica host Boys & Girls Club of Collier County with a $15,000 check in support of its Home Runs for Club Members Campaign, which will provide partial scholarships for low- to moderate-income youth to attend programming for the duration of the academic year. The bank also donated new school and art supplies for the students served by the club.

"Comerica Bank has been so generous to our Club, providing funds for COVID relief, member scholarships and offering programs for our teens on entrepreneurship and financial literacy," said Dena Liston, Chief Development Officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County. "We are proud to partner with Comerica on this mobile banking unit. We believe in the bank's mission to be accessible to communities of need and we expect that this will benefit not just our club families, but the community-at-large. We hope to continue doing great work in Collier County together. Comerica is an asset to this community and we appreciate its support of the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County."

gomerica's on-site staff hours are from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, while the operating hours for the ITM are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. The ITM provides traditional ATM capabilities as well as an option to interact with a customer service representative in real-time via live video stream.

With the arrival of gomerica, Comerica Bank will have two locations in Naples, including the 3001 Tamiami Trail North (Suite 100) full-service banking center.

For more information about gomerica, visit the following link on comerica.com.

About Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

Comerica Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 01:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
