Comerica Incorporated(NYSE:CMA) added to S&P 1000

Comerica Incorporated is a banking group organized around 4 areas of activities: - business banking (80.6% of revenue); - retail banking (12.7%); - wealth management (6.5%); - other (0.2%): investments bank, private bank, brokerage services, etc. At the end of 2023, the group managed USD 66.8 billion in current deposits and USD 52.1 billion in current loans.

Sector Banks