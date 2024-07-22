REFINITIV STREETEVENTS
EDITED TRANSCRIPT
CMA.N - Q2 2024 Comerica Inc Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: JULY 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
OVERVIEW:
Company Summary
JULY 19, 2024 / 12:00PM, CMA.N - Q2 2024 Comerica Inc Earnings Call
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Kelly Gage Comerica Inc - Director of Investor Relations
Curtis Farmer Comerica Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
James Herzog Comerica Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Peter Sefzik Comerica Inc - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer
Melinda Chausse Comerica Inc - Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Ken Usdin Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Analyst
Chris McGratty Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Bernard Von Gizycki Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst
Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Analyst
Samuel Varga UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Comerica second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Kelly.
Kelly Gage - Comerica Inc - Director of Investor Relations
Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to Comerica's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Participating on this call will be our President, Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Herzog; Chief Credit Officer, Melinda Chausse; and Chief Banking Officer, Peter Sefzik.
During this presentation, we will be referring to slides which provide additional details. The presentation slides and our press release are available on the SEC's website as well as on the Investor Relations section of our website, Comerica.com.
The presentation and this conference call contain forward-looking statements. In that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to vary materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement in today's earnings presentation on Slide 2. Also, the presentation in this conference call will reference non-GAAP measures. In that regard, I direct you to the reconciliation of these measures in the earnings materials that are available on our website, Comerica.com.
Now I'll turn the call over to Curt, who will begin on slide 3.
JULY 19, 2024 / 12:00PM, CMA.N - Q2 2024 Comerica Inc Earnings Call
Curtis Farmer - Comerica Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Today, we reported second quarter earnings of $206 million, or $1.49 per share, outperforming the first quarter on both the reported and an adjusted basis. Although average loans declined, our targeted focus on responsible growth drove an inflection in balances throughout the quarter.
In an uncertain economic and political environment, customer sentiment appeared slightly less optimistic than last quarter. However, a number of our businesses saw positive momentum, and we believe our pipeline supports start growth outlook. As expected, net interest margin started to rebound in both noninterest income and noninterest expenses improved.
Credit quality remained strong, reflecting our proven underwriting discipline. Being a responsible company is deeply embedded in our culture and in June, we published our 16th annual corporate responsibility report detailing our commitments to this important topic. We remain proud of our efforts to prioritize our employees and communities.
Once again, US News recognized us as one of the best companies to work for and we were named 1 of the 50 most community minded organizations. We feel responsible business is good business, and we take proud of the unique role we play in supporting our markets.
Second quarter financial highlights are on slide 4. Average loans were impacted by muted first quarter demand, but balances increased consistently throughout the quarter. Our deliberate first quarter reduction in brokered time deposits drove a majority of the decline in average deposits.
However, we also continue to see pressure on nonninterest-bearing balances as we near what we believe may be the peak of the rate cycle. The decline in net interest income reflected both lower Fed deposits and average loans. Charge-offs remain below historical averages at 9 basis points, and our loan loss reserves declined modestly.
Even excluding the net benefit from lower notable items, both noninterest income and noninterest expenses and saw favorable trends. Taxes increased due to higher income and less of a benefit from discrete items and our estimated CET1 of 11.55% remained above our 10% strategic target.
However, we remain at an elevated rate environment, we think that favorable customer related trends, coupled with the expected structural benefit to net interest income in coming quarters positions us well.
Now I'll turn the call over to Jim to review our second quarter financial results in more detail. Jim?
James Herzog - Comerica Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Thanks, Curt, and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 5, trailing effects of rationalization efforts, coupled with soft demand at the start of the year, impacted average loan balances in the second quarter. Low utilization trends persisted in Equity Fund Services although balances rebounded in June and elevated rates continued to impact Wealth Management loans.
Commercial real estate utilization trended higher. However, period-end balances remained flat to the first quarter. We haven't purposefully managing commitments and originations in this space for several quarters, and we expect to begin to see growth subside in this business.
Total loan balances grew consistently throughout the quarter with period-end loans up over $1 billion. National Dealer Services contributed to quarter end growth with elevated balances due in part to the cyber-attack that impacted dealerships nationwide in June. But we also saw increases across most business lines. Our pipeline remains strong and supports our expectation for continued growth.
Moving to Slide 6. Average deposit balances declined $2.3 billion, but almost 70% of the decrease was attributed to lower brokered time deposits. Pressure on noninterest bearing balances increased relative to trends we observed in the latter half of the first quarter as customers utilize funds to support ongoing business activity or reduce borrowings.
Tax-related seasonality impacted select businesses such as Municipalities. While we saw some deposit remixing at the customer level, it did not appear to be the biggest driver. Even with noninterest-bearing balance trends and ongoing success in winning new interest-bearing deposit relationships, we believe our noninterest-bearing mix remain peer-leading, averaging 40% for the quarter.
Interest-bearing deposit costs improved 5 basis points, driven by lower brokered time deposits and increases in customer deposit pricing continued to flatten. As rates decline, we expect to see an inflection point in deposit balances, mix and costs. In the meantime, we remain encouraged by our success in growing interest-bearing deposits and continue pricing discipline.
Period-end balances in our securities portfolio on slide 7 declined with continued paydowns and maturities as the mark-to-market adjustment remained relatively flat. We expect continued decline in balances through at least the end of the year.
Turning to Slide 8. Net interest income decreased $15 million to $533 million, driven by lower Fed deposits and loan balances, partially offset by decline in wholesale funding. Impacts from the BSBY cessation drove $6 million of the decline as we recognized a $3 million non-cash loss in the second quarter compared to a $3 million increase in the first quarter.
As a reminder, you can find the expected future BSBY impacts in the appendix to the slides. Normalization of our cash position drove an increase in net interest margin for the quarter.
As shown on slide 9, successful execution of our interest rates strategy and the composition of our balance sheet positions us favorably for a gradual 100 basis points or 50 basis points on average decline in interest rates. By strategically managing our swap and securities portfolios, while considering balance sheet dynamics, we intend to maintain our insulated position over time.
Credit quality remained strong, as highlighted on slide 10. Net charge-offs of 9 bps decline for the second consecutive quarter and remain well below our normal range. Although customers continued to navigate high borrowing costs and inflation, we saw an improvement in criticized loans concentrated in our core middle market businesses.
Nonaccrual loans ticked up slightly, but still remained below historical averages. We did not observe any new emerging pressures, and metrics within our incrementally monitored portfolios remained relatively consistent. With a reduction in the allowance for credit losses to 1.38% of total loans, we continue to believe ongoing migration will remain manageable.
On Slide 11, second quarter non-interest income of $291 million increased $55 million. Although a majority of the increase was related to the impact of BSBY cessation in the first quarter, we were encouraged to see growth across most customer related categories. Capital markets' income grew in each product including M&A advisory services as a result of the new team we put in place last year.
Fiduciary income saw seasonal tax-related increases and brokerage income benefited from investments in our new platform for Comerica Financial Advisors. We were pleased to see successful revenue growth associated with our strategic focus on noninterest income and continue to prioritize these key investments.
Expenses on slide 12, improved $48 million over the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits declined $25 million with seasonally lower stock-based compensation as the biggest driver. FDIC expense came down due to the large special assessment in the first quarter.
Other expenses decline, including consulting, operational losses and asset impairment costs associated with real estate rationalization, partially offset by seasonally higher advertising. Overall expense management remains a high priority as we continue to seek opportunities to drive positive operating leverage and efficiency.
As shown on slide 13, higher profitability coupled with conservative capital management drove increases across all of our key capital ratios. Our estimated CET1 grew to 11.55% and adjusting for the AOCI opt-out, our estimated CET1 remained above required regulatory minimums and buffers.
JULY 19, 2024 / 12:00PM, CMA.N - Q2 2024 Comerica Inc Earnings Call
Despite volatility throughout the quarter, at quarter end, AOCI remained relatively flat. As we think about ongoing capital management, we need to continue to monitor AOCI movement, our loan outlook and regulations as they evolve.
Before moving to the outlook, as indicated on slide 14, we recently received preliminary notification from the fiscal service that Comerica Bank was not selected to continue serving as the financial agent for the Direct Express prepaid debit card program following the expiration of our contract early next year. This process remains fluid as contract negotiations are not yet final, but at this time, we do not expect that Comerica Bank will retain the business long-term.
As detailed on the slide, we recognize noninterest income and card fees, but that is generally offset by expenses associated with managing the program. The financial value has been in the noninterest-bearing deposit balances related to monthly benefits funded on the cards, which have grown over time and averaged $3.3 billion in the second quarter.
As we have discussed in the past, there are various potential scenarios with regards to the timing and mechanics of the deposit transition, and we expect more detail in the coming quarters as terms become final. However, our experience for this program leads us to believe this transition may be longer than shorter, and we do not currently anticipate an impact to 2024 deposit balances, noninterest income or expenses.
While we have been honored to manage this important program, we see this as an opportunity to refocus and reprioritize resources towards targeted deposit strategies, more aligned with our core relationship operating model. Several of these key initiatives are listed on slide 15 and leverage proven expertise, coupled with strategic investments with the goal of driving core deposit growth and consistent funding over time.
As an example, we have been leaning into our competitive position as the leading bank for business to expand our focus within small business. Expected growth in this space should enhance the granularity and consistency of our deposit profile and we were encouraged to see our investments drive favorable customer trends for the quarter.
So like talent acquisition and business optimization activities and treasury management and payments have been designed to further capitalize on our strong core product set and should allow us to deliver more comprehensive liquidity solutions to our customers.
Through our experience with Direct Express, we have developed competitive card capabilities that we are already leveraging to win new relationships. Online enhancements within retail are intended to further improve the user experience while expanding our customer reach.
Finally, we see opportunities to leverage our existing delivery model, strong product set and industry knowledge to further target deposit rich customers, which should help drive stable funding opportunities. In short, we are very excited about the deposit initiatives we are executing on and look forward to continuing to prioritize deposit growth as a key strategic focus.
Our outlook for 2024 is on Slide 16. We project full year average loans declined 4% or grow 2% point to point from year end 2023 to 2024. Trailing effects from our strategic optimization efforts and muted demand across the industry dampened our outlook slightly. However, our strong pipeline and momentum still supports broad-based growth expectations in the second half of the year.
Full year average deposits are projected to be down 3% from 2023 or down 2% point to point. We expect average brokered time deposits to be relatively consistent from full year 2023 to full year 2024. Although we anticipate some level of continued cyclical pressure on noninterest-bearing balances and ongoing success in winning new interest-bearing deposits, we expect to maintain a favorable deposit mix in the upper 30s.
The combination of noninterest-bearing deposit trends and lower average loans impacts our net interest income outlook as we now project a 14% decline year over year. On a quarterly basis, we expect those same deposit and loan pressures and the negative impact from BSBY cessation to drive a 2% to 3% decline in net interest income.
Adjusting for BSBY, third quarter net interest income is only expected to decline a modest 1% as we believe we were at a cyclical low point. We also believe deposit costs will continue to increase slightly until rates begin to decline. Credit quality remains strong and successful recoveries
JULY 19, 2024 / 12:00PM, CMA.N - Q2 2024 Comerica Inc Earnings Call
helped drive lower net charge-offs this quarter. With persistent elevated rates and inflationary pressures, we believe modest migration is possible. However, we expect it to remain manageable.
Given our strong results to date, we forecast full year net charge-offs to approach but remain below at the lower end of our normal 20 to 40 basis points range. We expect noninterest income to grow approximately 1% to 2% on a reported basis, which would be down 1% year to year when adjusting for BSBY and the impact of the Ameriprise transition as detailed in the appendix.
Third quarter non-interest income is expected to decline 3% to 4%, driven largely by lower projected noncustomer income. Within the second quarter, we recognized a $6 million gain due to our derivative related to the Visa Class B exchange program and benefited from smaller valuation adjustments accounted for in other income.
We project lower FHLB dividends consistent with lower wholesale funding, and we expect risk management income to decline based on the forward curve and our hedge position. Despite these nine customer trends, we remain very encouraged about our customer related momentum and investments to grow fee income over time.
Full year noninterest expenses are expected to decline 2% to 3% on a reported basis to grow 4% after adjusting for special FDIC assessments, expense recalibration, modernization and the accounting impact from the Ameriprise transition. Third quarter noninterest expenses are expected to increase 3% to 4% over the relatively lower second quarter levels as we intend to reinvest savings from our expense calibration efforts into headcount aligned with our risk management and strategic priorities.
We also expect to see elevated occupancy expense associated with transitioning our corporate facilities and seasonally higher taxes, maintenance and repair. With an ongoing focus on expense discipline, we continue to seek opportunities to offset or self-fund emerging pressures. Even with strong projected loan growth in the second half of the year, we expect our CET1 ratio to remain well above our 10% strategic target through year end.
We will continue to monitor AOCI and the regulatory environment as we take a conservative approach to share repurchases in 2024. Despite some near-term cyclical pressures, we expect continued momentum in the second half of the year to position us well for 2025.
Now I'll turn the call back to Curt.
Curtis Farmer - Comerica Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Jim. We are proud of our second quarter results and find the more recent loan and fee income growth trends, coupled with our overall earnings trajectory to be compelling.
As highlighted on Slide 17, we feel we have a unique value proposition and it starts with our strong foundation of credit, capital and liquidity. From that foundation, we execute on a diversified strategy across select markets and businesses designed to mitigate risk and deliver enhanced returns over time.
Tying our strong foundation together with our differentiated strategy, we feel we are well positioned for future growth. We expect meaningful structural tailwinds to net interest income due to anticipated maturities and repayments within our swap and securities portfolio. Our strategic investments are designed to drive consistent capital-efficient income, and we saw encouraging results from those investments this quarter.
Finally, we believe our balance sheet is well positioned for responsible profitable growth as we leverage our demonstrated strength as a commercial lender and prioritize our targeted deposit initiatives. While the market remains focused on the timing and magnitude of rate cuts, we feel we have positioned our balance sheet to drive long-term value regardless of the rate environment.
We appreciate your time this morning and are happy to take your questions.
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
Operator
(Operator Instructions)
Ken Usdin, Jefferies.
Curtis Farmer - Comerica Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
Morning, Ken.
Ken Usdin - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Analyst
Thanks. Good morning, guys. Look, I'd like to follow up on the Direct Express and just ask you, you mentioned that it could be delayed to some point. So I'm just wondering if you can walk us through the steps from here. When do you think you'll know when that start point is? And then I think the most important is the $3.3 billion of average deposits. What would be the natural trajectory of time for those to kind of go to zero in the scenario, actually, keep them all even under the transition at start point? Thanks.
Peter Sefzik - Comerica Inc - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer
Yeah, Ken, it's Peter. So at this point, you know, all of this indication from other fiscal services preliminary, so what the next few months looks like will sort of be determined. We hope over the next couple of quarters to get a little more clarity on what the transition does look like.
I would tell you, our focus is on working really closely with the fiscal service to make sure that this is a very smooth transition for the customer base here. That's really important to us, and I know it's important to them as well. And so we want to be sure that we're able to execute on that for them.
And as far as the timeline of what the deposits look like and when they leave, as we have said for quite a while now, we believe that to be a longer time period rather than a shorter time period. It's about as much clarity as I can give to you on it because we just don't really know. I would tell you that, our experience having managed this program for a very long time now is that this is a significant transition.
There's 4.5 million cardholders and that this would take a long period of time. So that's going to be something that we will learn hopefully in the coming quarters and as we get more clarity on it, our intention would be to provide that clarity to you as well.
And I would tell you also that, we continue to be very focused on running our playbook for our relationship model as Curt and Jim has said in our comments. We feel like we've got a whole lot of ways to manage this on a go-forward basis for the Company and feel like we'll be able to redirect these resources to be more focused on what we really do as a leading bank for business.
Ken Usdin - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Analyst
Okay. Got it. And then just bigger picture question. In the scenario where you don't keep it and even if there's a long tail, it still could be a decent hit to earnings power, how much does this change just overall, if at all strategic thinking about where the Company's going in terms of adjusting to a different potential earnings power level?
7
James Herzog - Comerica Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Good morning, Ken. It's Jim. I would start out by saying that it is absolutely our intention to replace these deposits over time. As I look at it -- short term, of course, there will be no effect. We do think it will be somewhat of an elongated transition. Long term, we do expect to replace these deposits and we expect to replace them with core customer deposits that, as Peter and Curt said, probably better fit our business model.
Medium term, we'll wait and see how the transition goes. But over time, it is our expectation to replace these with core deposits and minimize the impact -- potentially no impact over the long-term.
Having said that, to the extent there is a bit of a transition in the medium term, we do start with a great balance sheet. Low levels of wholesale funding, loan to deposit ratio, we don't think it affects us strategically. And I would just emphasize that it is our intention over time to replace these deposits to remove any impact to long term profitability.
Ken Usdin - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Analyst
Okay. Thank you.
Peter Sefzik - Comerica Inc - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer
Thanks Ken.
Operator
Chris McGratty, KBW.
Chris McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Hey, good morning. Just following up on the question, thinking about how the balance sheet -- you may react with your balance sheet. You've got a bond portfolio that throws off a lot of cash. Is one -- I'm trying to get a better handle on, is the scenario replace the deposits with interest bearing over time, which is a hit or selling perhaps low yielding bonds to which would perhaps be less of an impact? Any color on that would be great.
James Herzog - Comerica Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Good morning, Chris. It's Jim. You know, we do think the bond portfolio will continue to run down through the end of the year and generate cash. The way I think of it is, that bond portfolio will essentially fund our loan growth between now and the end of the year, perhaps early next year. I wouldn't necessarily lean on the bond portfolio for anything related to the Direct Express program, which is really, again, a longer-term issue and we'll certainly be buying securities by the time we have some type of longer transition for Direct Express. So I view the bond portfolio as more of a shorter-term tactic to fund our loan growth at this point.
Chris McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Okay. And maybe -- I'm not sure how much you can comment. Was it pricing -- what was it making you think having had this relationship for many years. What do you think it was that drove the decision not to be selective?
8
Peter Sefzik - Comerica Inc - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer
Yeah. Chris, this is Peter. Quite candidly, we really can't comment and don't plan to comment on sort of what the decision process was or wasn't, that the fiscal service made. What we can tell you is that, we did submit what we felt like was a very competitive bid with our full understanding of this program, like I said, for a long period of time and the complexities that come with it.
So we're very proud of how we've managed this all of these years. And we felt very good about what we submitted as being the right thing for both parties and including the consumers. And at the end of the day, the decision processes is sort of left up for the fiscal service and not one that we're going to able to comment on.
Chris McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Okay. Thank you.
Operator
(Operator Instructions)
Bernard Von Gizycki, Deutsche Bank.
James Herzog - Comerica Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Morning, Bernard.
Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst
Hey, guys. Good morning. Could you still see interest rate sensitivity analysis on page 9 of the deck, you're liability sensitive in the forward curve assumptions have changed since 1Q and wanted color on your underlying assumption Just how we kind of think about it in the forward? And then just -- I know you've kind of outlined about $100 million benefits from left drags and swaps in 2025, and wondering if there are any updates there.
James Herzog - Comerica Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Good morning, Bernard. It's Jim. Yes, we are modestly liability sensitive. That liability sensitivity has increased slightly from the last quarter. I do think of this is largely interest neutral but the liability sensitivity is growing just a little bit, which I think is a great position to be in at this point in the cycle.
Obviously, the rate cuts that occur according to the curve in 2024 will be more back ended. So while it is a little bit of a lift for the 2024 projection, it's not a huge lift, that's really going to be more of a 2025 play. We did assume the June 30th curve in the outlook, so frankly, if we had updated that curve after the CPR report came out, I really wouldn't move the overall outlook materially. Again, that's because so many of these cuts are occurring late in the year.
Regarding of the maturing swaps and securities, I mean, we do have a slide in the appendix on slide 23 that outlines the maturing swaps and securities. I have talked in the past about the fact that we expect to get about $100 million uplift from those maturities in 2025.
Now that's a very simple calculation assuming rates were to stay constant. If rates were to move -- Number one, it depends when rates move, we may take some of that benefit in 2024. So obviously, that will reduce the lift in '25 but in an absolute sense, you'd still be getting it. In all that $100 million also assumes these maturities and rate movements occur in a vacuum. And as we know, nothing occurs in a vacuum.
If rates do down to other parts of the balance sheet are going to be impacted, including all the swaps -- the swaps that are currently on the books that are not maturing, there was certainly benefit. So you have the $100 million of maturing swaps and securities in a vacuum. But all these other factors get rolled into what amounts to us modest liability sensitivity.
And I would just say that if the balance sheet and rates perform as expected, we would probably get a little less than $100 million for those maturing swaps and securities, but you would likely make that up with our modest liability sensitivity. So you really get it one way or the other, assuming the balance sheet responds as we model it. But of course, we'll wait and see how things actually play out. But I think big picture, we feel pretty good about that number.
Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst
Okay, great. And then just maybe following up on the noninterest-bearing deposits, I think it was mentioned, obviously, this continues typical pressure, but you know, the narrative changed maybe a bit recently and just wanted to get your sense on, would you expect like how close to continue would be migration? Would it potentially be slowing once, you know, three four cuts kind of occur, because obviously the rate differential is high. And even if we get three four cuts, it'll still remain relatively higher than that has been over the past several years. So just wanted to get some thoughts on how you think that could migrate.
James Herzog - Comerica Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Sure, Bernard. We have been saying that as long as rates stay higher for longer, we do expect to see some modest pressure on noninterest-bearing deposits. I think that's natural with rates being at this level. I'll reinforce that we are at the apex of the cycle at this point. So this is probably where you're seeing this maximum pressure and it's a little uncomfortable, but we do expect it to turn as rates move downwards in the latter part of the year.
In terms of the overall outlook, you see that our average deposits in Q2 were about $25.5 billion. We do think Q3 is likely to be slightly more than $1 billion lower than that. So that's just slightly below where we ended up on June 30th, and we think that's the low point. We do see noninterest-bearing deposits for both seasonal reasons as well as rates moving down.
We actually see a slight increase then in Q4, and we would expect to see those continue to increase as we move through 2025. So we absolutely seem to be at the apex of the cycle with maximum pressure on noninterest-bearing deposits. But we do see that turning later this year.
Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst
Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.
Peter Sefzik - Comerica Inc - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer
Thanks, Bernard.
James Herzog - Comerica Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Thank you.
Operator
Mike Mayo, Wells Fargo.
10
