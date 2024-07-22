JULY 19, 2024 / 12:00PM, CMA.N - Q2 2024 Comerica Inc Earnings Call

Despite volatility throughout the quarter, at quarter end, AOCI remained relatively flat. As we think about ongoing capital management, we need to continue to monitor AOCI movement, our loan outlook and regulations as they evolve.

Before moving to the outlook, as indicated on slide 14, we recently received preliminary notification from the fiscal service that Comerica Bank was not selected to continue serving as the financial agent for the Direct Express prepaid debit card program following the expiration of our contract early next year. This process remains fluid as contract negotiations are not yet final, but at this time, we do not expect that Comerica Bank will retain the business long-term.

As detailed on the slide, we recognize noninterest income and card fees, but that is generally offset by expenses associated with managing the program. The financial value has been in the noninterest-bearing deposit balances related to monthly benefits funded on the cards, which have grown over time and averaged $3.3 billion in the second quarter.

As we have discussed in the past, there are various potential scenarios with regards to the timing and mechanics of the deposit transition, and we expect more detail in the coming quarters as terms become final. However, our experience for this program leads us to believe this transition may be longer than shorter, and we do not currently anticipate an impact to 2024 deposit balances, noninterest income or expenses.

While we have been honored to manage this important program, we see this as an opportunity to refocus and reprioritize resources towards targeted deposit strategies, more aligned with our core relationship operating model. Several of these key initiatives are listed on slide 15 and leverage proven expertise, coupled with strategic investments with the goal of driving core deposit growth and consistent funding over time.

As an example, we have been leaning into our competitive position as the leading bank for business to expand our focus within small business. Expected growth in this space should enhance the granularity and consistency of our deposit profile and we were encouraged to see our investments drive favorable customer trends for the quarter.

So like talent acquisition and business optimization activities and treasury management and payments have been designed to further capitalize on our strong core product set and should allow us to deliver more comprehensive liquidity solutions to our customers.

Through our experience with Direct Express, we have developed competitive card capabilities that we are already leveraging to win new relationships. Online enhancements within retail are intended to further improve the user experience while expanding our customer reach.

Finally, we see opportunities to leverage our existing delivery model, strong product set and industry knowledge to further target deposit rich customers, which should help drive stable funding opportunities. In short, we are very excited about the deposit initiatives we are executing on and look forward to continuing to prioritize deposit growth as a key strategic focus.

Our outlook for 2024 is on Slide 16. We project full year average loans declined 4% or grow 2% point to point from year end 2023 to 2024. Trailing effects from our strategic optimization efforts and muted demand across the industry dampened our outlook slightly. However, our strong pipeline and momentum still supports broad-based growth expectations in the second half of the year.

Full year average deposits are projected to be down 3% from 2023 or down 2% point to point. We expect average brokered time deposits to be relatively consistent from full year 2023 to full year 2024. Although we anticipate some level of continued cyclical pressure on noninterest-bearing balances and ongoing success in winning new interest-bearing deposits, we expect to maintain a favorable deposit mix in the upper 30s.

The combination of noninterest-bearing deposit trends and lower average loans impacts our net interest income outlook as we now project a 14% decline year over year. On a quarterly basis, we expect those same deposit and loan pressures and the negative impact from BSBY cessation to drive a 2% to 3% decline in net interest income.

Adjusting for BSBY, third quarter net interest income is only expected to decline a modest 1% as we believe we were at a cyclical low point. We also believe deposit costs will continue to increase slightly until rates begin to decline. Credit quality remains strong and successful recoveries

