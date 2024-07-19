DALLAS, July 19, 2024 - Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its second quarter 2024 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the second quarter 2024 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:

DATE: Friday, July 19, 2024 TIME: 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (877) 484-6065 OR (201) 689-8846 WEBCAST / PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements and may discuss or disclose material business, financial or other information not contained in the conference presentation, financial results, earnings presentation, or in other prior disclosure. REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

