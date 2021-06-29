Log in
Comerica Incorporated : Announces Earnings Release Dates

06/29/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
DALLAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to release quarterly earnings on the dates indicated below and will host conference calls to review the results. Please note that dial-in information for the earnings calls will be provided at a later date.

Earnings Conference Call Schedule:




FOURTH QUARTER 2021:

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

9 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. ET




FIRST QUARTER 2022:

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET




SECOND QUARTER 2022:

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET




THIRD QUARTER 2022:

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET




WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:

The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.




REPLAY INFORMATION:

A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.



In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-announces-earnings-release-dates-301322453.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2021
