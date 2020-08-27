Log in
COMERICA INCORPORATED

  Report
Comerica Incorporated : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference; Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

08/27/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Comerica Incorporated also announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. That morning, Comerica will host a conference call to review the results.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference:


DATE:

Monday, Sept. 14, 2020



TIME:

9:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. ET



PARTICIPATING:

Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer


James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer


Melinda Chausse, Chief Credit Officer


Peter Sefzik, Executive Vice President, Commercial Bank


Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:  

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements. 



REPLAY INFORMATION: 

A replay (accessible for six months) is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live presentation on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

 

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call:


DATE:  

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020



TIME:

7:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. ET  



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:

(800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261

(Event ID No. 4658569)           



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:

The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com



REPLAY INFORMATION:

A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Forms 8-K that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-to-participate-in-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-announces-conference-call-to-review-third-quarter-2020-earnings-301119871.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2020
