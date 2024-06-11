Comerica Incorporated

Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

June 11, 2024

Jim Herzog

Chief Financial Officer

Peter Sefzik

Chief Banking Officer

Kelly Gage

Director of Investor Relations

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation, and other Comerica written and oral communications, include statements that are not historical facts but rather are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "achieve, anticipate, aspire, assume, believe, can, commit, confident, continue, could, designed, estimate, expect, feel, forecast, forward, future, goal, grow, guidance, guide, initiative, intend, look forward, maintain, may, might, mission, model, objective, opportunity, outcome, on track, outlook, plan, position, potential, project, propose, remain, risk, seek, should, signs, strategy, strive, target, trajectory, trend, until, well-positioned, will, would" or similar expressions, as they relate to Comerica, or to economic, market or other environmental conditions or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are predicated on the beliefs and assumptions of Comerica's management based on information known to Comerica's management as of the date of this presentation and do not purport to speak as of any other date. Forward-looking statements may include descriptions of plans and objectives of Comerica's management for future or past operations, products or services, and forecasts of Comerica's revenue, earnings or other measures of economic performance, including statements of profitability, business segments and subsidiaries as well as estimates of credit trends and global stability. Such statements reflect the view of Comerica's management as of this date with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Comerica's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include credit risks (changes in customer behavior; unfavorable developments concerning credit quality; and declines or other changes in the businesses or industries of Comerica's customers); market risks (changes in monetary and fiscal policies; fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on deposit pricing; and transitions away from the Bloomberg Short- Term Bank Yield Index towards new interest rate benchmarks); liquidity risks (Comerica's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; reductions in Comerica's credit rating; and the interdependence of financial service companies and their soundness); technology risks (cybersecurity risks and heightened legislative and regulatory focus on cybersecurity and data privacy); operational risks (operational, systems or infrastructure failures; reliance on other companies to provide certain key components of business infrastructure; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings or determinations; losses due to fraud; and controls and procedures failures); compliance risks (changes in regulation or oversight, or changes in Comerica's status with respect to existing regulations or oversight; the effects of stringent capital requirements; and the impacts of future legislative, administrative or judicial changes to tax regulations); strategic risks (damage to Comerica's reputation; Comerica's ability to utilize technology to efficiently and effectively develop, market and deliver new products and services; competitive product and pricing pressures among financial institutions within Comerica's markets; the implementation of Comerica's strategies and business initiatives; management's ability to maintain and expand customer relationships; management's ability to retain key officers and employees; and any future strategic acquisitions or divestitures); and other general risks (changes in general economic, political or industry conditions; negative effects from inflation; the effectiveness of methods of reducing risk exposures; the effects of catastrophic events, including pandemics; physical or transition risks related to climate change; changes in accounting standards; the critical nature of Comerica's accounting policies, processes and management estimates; the volatility of Comerica's stock price; and that an investment in Comerica's equity securities is not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC). Comerica cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not all-inclusive. For discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, please refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors" beginning on page 14 of Comerica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Comerica does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, assumptions or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For any forward-looking statements made in this presentation or in any documents, Comerica claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Positioned for the Future

Strong foundation & strategy create opportunity for enhanced returns over time

Leveraging strong foundation

  • Proven credit results

9

Outperformance through cycles

9

Top quartile 1Q24 charge-off performance

amongst peers1

9

Metrics below historical averages

Solid capital position

9

11.48% CET1, well above target

9

Adjusting for AOCI opt out, 1Q24 CET1

exceeded regulatory minimums & buffers

Abundant liquidity

9

Normalized cash position

9

Reduced wholesale funding significantly

9

Preserved substantial capacity

Executing on differentiated strategy

Driving responsible growth

Targeted market, MSA focused

Favorable earnings trajectory

strategy

9 Structural projected benefit to NII

9 In 14 of the 15 largest2 & 8 of the 10 fastest

beginning in 2H24 from maturing swaps &

growing markets3

repayment of securities5

9 Investments in TX & the southeast align

Select strategic investments

with market growth trends

Diversified business

9 Focus on noninterest income to drive

capital efficient revenue (Payments,

9 Leading bank for business with strong retail

Capital Markets & Wealth Management)

9 Targeted market expansion to enhance

& wealth management capabilities

growth

9 Selective business mix with specialized

9 Granular Small Business deposit strategy

verticals where we demonstrate

9 Continued focus on enhanced risk

differentiated value proposition

framework

9 Enhances opportunity for consistent &

strong returns

Balance sheet expansion

Attractive deposit franchise

9

Peer leading NIB mix1

9

Compelling Treasury Management cross-

sell

  • Tenured colleagues
  • Experienced colleagues deliver value-add, industry expertise
  • Business leaders average >24 yrs, RMs 11 yrs, GMs 19 yrs4
  • Reinforces consistency for our customers & high level of customer service
  • Focus on responsible, balanced growth
  • Projected broad based 2H increase in loans & deposits5

1Source for peer data: S&P Global Market Intelligence & company press releases ● 2U.S. Census Bureau; by population 2023. Includes all locations with employees & offices ● 32023 vs 2022 by number of people ● 4As of 5/22/24

5Outlook as of 6/10/24

3

APPENDIX

Diversified Businesses

Unique & complementary model

Commercial Bank

Wealth Management

Retail Bank

Deliver a first-class commercial solution as a "Leading Bank for Business" including a robust digital suite

Grow Middle Market, Business Banking & Specialty Businesses in which we have expertise

Generate capital- efficient fee income

Focus on organic & other strategic growth opportunities

Deliver a high level of service to customers across all touchpoints

Provide important funding source for the Corporation in terms of size, granularity & deposit diversification

Cohesive relationship strategy across our divisions unlocks the value of our franchise

Loans1

Deposits2

86%

10%

4%

49%

6%

37%

8%

Commercial Bank

Wealth Management

Retail Bank

Commercial Bank

Wealth Management

Retail Bank

Other

1Average 1Q24 loans ● 2Average 1Q24 deposits

5

Diversified Geographic Footprint

Large, higher growth urban markets

Predominance of middle market companies

& wealth management opportunities

Texas

Offices Across U.S.

• Established: 1988

Primary Markets

Other Markets Office Locations

  • #2 largest state GDP
  • Business friendly environment
  • Dallas-FortWorth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio

California

  • Established: 1991
  • #1 largest state GDP
  • Deep industry expertise
  • L.A., San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco

Michigan

  • Established: 1849
  • #14 largest state GDP
  • Large retail deposit base
  • Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Lansing

Highly integrated, cost-effective platform

Southeast

  • Strong population growth & manufacturing base
  • 3 commercial offices in Raleigh, Winston-Salem & Charlotte, NC
  • New offices in SC & GA
  • Serving customers in FL, GA, NC, TN, SC & VA

Mountain West

  • Fast growing economy, attractive climate
  • 1 office in Denver
  • Serving customers in AZ & CO

Loans1

Deposits2

23%

36%

24%

17%

36%

25%

14%

25%

MI

CA

TX

Other Markets3

MI

CA

TX

Other

Markets

3

1Average 1Q24 loans ● 2Average 1Q24 deposits ● 3Other Markets includes FL, AZ, International Finance Division & businesses that have a significant presence outside of the three primary geographic markets

The Right Balance

Positioned to effectively meet the unique needs of our target customers

Tailored solutions & customized product offerings to meet our customers needs

Localized advice for our customers

Community engagement recognizing we all play a role in advancing the markets & communities we serve

Small Bank Service

Large Bank Capabilities

What Our Customers Say…

Comprehensive suite of products

  • services including credit capacity, treasury management, & capital market solutions

Experienced & tenured team delivering consistency to our relationships across markets & businesses

Industry expertise adding unique value to customers across core businesses & specialized verticals

"I'm treated as if I'm a large business when I am,

"Comerica has created a lot of flexibility in our

operating model so that we could make decisions

in fact, a small business."

to further our growth."

- Small Business Customer

- TLS Customer

"We share ideas, and I feel like they're my partner, just as much as their customer."

- Commercial Bank Customer

Strategic investments in products & services to drive noninterest income

Payments

Expanding solutions to help

customers prevent fraud coming

in the door

Investing in a fast & secure onboarding experience with fewer, more meaningful touchpoints

Focused on providing trusted

advice that scales for our

customers' growth

Wealth Management

Uniquely positioned to serve business owners & executives

Market leader in 3rd party

fiduciary services

Established strategic

partnerships to enhance

solution set

Capital Markets

Expanding Loan Syndications staffing & marketing capabilities

Customer risk management products (F/X & interest rate / energy hedging) re-aligned to enhance customer & marketing focus

Strengthen value add for customers

in debt & equity capital markets Enhanced recruiting programs

Talent as our Competitive Advantage

Our colleagues deliver differentiated value to our customers

Experienced

Skilled

Diverse

  • Long-tenured1 team provides consistency
    • >24 years Business Leaders
    • ~11 years Relationship Managers
    • ~19 years Group Managers
  • Specialized knowledge in industry verticals
  • Executive Leadership reflects strategic mix of tenured CMA experience combined with select external talent & subject matter expertise
  • Distinguished Commercial Banking Development Program delivers talent
  • Credit & frontline expertise balanced
  • Award winning leadership development programs
  • Deeply embedded culture supports inclusion
  • Aiming to reflect customers & markets we serve
  • 53% of managers are female2
  • 43% of U.S. employees are racial/ethnic minorities2
  • Executive Leadership is >41% female & ~18% are racial/ethnic minorities1

Recent Awards & Recognition

One of the 50 Most

Top 50 Companies

2024 Top Workplaces

Top Women

One of America's Most

Community-Minded

Lists by Fair360,

USA Award by

Employer & Supplier

JUST Companies by

Companies in the US for

formerly DiversityInc

Energage

Diversity Program

JUST Capital & CNBC

Ninth Consecutive Year

by Points of Light

1As of 5/22/24 ● 2As of 12/31/23

9

Our Differentiated Value Proposition

A Leading Bank for Business complemented by strong Retail & Wealth Management

Distinctive Commercial

Franchise

Long-standing, trust- based customer relationships, averaging >15 years in Middle Market

Tenured, expert relationship & group managers with average ~10 & ~20 years at Comerica, respectively

Consistent, disciplined credit underwriting standards & a "through- the-cycle" mindset

Diversified business mix with attractive, growth & relationship-oriented business lines like Middle Market, Environmental Services & Small Business

Complimentary marketing services to help small businesses grow

3/31/24 ● 1As of 12/31/23

Complementary fee & relationship products

Distinctive Treasury Solutions used for ~91% of Commercial noninterest- bearing deposits

Complementary Capital

Markets business

Differentiated Wealth

Management business specializing in the needs of business owners and executives, used by 40% of Commercial clients1

Largest third-party fiduciary business in the country with Advisor Solutions serving some of the country's largest Broker Dealers in Estate Settlement; Oil, Gas & Mineral Management; Special Needs Trusts & Philanthropic

Robust, low-cost

deposit base

Deep, sticky operating accounts with our C&I customers driving an 80% loan-to-depositratio, below our 15-yearaverage

Expert bankers serving tenured customer relationships with average customer deposit balance exceeding industry

Growing small business segment of deposit rich relationships (97% have a deposit relationship)

Efficient technology &

operations

Lean, modern technology architecture & delivery model

~75% of our business applications are Cloud &

SAAS based

Investment spend focused on areas of true competitive advantage

Modernization journey to transform retail delivery to optimize experience & efficiency

Taking incremental actions to enhance efficiencies

Loan Update

Monthly balance & pipeline trends support broad based loan growth expectations

Loan Trends

($ in billions; average)

55.4

54.0

52.8

51.4

51.0

Quarter-to-Date Trends Through 5/31

50.8

50.7

• ~$0.5B decrease in QTD average loans1

• Largest declines in Equity Fund Services & Private Banking, partially

offset by growth in Commercial Real Estate

• Period-end loan up ~$0.3B from 1Q24 quarter-end

• Monthly trends showed decline right after quarter-end & modest uptick

through April & May

• Pipeline trends remain strong

FY24 Outlook2: Expect 2H24 growth; average loan balances expected in line

with guidance, but full year point to point may be pressured by mixed economic

trends

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Apr-24

May-24

Quarterly

thru 5/31

Monthly

2Q24 metrics through 5/31/24 are preliminary & subject to change. ● 1Comparisons of 2Q24 through 5/31/24 vs 1Q24 ● 2Outlook as of 6/10/24

Deposits Update

Deliberate reduction in brokered time deposits impacting 2Q deposits

Deposit Trends

($ in billions; average)

  • 73% of QTD avg decline from lower Brokered Time Deposits

64.3

65.9

66.0

65.3

63.3

63.9

62.6

41%

40%

2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24

April

May

thru

5/31

Monthly Average Balances

Average Balances

Noninterest-bearing (NIB)

Interest-bearing (IB)

Noninterest-bearing % of Total Deposits

(Avg; percentages; 1Q24)

24

24

25

25

30

30

32

34

35

40

26

17

20

21

21

WBS

HBAN

KEY

CFG

SNV

FITB

BOKF

FHN

MTB

WAL

RF

CFR

ZION

CMA

Peer Average

Quarter-to Date Trends Through 5/31

  • QTD average deposits down ~$2.0B from 1Q24 average, or $0.5B excluding lower brokered time deposits1
    • ~$1.3B decline in average interest-bearing deposits which includes $1.5B decline in average brokered time deposits
    • ~$0.8B decrease in average noninterest-bearing
  • NIB average deposit mix 40% QTD; average loan to deposit ratio of 80%
  • FY24 Outlook2: Expect balances to perform in line with guidance, but anticipate potential ongoing pressure on mix

2Q24 metrics through 5/31/24 are preliminary & subject to change. ● Source for peer data: S&P Global Market Intelligence & company press releases; for a comprehensive list of our peer group please see our 2024 Proxy Statement ● 1Comparisons of

2Q24 through 5/31/24 vs 1Q24 ● 2Outlook as of 6/10/24

12

Liquidity

Significant 1Q24 reduction in wholesale funding, enhancing earnings & preserving capacity

Source (5/31/24)

Balance at

Remaining

$ in billions

5/31/24

Capacity

Cash

5.1

5.1

FHLB (securities1 & loan collateral)

16.9

11.9

Unencumbered Securities at Market Value

7.9

7.9

Discount Window (loan collateral)

17.3

17.3

Total Liquidity Capacity

$42.3 billion

Total Liquidity Capacity

$25.0 billion

(ex. Discount Window)

Loan to Deposit Ratio Below Historical Average

(period-end)

130%

120%

110%

100%

86%

90%

80%

70%

81%

60%

2Q24 thru 5/31

50%

2008 2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

Low Unsecured Debt Obligations

(Debt Maturities, $ in millions)

1,000

500

350

400

550

500

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2033

  • 1Securities at the FHLB are incremental to Unencumbered Securities at Market Value
  • Repaid $5.3B of wholesale funding (1Q24 period-end):
    • $3.6B in maturing FHLB advances
    • $1.7B in brokered time deposits
  • Scheduled FHLB Maturities of $1B annually from 2025-2028
  • Successful 1Q24 $1B debt issuance

Interest Rate Sensitivity

Largely achieved strategic objective to protect earnings from rate volatility

>33%% increase to FY222 NII overr FY21 (including PPPP)

Management Outlook for Net Interest Income1

4 5%% increase in 4Q22 over 3Q22 (including PPP)

Outlook: Noninterest-bearing balance trends expected to pressure 2Q & FY24 NII guidance

3/31/24 Model Assumptions2

100 bps (50 bps avg) gradual, non-parallel rise

Rates UP

Rates DOWN

Loan Balances

Modest increase

Modest decrease

Deposit Balances

Moderate decrease

Moderate increase

Deposit Beta

~48% per incremental change

Securities Portfolio

Partial reinvestment of cash flows

Hedging (Swaps)

No additions modeled

Sensitivity Analysis as of 3/31/24

Estimated 12-Month Net Interest Income Impact Relative to Baseline

100 bps gradual decrease

$15MM

100 bps gradual decrease & 60% incremental beta

$36MM

100 bps gradual increase

-$28MM

100 bps gradual increase & 60% incremental beta

-$57MM

5/31/24 ● 1Outlook as of 6/10/24 ● 2For methodology see Company's Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC. Estimates are based on simulation modeling analysis from our base case which utilizes March 2024 average balances & assume all loan hedges quality for hedge accounting

Net Interest Income

Swap & securities attrition expected to create tailwind into 2025

Contractual Swap Notionals as of 3/31/241

($ in billions; average; weighted average yield)

23.7

23.5

23.5

23.6

23.4

23.3

22.9

22.4

2.47% 2.49% 2.51% 2.54% 2.55% 2.55% 2.57% 2.61%

Project 14 bps point to point higher yield & $1.3B

lower notional from 1Q24 to 4Q25; lessens

pressure on NII

1Q24

2Q24

3Q24

4Q24

1Q25

2Q25

3Q25

4Q25

Expected Securities Repayments & Maturities2

($ in millions)

564

563

556

494

551

473

385

458

1.60%

1.28%

1.64%

1.27%

1.30%

1.37%

1.27%

1.33%

Deployment of liquidity from repayment of lower yielding securities expected to benefit NII, only partially offset by reinvestment

1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 1Q25 2Q35 3Q25 4Q25

3/31/24 ● 1Received fix/pay floating swaps; maturities extend through 3Q30; Table reflects the ultimate swaps average notional balances & weighted average yields post CME LIBOR transition for terms of current & forward starting swaps currently under contract & assumes no future termination ● 2Outlook as of 4/18/24

Capital Management

Maintained capital position above target CET1 of ~10%1

CET1

Tier 1

11.09%

11.48%

11.60%

12.01%

7.0%

7.93%

8.00%

8.5%

4Q23

1Q24

4Q23

1Q24

Regulatory Minimum + Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) CET1 with no AOCI opt-out2

Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income

($ in billions)

(2.2)

(2.8)

(2.0)

(2.2)

(1.0)

(0.6)

(0.8)

(1.3)

(0.4)

(0.5)

(0.4)

(0.5)

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Securities

Swaps

Pension

Estimated Change in AOCI Derived

Simulated Sensitivity Analysis for

Securities & Swap Portfolios

Est. AOCI

Scenarios

Increase /

(Decrease)

Rate shock

Static

($1.3B)

+ 100 bps

balances

Rates shock

Static

$1.3B

- 100 bps

balances

Basel III Endgame Capital Considerations

We are not subject to these proposed rules

with ~$79B in assets as of 3/31/24.

If subject to proposed Basel III Endgame capital requirements relating to AOCI opt-out changes, our estimated CET1 would exceed regulatory minimums & conservation buffer as of 3/31/242.

Common Equity Ratio

7.00% 7.12%

4Q23 1Q24

1Q24: AOCI impact4 of (402 bps)

Tangible Common

Equity Ratio3

6.30% 6.36%

4Q23 1Q24

AOCI impact4 of (407 bps)

Common Equity

($ in billions; period-end)

6.0 5.7

4Q23 1Q24

AOCI impact of ($3.5)

3/31/24 ● 1Outlook as of 4/18/24 ● 2Considers AOCI for securities & pension & related RWA benefit utilizing 12/31/23 & 3/31/24 risk weighting, respectively. Does not assume other potential Basel III Endgame impacts (such as market risk, operational risk

& changes to standard counter-party risk). ● 3Refer to reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in appendix ● 4Represents the impact of $3.5B in AOCI on common equity & $2.4B in corresponding impacts to total assets

16

1Q24 Review

Successful execution of financial & strategic priorities positions balance sheet for growth

Effective Deposit & Liquidity Strategy

FHLB Advances

Brokered Time Deposits

13,550

(Period-end; $ in millions)

(Period-end; $ in millions)

5,159

5,011

4,550

8,800

7,550

2,894

-70%

4,000

-44%

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q vs. 4Q Deposit Change

(Average)

> 80% of 1Q24

-2.7%

-1.1%

decline from

-4.9%

lower Brokered

-6.4%

Time Deposits

10 year avg.

1Q22

1Q23

1Q24

1Q decline

Recognition & Accomplishments

  • 2024 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage & published by USA Today
  • Revealed Largest, State-of-the-Art Comerica CoWorkSpaces™ at The Star in Frisco, TX
  • Named one of the Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Women Business Enterprises (WBEs)
  • Achieved 'Outstanding' Rating in Community Reinvestment Act Evaluation by the Federal Reserve Board

Strategic focus on Small Business earned Greenwich recognition:

  • Best Brand - Trust
  • Overall Satisfaction with RM
  • RM Proactively Provides Advice

1Q24 Results

Favorable deposit trends & significant reduction in wholesale funding; impacted by notable items

Change From

(millions, except per share data)

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23

Average loans

$51,372

$52,796

$53,468

$(1,424)

$(2,096)

Average deposits

65,310

66,045

67,833

(735)

(2,523)

Net interest income

548

584

708

(36)

(160)

Provision for credit losses

14

12

30

2

(16)

Noninterest income1

236

198

282

38

(46)

Noninterest expenses1

603

718

551

(115)

52

Provision for income tax

29

19

85

10

(56)

Net income

138

33

324

105

(186)

Earnings per share2

$0.98

$0.20

$2.39

$0.78

$(1.41)

Adjusted Earnings per share2,3

1.29

1.46

2.48

$(0.17)

$(1.19)

Efficiency Ratio4

76.91%

91.86%

55.53%

CET1

11.48%

11.09%

10.12%

Key Performance Drivers 1Q24 compared to 4Q23

  • Average loans declined 2.7% from impact of '23 rationalization efforts including exit of Mortgage Banker & muted loan demand
  • Deposits decline largely attributed to deliberate reduction in brokered time deposits
  • Net interest income impacted by lower average loans & noninterest-bearing deposits, modestly higher deposit pricing & one less day
  • Modest net charge-offs of 10 bps; reserve ratio rose to 1.43% reflecting migration
  • Noninterest income impacted by BSBY cessation & seasonally low customer trends; investment in customer-related fee income remains a priority
  • Noninterest expense lower due to elevated notable 4Q expenses
  • Taxes impacted by higher pre-tax income partially offset by favorable discrete items5
  • Strong CET1 continued to grow above our 10% strategic target

1Includes gains/(losses) related to deferred comp asset returns of $4MM 1Q23, $8MM 4Q23, $6MM 1Q24 ● 2Diluted earnings per common share ● 3Refer to reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in appendix ● 4Noninterest expenses as a percentage of the sum of net interest income & noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities, a derivative contract tied to the conversion rate of Visa Class B shares & changes in the value of shares obtained through monetization of warrants ● 5Reflects a $14MM benefit as a result of changes in the combined state income tax rate applicable to deferred tax assets & liabilities offset by discrete items from vested stock awards of $3MM

Descriptions of Notable Items

Subject

Description

• On November 15, 2023, Bloomberg Index Services Limited ("BISL") officially announced the

future permanent cessation of Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index ("BSBY") on November

Impact of BSBY cessation announcement

15, 2024.

• This announcement resulted in a temporary loss of hedge accounting for a portion of cash flow

hedges, driving recognition of non-cash unrealized losses related to applicable swaps

previously in AOCI & an impact to net interest income in 4Q23 & 1Q24.

FDIC special assessment

• CMA recorded expense related to the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) special

assessment in 4Q23 & 1Q24

Ameriprise partnership accounting

• Based on the terms of our Ameriprise relationship, reallocation of certain items previously

within noninterest income & noninterest expense now presented within noninterest income.

No bottom-line impact as these changes fully offset one another.

Expense re-calibration initiatives

• Actions taken to enhance earnings power & create capacity for strategic & risk management

investments resulted in severance

CMA vs Peers

Total

Deposit Change

(Avg; percentages; 1Q24 vs 4Q23)

0.2

  • 80% of decline from lower Brokered Time

-1.1

CMA

Peer Avg.

Interest-bearing

Noninterest-bearing

Deposit Change

Deposit Change

(Avg.; percentages; 1Q24 vs 4Q23)

(Avg.; percentages; 1Q24 vs 4Q23)

1.8

1.9

-5.1

-4.5

CMA

Peer Avg.

Peer Avg.

CMA

Total Deposit Cost

(percentages; 1Q24)

1.94

2.21

CMA

Peer Avg.

Interest-bearing

Deposit Cost

(percentages; 1Q24)

3.28

3.00

CMA

Peer Avg.

Loan Growth

(Avg.; percentages; 1Q24 vs 4Q23)

0.0

-2.7

CMA

Peer Avg.

Loan Yield

(percentages; 1Q24)

6.33

6.31

CMA

Peer Avg.

Noninterest-bearing % of Total Deposits

(Avg; percentages; 1Q24)

40

26

25

25

30

30

32

34

35

17

20

21

21

24

24

WBS

HBAN

KEY

CFG

SNV

FITB

BOKF

FHN

MTB

WAL

RF

CFR

ZION

CMA

Peer Average

