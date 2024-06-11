Comerica Incorporated
Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference
June 11, 2024
Jim Herzog
Chief Financial Officer
Peter Sefzik
Chief Banking Officer
Kelly Gage
Director of Investor Relations
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation, and other Comerica written and oral communications, include statements that are not historical facts but rather are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "achieve, anticipate, aspire, assume, believe, can, commit, confident, continue, could, designed, estimate, expect, feel, forecast, forward, future, goal, grow, guidance, guide, initiative, intend, look forward, maintain, may, might, mission, model, objective, opportunity, outcome, on track, outlook, plan, position, potential, project, propose, remain, risk, seek, should, signs, strategy, strive, target, trajectory, trend, until, well-positioned, will, would" or similar expressions, as they relate to Comerica, or to economic, market or other environmental conditions or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are predicated on the beliefs and assumptions of Comerica's management based on information known to Comerica's management as of the date of this presentation and do not purport to speak as of any other date. Forward-looking statements may include descriptions of plans and objectives of Comerica's management for future or past operations, products or services, and forecasts of Comerica's revenue, earnings or other measures of economic performance, including statements of profitability, business segments and subsidiaries as well as estimates of credit trends and global stability. Such statements reflect the view of Comerica's management as of this date with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Comerica's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include credit risks (changes in customer behavior; unfavorable developments concerning credit quality; and declines or other changes in the businesses or industries of Comerica's customers); market risks (changes in monetary and fiscal policies; fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on deposit pricing; and transitions away from the Bloomberg Short- Term Bank Yield Index towards new interest rate benchmarks); liquidity risks (Comerica's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; reductions in Comerica's credit rating; and the interdependence of financial service companies and their soundness); technology risks (cybersecurity risks and heightened legislative and regulatory focus on cybersecurity and data privacy); operational risks (operational, systems or infrastructure failures; reliance on other companies to provide certain key components of business infrastructure; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings or determinations; losses due to fraud; and controls and procedures failures); compliance risks (changes in regulation or oversight, or changes in Comerica's status with respect to existing regulations or oversight; the effects of stringent capital requirements; and the impacts of future legislative, administrative or judicial changes to tax regulations); strategic risks (damage to Comerica's reputation; Comerica's ability to utilize technology to efficiently and effectively develop, market and deliver new products and services; competitive product and pricing pressures among financial institutions within Comerica's markets; the implementation of Comerica's strategies and business initiatives; management's ability to maintain and expand customer relationships; management's ability to retain key officers and employees; and any future strategic acquisitions or divestitures); and other general risks (changes in general economic, political or industry conditions; negative effects from inflation; the effectiveness of methods of reducing risk exposures; the effects of catastrophic events, including pandemics; physical or transition risks related to climate change; changes in accounting standards; the critical nature of Comerica's accounting policies, processes and management estimates; the volatility of Comerica's stock price; and that an investment in Comerica's equity securities is not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC). Comerica cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not all-inclusive. For discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, please refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors" beginning on page 14 of Comerica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Comerica does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, assumptions or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For any forward-looking statements made in this presentation or in any documents, Comerica claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Positioned for the Future
Strong foundation & strategy create opportunity for enhanced returns over time
Leveraging strong foundation
- Proven credit results
Solid capital position
9
11.48% CET1, well above target
9
Adjusting for AOCI opt out, 1Q24 CET1
exceeded regulatory minimums & buffers
Abundant liquidity
9
Normalized cash position
9
Reduced wholesale funding significantly
9
Preserved substantial capacity
Executing on differentiated strategy
Driving responsible growth
• Targeted market, MSA focused
Favorable earnings trajectory
strategy
9 Structural projected benefit to NII
9 In 14 of the 15 largest2 & 8 of the 10 fastest
beginning in 2H24 from maturing swaps &
growing markets3
repayment of securities5
9 Investments in TX & the southeast align
Select strategic investments
with market growth trends
• Diversified business
9 Focus on noninterest income to drive
capital efficient revenue (Payments,
9 Leading bank for business with strong retail
Capital Markets & Wealth Management)
9 Targeted market expansion to enhance
& wealth management capabilities
growth
9 Selective business mix with specialized
9 Granular Small Business deposit strategy
verticals where we demonstrate
9 Continued focus on enhanced risk
differentiated value proposition
framework
9 Enhances opportunity for consistent &
strong returns
Balance sheet expansion
• Attractive deposit franchise
9
Peer leading NIB mix1
9
Compelling Treasury Management cross-
sell
- Tenured colleagues
- Experienced colleagues deliver value-add, industry expertise
- Business leaders average >24 yrs, RMs 11 yrs, GMs 19 yrs4
- Reinforces consistency for our customers & high level of customer service
- Focus on responsible, balanced growth
- Projected broad based 2H increase in loans & deposits5
● 1Source for peer data: S&P Global Market Intelligence & company press releases ● 2U.S. Census Bureau; by population 2023. Includes all locations with employees & offices ● 32023 vs 2022 by number of people ● 4As of 5/22/24
● 5Outlook as of 6/10/24
APPENDIX
Diversified Businesses
Unique & complementary model
Commercial Bank
Wealth Management
Retail Bank
Deliver a first-class commercial solution as a "Leading Bank for Business" including a robust digital suite
Grow Middle Market, Business Banking & Specialty Businesses in which we have expertise
Generate capital- efficient fee income
Focus on organic & other strategic growth opportunities
Deliver a high level of service to customers across all touchpoints
Provide important funding source for the Corporation in terms of size, granularity & deposit diversification
Cohesive relationship strategy across our divisions unlocks the value of our franchise
Loans1
Deposits2
86%
10%
4%
49%
6%
37%
8%
Commercial Bank
Wealth Management
Retail Bank
Commercial Bank
Wealth Management
Retail Bank
Other
1Average 1Q24 loans ● 2Average 1Q24 deposits
5
Diversified Geographic Footprint
Large, higher growth urban markets
Predominance of middle market companies
& wealth management opportunities
Texas
Offices Across U.S.
• Established: 1988
Primary Markets
Other Markets Office Locations
- #2 largest state GDP
- Business friendly environment
- Dallas-FortWorth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio
California
- Established: 1991
- #1 largest state GDP
- Deep industry expertise
- L.A., San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco
Michigan
- Established: 1849
- #14 largest state GDP
- Large retail deposit base
- Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Lansing
Highly integrated, cost-effective platform
Southeast
- Strong population growth & manufacturing base
- 3 commercial offices in Raleigh, Winston-Salem & Charlotte, NC
- New offices in SC & GA
- Serving customers in FL, GA, NC, TN, SC & VA
Mountain West
- Fast growing economy, attractive climate
- 1 office in Denver
- Serving customers in AZ & CO
Loans1
Deposits2
23%
36%
24%
17%
36%
25%
14%
25%
MI
CA
TX
Other Markets3
MI
CA
TX
Other
Markets
3
1Average 1Q24 loans ● 2Average 1Q24 deposits ● 3Other Markets includes FL, AZ, International Finance Division & businesses that have a significant presence outside of the three primary geographic markets
The Right Balance
Positioned to effectively meet the unique needs of our target customers
Tailored solutions & customized product offerings to meet our customers needs
Localized advice for our customers
Community engagement recognizing we all play a role in advancing the markets & communities we serve
Small Bank Service
Large Bank Capabilities
What Our Customers Say…
Comprehensive suite of products
- services including credit capacity, treasury management, & capital market solutions
Experienced & tenured team delivering consistency to our relationships across markets & businesses
Industry expertise adding unique value to customers across core businesses & specialized verticals
"I'm treated as if I'm a large business when I am,
"Comerica has created a lot of flexibility in our
operating model so that we could make decisions
in fact, a small business."
to further our growth."
- Small Business Customer
- TLS Customer
"We share ideas, and I feel like they're my partner, just as much as their customer."
- Commercial Bank Customer
Strategic investments in products & services to drive noninterest income
Payments
Expanding solutions to help
customers prevent fraud coming
in the door
Investing in a fast & secure onboarding experience with fewer, more meaningful touchpoints
Focused on providing trusted
advice that scales for our
customers' growth
Wealth Management
Uniquely positioned to serve business owners & executives
Market leader in 3rd party
fiduciary services
Established strategic
partnerships to enhance
solution set
Capital Markets
Expanding Loan Syndications staffing & marketing capabilities
Customer risk management products (F/X & interest rate / energy hedging) re-aligned to enhance customer & marketing focus
Strengthen value add for customers
in debt & equity capital markets Enhanced recruiting programs
Talent as our Competitive Advantage
Our colleagues deliver differentiated value to our customers
Experienced
Skilled
Diverse
- Long-tenured1 team provides consistency
- >24 years Business Leaders
- ~11 years Relationship Managers
- ~19 years Group Managers
- Specialized knowledge in industry verticals
- Executive Leadership reflects strategic mix of tenured CMA experience combined with select external talent & subject matter expertise
- Distinguished Commercial Banking Development Program delivers talent
- Credit & frontline expertise balanced
- Award winning leadership development programs
- Deeply embedded culture supports inclusion
- Aiming to reflect customers & markets we serve
- 53% of managers are female2
- 43% of U.S. employees are racial/ethnic minorities2
- Executive Leadership is >41% female & ~18% are racial/ethnic minorities1
Recent Awards & Recognition
One of the 50 Most
Top 50 Companies
2024 Top Workplaces
Top Women
One of America's Most
Community-Minded
Lists by Fair360,
USA Award by
Employer & Supplier
JUST Companies by
Companies in the US for
formerly DiversityInc
Energage
Diversity Program
JUST Capital & CNBC
Ninth Consecutive Year
by Points of Light
1As of 5/22/24 ● 2As of 12/31/23
9
Our Differentiated Value Proposition
A Leading Bank for Business complemented by strong Retail & Wealth Management
Distinctive Commercial
Franchise
Long-standing, trust- based customer relationships, averaging >15 years in Middle Market
Tenured, expert relationship & group managers with average ~10 & ~20 years at Comerica, respectively
Consistent, disciplined credit underwriting standards & a "through- the-cycle" mindset
Diversified business mix with attractive, growth & relationship-oriented business lines like Middle Market, Environmental Services & Small Business
Complimentary marketing services to help small businesses grow
3/31/24 ● 1As of 12/31/23
Complementary fee & relationship products
Distinctive Treasury Solutions used for ~91% of Commercial noninterest- bearing deposits
Complementary Capital
Markets business
Differentiated Wealth
Management business specializing in the needs of business owners and executives, used by 40% of Commercial clients1
Largest third-party fiduciary business in the country with Advisor Solutions serving some of the country's largest Broker Dealers in Estate Settlement; Oil, Gas & Mineral Management; Special Needs Trusts & Philanthropic
Robust, low-cost
deposit base
Deep, sticky operating accounts with our C&I customers driving an 80% loan-to-depositratio, below our 15-yearaverage
Expert bankers serving tenured customer relationships with average customer deposit balance exceeding industry
Growing small business segment of deposit rich relationships (97% have a deposit relationship)
Efficient technology &
operations
Lean, modern technology architecture & delivery model
~75% of our business applications are Cloud &
SAAS based
Investment spend focused on areas of true competitive advantage
Modernization journey to transform retail delivery to optimize experience & efficiency
Taking incremental actions to enhance efficiencies
Loan Update
Monthly balance & pipeline trends support broad based loan growth expectations
Loan Trends
($ in billions; average)
55.4
54.0
52.8
51.4
51.0
Quarter-to-Date Trends Through 5/31
50.8
50.7
• ~$0.5B decrease in QTD average loans1
• Largest declines in Equity Fund Services & Private Banking, partially
offset by growth in Commercial Real Estate
• Period-end loan up ~$0.3B from 1Q24 quarter-end
• Monthly trends showed decline right after quarter-end & modest uptick
through April & May
• Pipeline trends remain strong
• FY24 Outlook2: Expect 2H24 growth; average loan balances expected in line
with guidance, but full year point to point may be pressured by mixed economic
trends
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Apr-24
May-24
Quarterly
thru 5/31
Monthly
2Q24 metrics through 5/31/24 are preliminary & subject to change. ● 1Comparisons of 2Q24 through 5/31/24 vs 1Q24 ● 2Outlook as of 6/10/24
Deposits Update
Deliberate reduction in brokered time deposits impacting 2Q deposits
Deposit Trends
($ in billions; average)
- 73% of QTD avg decline from lower Brokered Time Deposits
64.3
65.9
66.0
65.3
63.3
63.9
62.6
41%
40%
2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24
April
May
thru
5/31
Monthly Average Balances
Average Balances
Noninterest-bearing (NIB)
Interest-bearing (IB)
Noninterest-bearing % of Total Deposits
(Avg; percentages; 1Q24)
24
24
25
25
30
30
32
34
35
40
26
17
20
21
21
WBS
HBAN
KEY
CFG
SNV
FITB
BOKF
FHN
MTB
WAL
RF
CFR
ZION
CMA
Peer Average
Quarter-to Date Trends Through 5/31
- QTD average deposits down ~$2.0B from 1Q24 average, or $0.5B excluding lower brokered time deposits1
- ~$1.3B decline in average interest-bearing deposits which includes $1.5B decline in average brokered time deposits
- ~$0.8B decrease in average noninterest-bearing
- NIB average deposit mix 40% QTD; average loan to deposit ratio of 80%
- FY24 Outlook2: Expect balances to perform in line with guidance, but anticipate potential ongoing pressure on mix
2Q24 metrics through 5/31/24 are preliminary & subject to change. ● Source for peer data: S&P Global Market Intelligence & company press releases; for a comprehensive list of our peer group please see our 2024 Proxy Statement ● 1Comparisons of
2Q24 through 5/31/24 vs 1Q24 ● 2Outlook as of 6/10/24
12
Liquidity
Significant 1Q24 reduction in wholesale funding, enhancing earnings & preserving capacity
Source (5/31/24)
Balance at
Remaining
$ in billions
5/31/24
Capacity
Cash
5.1
5.1
FHLB (securities1 & loan collateral)
16.9
11.9
Unencumbered Securities at Market Value
7.9
7.9
Discount Window (loan collateral)
17.3
17.3
Total Liquidity Capacity
$42.3 billion
Total Liquidity Capacity
$25.0 billion
(ex. Discount Window)
Loan to Deposit Ratio Below Historical Average
(period-end)
130%
120%
110%
100%
86%
90%
80%
70%
81%
60%
2Q24 thru 5/31
50%
2008 2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
Low Unsecured Debt Obligations
(Debt Maturities, $ in millions)
1,000
500
350
400
550
500
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2033
- 1Securities at the FHLB are incremental to Unencumbered Securities at Market Value
- Repaid $5.3B of wholesale funding (1Q24 period-end):
- $3.6B in maturing FHLB advances
- $1.7B in brokered time deposits
- Scheduled FHLB Maturities of $1B annually from 2025-2028
- Successful 1Q24 $1B debt issuance
13
Interest Rate Sensitivity
Largely achieved strategic objective to protect earnings from rate volatility
•
>33%% increase to FY222 NII overr FY21 (including PPPP)
Management Outlook for Net Interest Income1
•
4 5%% increase in 4Q22 over 3Q22 (including PPP)
• Outlook: Noninterest-bearing balance trends expected to pressure 2Q & FY24 NII guidance
3/31/24 Model Assumptions2
100 bps (50 bps avg) gradual, non-parallel rise
Rates UP
Rates DOWN
Loan Balances
Modest increase
Modest decrease
Deposit Balances
Moderate decrease
Moderate increase
Deposit Beta
~48% per incremental change
Securities Portfolio
Partial reinvestment of cash flows
Hedging (Swaps)
No additions modeled
Sensitivity Analysis as of 3/31/24
Estimated 12-Month Net Interest Income Impact Relative to Baseline
100 bps gradual decrease
$15MM
100 bps gradual decrease & 60% incremental beta
$36MM
100 bps gradual increase
-$28MM
100 bps gradual increase & 60% incremental beta
-$57MM
5/31/24 ● 1Outlook as of 6/10/24 ● 2For methodology see Company's Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC. Estimates are based on simulation modeling analysis from our base case which utilizes March 2024 average balances & assume all loan hedges quality for hedge accounting
Net Interest Income
Swap & securities attrition expected to create tailwind into 2025
Contractual Swap Notionals as of 3/31/241
($ in billions; average; weighted average yield)
23.7
23.5
23.5
23.6
23.4
23.3
22.9
22.4
2.47% 2.49% 2.51% 2.54% 2.55% 2.55% 2.57% 2.61%
Project 14 bps point to point higher yield & $1.3B
lower notional from 1Q24 to 4Q25; lessens
pressure on NII
1Q24
2Q24
3Q24
4Q24
1Q25
2Q25
3Q25
4Q25
Expected Securities Repayments & Maturities2
($ in millions)
564
563
556
494
551
473
385
458
1.60%
1.28%
1.64%
1.27%
1.30%
1.37%
1.27%
1.33%
Deployment of liquidity from repayment of lower yielding securities expected to benefit NII, only partially offset by reinvestment
1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 1Q25 2Q35 3Q25 4Q25
3/31/24 ● 1Received fix/pay floating swaps; maturities extend through 3Q30; Table reflects the ultimate swaps average notional balances & weighted average yields post CME LIBOR transition for terms of current & forward starting swaps currently under contract & assumes no future termination ● 2Outlook as of 4/18/24
Capital Management
Maintained capital position above target CET1 of ~10%1
CET1
Tier 1
11.09%
11.48%
11.60%
12.01%
7.0%
7.93%
8.00%
8.5%
4Q23
1Q24
4Q23
1Q24
Regulatory Minimum + Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) CET1 with no AOCI opt-out2
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Income
($ in billions)
(2.2)
(2.8)
(2.0)
(2.2)
(1.0)
(0.6)
(0.8)
(1.3)
(0.4)
(0.5)
(0.4)
(0.5)
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Securities
Swaps
Pension
Estimated Change in AOCI Derived
Simulated Sensitivity Analysis for
Securities & Swap Portfolios
Est. AOCI
Scenarios
Increase /
(Decrease)
Rate shock
Static
($1.3B)
+ 100 bps
balances
Rates shock
Static
$1.3B
- 100 bps
balances
Basel III Endgame Capital Considerations
We are not subject to these proposed rules
with ~$79B in assets as of 3/31/24.
If subject to proposed Basel III Endgame capital requirements relating to AOCI opt-out changes, our estimated CET1 would exceed regulatory minimums & conservation buffer as of 3/31/242.
Common Equity Ratio
7.00% 7.12%
4Q23 1Q24
1Q24: AOCI impact4 of (402 bps)
Tangible Common
Equity Ratio3
6.30% 6.36%
4Q23 1Q24
AOCI impact4 of (407 bps)
Common Equity
($ in billions; period-end)
6.0 5.7
4Q23 1Q24
AOCI impact of ($3.5)
3/31/24 ● 1Outlook as of 4/18/24 ● 2Considers AOCI for securities & pension & related RWA benefit utilizing 12/31/23 & 3/31/24 risk weighting, respectively. Does not assume other potential Basel III Endgame impacts (such as market risk, operational risk
& changes to standard counter-party risk). ● 3Refer to reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in appendix ● 4Represents the impact of $3.5B in AOCI on common equity & $2.4B in corresponding impacts to total assets
16
1Q24 Review
Successful execution of financial & strategic priorities positions balance sheet for growth
Effective Deposit & Liquidity Strategy
FHLB Advances
Brokered Time Deposits
13,550
(Period-end; $ in millions)
(Period-end; $ in millions)
5,159
5,011
4,550
8,800
7,550
2,894
-70%
4,000
-44%
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q vs. 4Q Deposit Change
(Average)
> 80% of 1Q24
-2.7%
-1.1%
decline from
-4.9%
lower Brokered
-6.4%
Time Deposits
10 year avg.
1Q22
1Q23
1Q24
1Q decline
Recognition & Accomplishments
- 2024 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage & published by USA Today
- Revealed Largest, State-of-the-Art Comerica CoWorkSpaces™ at The Star in Frisco, TX
- Named one of the Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Women Business Enterprises (WBEs)
- Achieved 'Outstanding' Rating in Community Reinvestment Act Evaluation by the Federal Reserve Board
Strategic focus on Small Business earned Greenwich recognition:
- Best Brand - Trust
- Overall Satisfaction with RM
- RM Proactively Provides Advice
1Q24 Results
Favorable deposit trends & significant reduction in wholesale funding; impacted by notable items
Change From
(millions, except per share data)
1Q24
4Q23
1Q23
4Q23
1Q23
Average loans
$51,372
$52,796
$53,468
$(1,424)
$(2,096)
Average deposits
65,310
66,045
67,833
(735)
(2,523)
Net interest income
548
584
708
(36)
(160)
Provision for credit losses
14
12
30
2
(16)
Noninterest income1
236
198
282
38
(46)
Noninterest expenses1
603
718
551
(115)
52
Provision for income tax
29
19
85
10
(56)
Net income
138
33
324
105
(186)
Earnings per share2
$0.98
$0.20
$2.39
$0.78
$(1.41)
Adjusted Earnings per share2,3
1.29
1.46
2.48
$(0.17)
$(1.19)
Efficiency Ratio4
76.91%
91.86%
55.53%
CET1
11.48%
11.09%
10.12%
Key Performance Drivers 1Q24 compared to 4Q23
- Average loans declined 2.7% from impact of '23 rationalization efforts including exit of Mortgage Banker & muted loan demand
- Deposits decline largely attributed to deliberate reduction in brokered time deposits
- Net interest income impacted by lower average loans & noninterest-bearing deposits, modestly higher deposit pricing & one less day
- Modest net charge-offs of 10 bps; reserve ratio rose to 1.43% reflecting migration
- Noninterest income impacted by BSBY cessation & seasonally low customer trends; investment in customer-related fee income remains a priority
- Noninterest expense lower due to elevated notable 4Q expenses
- Taxes impacted by higher pre-tax income partially offset by favorable discrete items5
- Strong CET1 continued to grow above our 10% strategic target
1Includes gains/(losses) related to deferred comp asset returns of $4MM 1Q23, $8MM 4Q23, $6MM 1Q24 ● 2Diluted earnings per common share ● 3Refer to reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in appendix ● 4Noninterest expenses as a percentage of the sum of net interest income & noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities, a derivative contract tied to the conversion rate of Visa Class B shares & changes in the value of shares obtained through monetization of warrants ● 5Reflects a $14MM benefit as a result of changes in the combined state income tax rate applicable to deferred tax assets & liabilities offset by discrete items from vested stock awards of $3MM
Descriptions of Notable Items
Subject
Description
• On November 15, 2023, Bloomberg Index Services Limited ("BISL") officially announced the
future permanent cessation of Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index ("BSBY") on November
Impact of BSBY cessation announcement
15, 2024.
• This announcement resulted in a temporary loss of hedge accounting for a portion of cash flow
hedges, driving recognition of non-cash unrealized losses related to applicable swaps
previously in AOCI & an impact to net interest income in 4Q23 & 1Q24.
FDIC special assessment
• CMA recorded expense related to the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) special
assessment in 4Q23 & 1Q24
Ameriprise partnership accounting
• Based on the terms of our Ameriprise relationship, reallocation of certain items previously
within noninterest income & noninterest expense now presented within noninterest income.
No bottom-line impact as these changes fully offset one another.
Expense re-calibration initiatives
• Actions taken to enhance earnings power & create capacity for strategic & risk management
investments resulted in severance
CMA vs Peers
Total
Deposit Change
(Avg; percentages; 1Q24 vs 4Q23)
0.2
- 80% of decline from lower Brokered Time
-1.1
CMA
Peer Avg.
Interest-bearing
Noninterest-bearing
Deposit Change
Deposit Change
(Avg.; percentages; 1Q24 vs 4Q23)
(Avg.; percentages; 1Q24 vs 4Q23)
1.8
1.9
-5.1
-4.5
CMA
Peer Avg.
Peer Avg.
CMA
Total Deposit Cost
(percentages; 1Q24)
1.94
2.21
CMA
Peer Avg.
Interest-bearing
Deposit Cost
(percentages; 1Q24)
3.28
3.00
CMA
Peer Avg.
Loan Growth
(Avg.; percentages; 1Q24 vs 4Q23)
0.0
-2.7
CMA
Peer Avg.
Loan Yield
(percentages; 1Q24)
6.33
6.31
CMA
Peer Avg.
Noninterest-bearing % of Total Deposits
(Avg; percentages; 1Q24)
40
26
25
25
30
30
32
34
35
17
20
21
21
24
24
WBS
HBAN
KEY
CFG
SNV
FITB
BOKF
FHN
MTB
WAL
RF
CFR
ZION
CMA
Peer Average
