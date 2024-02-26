DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its first quarter 2024 earnings call on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference:

DATE: Wednesday, March 6, 2024



TIME: 8:20 a.m. CT / 9:20 a.m. ET



PARTICIPATING: James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Sefzik, Chief Banking Officer

Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Eventspage on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forwardlooking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Eventspage on www.comerica.com.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call:

DATE: Thursday, April 18, 2024



TIME: 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (877) 484-6065 OR (201) 689-8846



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Eventspage on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forwardlooking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Eventspage on www.comerica.com.

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. On each webcast, Comerica may discuss or disclose material business, financial or other information not contained in the conference presentation, financial results, earnings presentation, or in other prior disclosure.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. This year, Comerica is celebrating 175 years of building relationships, helping people and businesses be successful, and serving its communities. Founded in 1849 in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica is one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, providing more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formally known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

