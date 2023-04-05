Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank Unveil New Fan Experience in 2023

Comerica Landing to become a marquee fan zone of the ballpark and adds to Tigers/Comerica fan and community engagement initiatives

DETROIT, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank this season are unveiling the Comerica Landing, an area of Comerica Park set to enhance the overall fan experience.

Located above the right field seating, Comerica Landing provides a spectacular view and a party-like atmosphere, complete with table-top seating and cocktail tables, to create an enjoyable hangout for all ticketed fans. Engagements in the Comerica Landing start once the gates open on game days, including 90 minutes before first pitch for "Party in the Park" Fridays.

"When the calendar turns to spring, it is a very exciting time here in Detroit with the start of a new Tigers season," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "As our partnership with the Tigers continues to grow, we share in the overall goal to positively impact both the fan experience at Comerica Park and further our commitment to our communities. The new Comerica Landing further expands upon this, and we can't wait for Tigers fans to experience this spectacular feature of the stadium."

This season marks the 24th year of Tigers baseball at Comerica Park. Comerica's corporate naming-rights partnership with the Tigers and Comerica Park, which launched in 2000 when the ballpark first opened, is one of Major League Baseball's longest such relationships and, in 2018, the Tigers and Comerica extended the current naming-rights partnership to 2034.

"We're very appreciative of our long-standing partnership with Comerica Bank and are looking forward to Tigers fans celebrating in the Comerica Landing beginning on Opening Day," said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E). "It's an ideal social space to gather before or during a game and provides a tremendous panoramic view of Comerica Park."

TIGERS/COMERICA BANK FAN EXPERIENCES

Additional Tigers/Comerica gameday initiatives enhancing the fan experience in 2023 include:

Comerica VIP Gate: No lines, no waiting. Comerica card holders and up to three guests can skip the lines and enter through the Comerica VIP Gate located at the Comerica Entry by showing their Comerica card and tickets to the game.

Comerica VIP Ticket Sweepstakes: Fans can visit www.comerica.com/yourpark for a chance to win tickets courtesy of Comerica Bank throughout the season.

Comerica Park Perks Program: In addition to the VIP Gate and Ticket Sweepstakes, Comerica card holders receive a discount on Detroit Tigers tickets for home games all season long and a discount on any Detroit Tigers Kids Club Memberships. For more information, visit www.comerica.com/yourpark.

Fan of the Game: Comerica presents four upgraded seats to the "Fan of the Game" at each of the Detroit Tigers home games. The fan is celebrated on the scoreboard along with fun facts such as their ideal walk-up song, favorite Detroit Tiger player, and hometown.

SHOWCASING SMALL BUSINESSES

Each month throughout the season, Comerica hosts a "Small Business of the Month", which recognizes a selected Comerica small business customer located in Michigan. The Small Business of the Month honorees – five partners overall – are hosted in a Comerica Park suite and get to meet Tigers alumni. Along with suite hospitality, the Small Business of the Month is also recognized by the Tigers on the scoreboard during the game and can promote their small business on their social channels and emails using the marks of the Tigers and Comerica Bank.

COMMUNITY IMPACT

The Detroit Tigers and Comerica's relationships expands beyond the fan experience, focusing also on the impact and legacy of the community.

Annually, Comerica partners with the Detroit Tigers to present Negro Leagues Weekend, a three-day celebration of history, trailblazers and the impact African Americans had on the growth of baseball.

In 2023, the Tigers are set to host the 21st annual Negro Leagues Weekend, presented by Comerica Bank, from July 21-23. Negro Leagues Weekend is the longest-running celebration of its kind in Major League Baseball. The weekend kicks off with the Negro Leagues Luncheon and culminates with the annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game, which first started in 1997.

In 2021, with Comerica's support, the Tigers and Detroit Red Wings launched Game Changers, an ongoing series which honors community members who profoundly impact the lives of individuals and families across metro Detroit, with an emphasis on those supporting local children. Each honoree receives a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice from the Tigers and Red Wings.

With the addition of this year's honorees – February (Black History Month) and March (Women's History Month) – 52 community leaders have been recognized for their outstanding philanthropic commitments since the program first launched in February 2021. In the past four years, Game Changers has contributed $52,000 to local nonprofits and more than 3,000 Red Wings or Tigers game tickets to their respective organizations.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back nearly 174 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank. Download new Comerica Bank corporate logo.

