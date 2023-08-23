Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Comerica Incorporated (“Comerica” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMA) securities between February 9, 2021 and May 29, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Comerica investors have until October 20, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 29, 2023, American Banker reported that it had obtained internal documents from Comerica showing officials privately acknowledging compliance failures related to the Company’s operation of a Treasury Department program that provides federal benefits on prepaid cards to millions of unbanked Americans.

On this news, Comerica’s stock price fell $1.40, or 3.6%, to close at $37.59 on May 30, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor’s office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

