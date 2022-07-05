Log in
    CMA   US2003401070

COMERICA INCORPORATED

(CMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36 2022-07-05 pm EDT
72.94 USD   -1.81%
Vickie Cohn Named Comerica Bank Central & South Texas Retail Regional Director

07/05/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
HOUSTON , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has announced Vickie Cohn will lead its Central and South Texas retail team, replacing Theresa Bazan, who recently was promoted to National Sales Enablement Director for Consumer and Small Business Banking. 

In this senior vice president role, Cohn will be responsible for the development and effective leadership of the Austin, Kerrville, Houston and San Antonio markets' retail banking center network.

"Vickie brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience to the Regional Director role," Rhonda Davenport, National Retail Banking Director, said. "She is a well-respected leader who continuously focuses on building a cohesive team and inspires colleagues to focus on customer experience and community involvement."

Cohn, who has more than 25 years of retail banking experience, joined Comerica in 2009 and most recently managed the Houston North District. Throughout her career, Cohn has held various leadership roles in retail banking, including as a multi-state training manager. In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities, Cohn is communications chair for Comerica's South Texas Women Forum, an employee resource network group committed to recruiting, developing, supporting and retaining female employees at the bank.

"Through investing in employee development, she has a strong track record for delivering growth," Davenport said. "We are happy to reward her hard work and dedication with increased responsibilities."

An active community volunteer and Junior League of The Woodlands member, also serves on the Credit Coalition Committee, an organization that empowers consumers through financial and homebuyer counseling and education to make informed, reasonable and responsible decisions regarding their financial and housing goals.

Cohn earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

