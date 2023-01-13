Comet : Baader Swiss Equities Conference, Jan 2023

This document contains forward-looking statements about the Comet Group that may be subject to uncertainty and risk. Readers should therefore be aware that such statements may deviate from actual future outcomes or events. Forward- looking statements in this document are projections of possible future developments. All forward-looking statements are made on the basis of data available to Comet at the time of preparation of this document. The Comet Group assumes no obligation whatsoever to update or revise forward-looking statements in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Baader Swiss Equities Conference / Bad Ragaz
1/13/2023
2
Global presence close to our customers
42%
15%
of 2021
of 2021
group sales
group sales
Taastrup (Den)
Montreal (Canada)
Aachen (Ger)
Hamburg (Ger)
Flamatt (CH), HQ
San José (USA)
Shelton (USA)
Employees
>1500
Locations worldwide
13
Switzerland
HQ
41%
of 2021
group sales
Suwon (KOR)
Beijing (CHN)
Shanghai (CHN)Yokohama (JPN)
Hsinchu (TWN)
Penang (MYI)
Production
R&D
Sales & Service
Baader Swiss Equities Conference / Bad Ragaz
1/13/2023
3
Leading market positions in radio-frequency (RF) power delivery and x-ray technology
Plasma-Control Technologies
Industrial X-Ray Systems
Industrial X-Ray Modules
(Division PCT)
(Division IXS)
(Division IXM)
#1
Top 3
#1
in vacuum capacitors
in served markets
in metal ceramic x-ray tubes
and matchboxes
59%
28%
13%
of Group sales FY21
of Group sales FY21
of Group sales FY21
Baader Swiss Equities Conference / Bad Ragaz
1/13/2023
4
Focus strategy as the key to success
Strategic focus
1 company
2 core technologies
3 divisions
4 primary end markets with a focus on semi/electronics
Comet Holding AG published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 09:39:00 UTC.