Comet : Baader Swiss Equities Conference, Jan 2023

Cautionary statement regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements about the Comet Group that may be subject to uncertainty and risk. Readers should therefore be aware that such statements may deviate from actual future outcomes or events. Forward- looking statements in this document are projections of possible future developments. All forward-looking statements are made on the basis of data available to Comet at the time of preparation of this document. The Comet Group assumes no obligation whatsoever to update or revise forward-looking statements in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.