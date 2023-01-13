Advanced search
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03:16 2023-01-13 am EST
217.00 CHF   +1.88%
01/12Comet : Octavian Seminar, Jan 2023
PU
2022Comet : year-end campaigns really help to make the future better.
PU
2022Change in the Executive Committee of Comet Group
EQ
Comet : Baader Swiss Equities Conference, Jan 2023

01/13/2023 | 04:40am EST
Baader Swiss Equities Conference

Bad Ragaz, Switzerland / January 13, 2023

Stephan Haferl, CEO

Comet AG

Herrengasse 10

CH-3175 Flamatt

T +41 31 744 90 00

www.comet.tech

Cautionary statement regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements about the Comet Group that may be subject to uncertainty and risk. Readers should therefore be aware that such statements may deviate from actual future outcomes or events. Forward- looking statements in this document are projections of possible future developments. All forward-looking statements are made on the basis of data available to Comet at the time of preparation of this document. The Comet Group assumes no obligation whatsoever to update or revise forward-looking statements in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Baader Swiss Equities Conference / Bad Ragaz

1/13/2023

2

Global presence close to our customers

42%

15%

of 2021

of 2021

group sales

group sales

Taastrup (Den)

Montreal (Canada)

Aachen (Ger)

Hamburg (Ger)

Flamatt (CH), HQ

San José (USA)

Shelton (USA)

Employees

>1500

Locations worldwide

13

Switzerland

HQ

41%

of 2021

group sales

Suwon (KOR)

Beijing (CHN)

Shanghai (CHN)Yokohama (JPN)

Hsinchu (TWN)

Penang (MYI)

Production

R&D

Sales & Service

Baader Swiss Equities Conference / Bad Ragaz

1/13/2023

3

Leading market positions in radio-frequency (RF) power delivery and x-ray technology

Plasma-Control Technologies

Industrial X-Ray Systems

Industrial X-Ray Modules

(Division PCT)

(Division IXS)

(Division IXM)

#1

Top 3

#1

in vacuum capacitors

in served markets

in metal ceramic x-ray tubes

and matchboxes

59%

28%

13%

of Group sales FY21

of Group sales FY21

of Group sales FY21

Baader Swiss Equities Conference / Bad Ragaz

1/13/2023

4

Focus strategy as the key to success

Strategic focus

1 company

2 core technologies

3 divisions

4 primary end markets with a focus on semi/electronics

Boost program

Efficiency

Growth

Boost.

Culture

Baader Swiss Equities Conference / Bad Ragaz

1/13/2023

5

Disclaimer

Comet Holding AG published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 09:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 580 M 623 M 623 M
Net income 2022 78,2 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
Net cash 2022 86,2 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 1 656 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 571
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 213,00 CHF
Average target price 242,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Haferl Chief Executive Officer
Elisabeth Pataki Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Kundert Non-Executive Chairman
Keighley Peters Chief Information Officer
Patrick Jany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG8.78%1 781
HEXAGON AB9.04%30 527
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.36%20 427
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.77%19 263
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.27%15 478
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED3.39%13 428