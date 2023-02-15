Advanced search
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:40 2023-02-14 am EST
218.50 CHF   +0.69%
Comet CFO to step down at the end of August 2023
EQ
Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2022
EQ
Semicon Korea : A step into the future of semiconductor industry
PU
Comet CFO to step down at the end of August 2023

02/15/2023 | 12:33am EST
Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Comet CFO to step down at the end of August 2023

15-Feb-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Lisa Pataki has informed the CEO and the Board of Directors of her decision to step down from her role as CFO of Comet by the end of August 2023. For personal reasons, Lisa will pursue a new career opportunity. She joined Comet as CFO in October 2020. The Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a successor.

“Lisa has always been a strong partner for me on the Comet leadership team - and we have achieved a lot,” says Comet CEO Stephan Haferl. “Comet is in an excellent financial position and we have the building blocks to achieve our goals. Lisa has laid important groundwork over the past two and a half years. The BoD and I personally regret her decision, but we wish her every success in her new challenge. The search for a successor has been initiated, and we will both work closely together during the transition phase, ensuring continuity in the processes.

Comet will release its full year 2022 results on March 2, 2023. The company has recorded record high performances over the past three years, is financially robust and is poised to continue upon its boost strategy for growth, culture and execution. 

Lisa Pataki remains committed to the execution of Comet’s strategy. She will continue in her role as CFO through August 31, 2023 and will ensure a smooth transition. 

–END–

   
Contacts  
Media Investors / Financial Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Sustainability
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
   
Company Calendar  
March 2, 2023 Full-year results 2022
April 14, 2023 AGM
   

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a world-leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on plasma control and X-ray technology. With high-quality high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to improve the quality of their products and at the same time to produce them more efficiently and in a more environmentally friendly manner. The innovative solutions are used in the semiconductor market, the aerospace and automotive industry as well as in the security testing sector. Comet Holding AG is headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, and is currently represented in all global markets. We employ over 1,500 people worldwide, around 500 of them in Switzerland. In addition to production sites in China, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Malaysia and the USA, we maintain various subsidiaries ¬in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet shares (COTN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1559929

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1559929  15-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 577 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2022 76,5 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
Net cash 2022 82,1 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 1 699 M 1 841 M 1 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 571
Free-Float 96,5%
