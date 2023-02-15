Comet CFO to step down at the end of August 2023

Lisa Pataki has informed the CEO and the Board of Directors of her decision to step down from her role as CFO of Comet by the end of August 2023. For personal reasons, Lisa will pursue a new career opportunity. She joined Comet as CFO in October 2020. The Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a successor.

“Lisa has always been a strong partner for me on the Comet leadership team - and we have achieved a lot,” says Comet CEO Stephan Haferl. “Comet is in an excellent financial position and we have the building blocks to achieve our goals. Lisa has laid important groundwork over the past two and a half years. The BoD and I personally regret her decision, but we wish her every success in her new challenge. The search for a successor has been initiated, and we will both work closely together during the transition phase, ensuring continuity in the processes.

Comet will release its full year 2022 results on March 2, 2023. The company has recorded record high performances over the past three years, is financially robust and is poised to continue upon its boost strategy for growth, culture and execution.

Lisa Pataki remains committed to the execution of Comet’s strategy. She will continue in her role as CFO through August 31, 2023 and will ensure a smooth transition.

–END–