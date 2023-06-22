Comet Holding AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of systems and components for the non-destructive testing, security applications, and plasma excitation in the fabrication of memory chips, flat screens and solar panels. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into two segments: the Modules & Components segment develops, manufactures and markets components and modules for industrial x-ray applications, and components and radio frequency (RF) modules for a range of applications in vacuum capacitors and for semiconductor fabrication plants, and the Systems segment is a vendor of systems and services for non-destructive testing, using x-ray technology and computed tomography. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, the United States, China and Japan.