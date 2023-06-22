With Comet PCT high quality vacuum capacitors, high-performance RF generators and impedance matching networks, your precise control of plasma processes like thin-film deposition and etching for semiconductors are in good hands.
Comet Yxlon's industrial X-ray (DR) and computed tomography (CT) inspection systems are designed to meet requirements for safe, reliable, non-destructive testing of electronic, microelectronic, and electromechanical products.
The technologies of Comet X-ray make sure the finest details are visible and even minor faults get detected. With ever advancing X-ray modules, get your inspection processes to the next level.
